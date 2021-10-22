Share

Bring on the coziness.

Now that your radiators are cranking back to life and your thermostats are turned up, it’s officially slipper season. They’re as essential to your fall home setup as blankets and candles, and yes, they are very different from and much better than socks. Slippers offer way more support when you’re cooking or moving around the house, you don’t have to wash them every time you wear them, and they keep your toes a lot warmer. They’re an absolute must for anyone working from home this winter, and for anyone working in person, they’re the equivalent of changing into sweats after your commute.

Whether you’re looking for your first pair of slippers or you’re aiming to round out your weekly rotation, you’ve come to the right place. We have picks for every kind of slipper wearer: sturdy for people who like to be able to run a few errands in them, sandal-style for those worried about getting overheated, lightweight sock-like slippers for days of lounging on the couch, and classic slip-ons for the rest. We’ve highlighted slippers in a variety of materials to fit your taste and typical body temperature, like UGG’s classic Ansley slipper for anyone who’s always freezing or Everlane’s vegan option for something a little lighter. And they make truly thoughtful gifts: Something your family and friends might not buy for themselves but, once they have a pair, will wear them every day.

Read on for our top ten slippers to keep yourself appropriately cozy this fall and winter. Pair with evergreen candles, seasonal wreaths, and mugs of tea.

L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers are the standard to which all other winter slippers are held. The classic, fluffy slippers are made with genuine shearling for maximum warmth, and they won’t slip off if you have to chase your dog down the driveway. buy here

UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper UGG’s classic Ansley Slipper is your perfect foray into the slipper game. These babies are made with water-resistant suede, a wool lining that feels like real shearling, and a rubber sole perfect for forays into the grocery store. KCM’s Clare has had two pairs throughout the years and can readily attest to their durability and comfort. buy here

Merrell Wool Juno Clog You won’t get any style points for these Merrells, but they more than make up for it in comfort. These slippers have a thick, rugged sole you can confidently wear outside, and the soft but sturdy wool uppers are perfect for anyone who runs cold. buy here

Everlane ReNew Slipper Everlane’s low-profile slippers are made almost entirely with recycled materials, and their smaller than average width is a great find for anyone who struggles to find shoes for their narrow feet. buy here

Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs It’s all in the name: These Allbirds are perfect for lounging, and they look and feel like you’re walking on clouds. Made with Allbrids’ signature merino wool, they’re lightweight, packable, and machine-washable for major convenience points. buy here

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling-Lined Slide Sandal Meet the classic Birkenstock’s cozy younger sibling. Before you say it seems counterintuitive to make open-top slippers, it actually makes more sense than you think. These are perfect for anyone who likes the idea of being cozy but gets overheated if they spend too much time snuggled in their favorite blanket. They allow your toes to get a little air, and the shearling lining wicks moisture. buy here

EMU Australia Jolie Slippers If you happen to have a flair for the dramatic, these Emu slippers are just the thing for your winter wardrobe. The fluffy, oversized cuffs project coziness and luxury into the room, and at $70, they’re a steal. buy here

Birkenstock ​​Zermatt Genuine Shearling-Lined Slipper These Birkenstock clog-style slippers are another great low-profile option. They have a thin, flexible sole perfect for trips to and from the fridge, and they pack down small to make it easy to take them on trips. The light grey is perfect for a subtle, wintery look, but personally, we like the red plaid. buy here

Jenni Kayne Lodge Outdoor Slippers Jenni Kayne is the epitome of California luxury: Chic, low-key, casual yet sophisticated. True to their name, these slippers are made to go outside with you (though maybe not in a rainstorm) and they’re so light and comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. They’re a splurge, but a splurge you’ll wear every day. buy here

Lemon Speckled Popcorn Slippers These funky little slippers are the grown-up version of those socks with the grippy rubber soles you wore as a kid. They have a super-soft, dense lining and look like the crocheted doilies your grandma makes in an unexplainably adorable way. buy here

