Katie's Shop October 22, 2021

The Best Slippers for Staying Cozy Around the House

By Ciara Hopkinson

Slippers

Bring on the coziness.

Now that your radiators are cranking back to life and your thermostats are turned up, it’s officially slipper season. They’re as essential to your fall home setup as blankets and candles, and yes, they are very different from and much better than socks. Slippers offer way more support when you’re cooking or moving around the house, you don’t have to wash them every time you wear them, and they keep your toes a lot warmer. They’re an absolute must for anyone working from home this winter, and for anyone working in person, they’re the equivalent of changing into sweats after your commute

Whether you’re looking for your first pair of slippers or you’re aiming to round out your weekly rotation, you’ve come to the right place. We have picks for every kind of slipper wearer: sturdy for people who like to be able to run a few errands in them, sandal-style for those worried about getting overheated, lightweight sock-like slippers for days of lounging on the couch, and classic slip-ons for the rest. We’ve highlighted slippers in a variety of materials to fit your taste and typical body temperature, like UGG’s classic Ansley slipper for anyone who’s always freezing or Everlane’s vegan option for something a little lighter. And they make truly thoughtful gifts: Something your family and friends might not buy for themselves but, once they have a pair, will wear them every day.

Read on for our top ten slippers to keep yourself appropriately cozy this fall and winter. Pair with evergreen candles, seasonal wreaths, and mugs of tea.

L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers

Women's Wicked Good Slippers, Squam Lake

L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers are the standard to which all other winter slippers are held. The classic, fluffy slippers are made with genuine shearling for maximum warmth, and they won’t slip off if you have to chase your dog down the driveway.

buy here

UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper

UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper

UGG’s classic Ansley Slipper is your perfect foray into the slipper game. These babies are made with water-resistant suede, a wool lining that feels like real shearling, and a rubber sole perfect for forays into the grocery store. KCM’s Clare has had two pairs throughout the years and can readily attest to their durability and comfort.

buy here

Merrell Wool Juno Clog

Merrell Wool Juno Clog

You won’t get any style points for these Merrells, but they more than make up for it in comfort. These slippers have a thick, rugged sole you can confidently wear outside, and the soft but sturdy wool uppers are perfect for anyone who runs cold.

buy here

Everlane ReNew Slipper

Everlane ReNew Slipper

Everlane’s low-profile slippers are made almost entirely with recycled materials, and their smaller than average width is a great find for anyone who struggles to find shoes for their narrow feet.

buy here

Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs

Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs

It’s all in the name: These Allbirds are perfect for lounging, and they look and feel like you’re walking on clouds. Made with Allbrids’ signature merino wool, they’re lightweight, packable, and machine-washable for major convenience points.

buy here

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling-Lined Slide Sandal

arizona genuine shearling lined slide sandal

Meet the classic Birkenstock’s cozy younger sibling. Before you say it seems counterintuitive to make open-top slippers, it actually makes more sense than you think. These are perfect for anyone who likes the idea of being cozy but gets overheated if they spend too much time snuggled in their favorite blanket. They allow your toes to get a little air, and the shearling lining wicks moisture.

buy here

EMU Australia Jolie Slippers

Emu Australia Jolie Slippers

If you happen to have a flair for the dramatic, these Emu slippers are just the thing for your winter wardrobe. The fluffy, oversized cuffs project coziness and luxury into the room, and at $70, they’re a steal. 

buy here

Birkenstock ​​Zermatt Genuine Shearling-Lined Slipper

Birkenstock ​​Zermatt Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper

These Birkenstock clog-style slippers are another great low-profile option. They have a thin, flexible sole perfect for trips to and from the fridge, and they pack down small to make it easy to take them on trips. The light grey is perfect for a subtle, wintery look, but personally, we like the red plaid.

buy here

Jenni Kayne Lodge Outdoor Slippers

Jenni Kayne Lodge Outdoor Slippers

Jenni Kayne is the epitome of California luxury: Chic, low-key, casual yet sophisticated. True to their name, these slippers are made to go outside with you (though maybe not in a rainstorm) and they’re so light and comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. They’re a splurge, but a splurge you’ll wear every day.

buy here

Lemon Speckled Popcorn Slippers

lemon Speckled Popcorn Slippers blue

These funky little slippers are the grown-up version of those socks with the grippy rubber soles you wore as a kid. They have a super-soft, dense lining and look like the crocheted doilies your grandma makes in an unexplainably adorable way.

buy here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.

More About

Katie's Shop
October 22, 2021

9 Chelsea Boot Styles Your Feet Will Fall in Love With

Chelsea boots are wildly popular for good reason. The simple ankle height style is versatile enough to dress up or down, plus they’ve got elastic panels to make slipping in and out of them a walk in the park. Although they were invented during the Victorian era, Chelsea boots got their British nickname after exploding […]
October 21, 2021

The Best Warm and Fuzzy Gear to Stock Up on Before It Sells Out

In recent years, fashion has taken a turn down the comfort lane. Rigid and stiff styles are out in preference of more relaxed and comfortable gear. And we’re on board with it — especially during fall and winter when the temps start to drop. Who doesn’t want to snuggle up in cozy sherpa, fleece, and faux […]
October 20, 2021

Walmart Just Launched Its Black Friday Deals – Here’s What’s Already in Our Carts

The early bird catches the worm! Or should we say savings during the holiday season? But thankfully, there’s no need to leave your Thanksgiving dinner early or wake up in the wee hours of the morning the following day to score major discounts. Walmart rolled out its Black Friday deals in October, well ahead of […]