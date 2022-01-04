Share

All the things the people trapped on I-95 probably wish they had right now.

The idea of getting stuck in your car for almost 24 hours is, for most of us, absolutely terrifying. But it’s the reality hundreds of people are currently facing along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after the first big storm of the year dumped over a foot of snow on the area. While you might be sitting here thinking, “this would never happen to me,” we’d bet our bottom dollar the folks in Virginia never thought they’d be in this situation either. So we’ve rounded up a list of items you should keep in your car at all times, in the off-chance you get stranded. We know that cargo space can be a precious commodity, so we’ve tried to focus on the most important items that take up the least amount of space. And if you’re faced with a situation like those drivers in Virginia, trust us — you’re going to be glad you’re prepared.

13 Things to Keep In Your Car in Case of Emergencies

The last thing you need in a stressful situation like this is your phone dying. Keep a portable charger in your car and make sure it’s fully charged at all times — that way if your car battery dies, you’ve still got a power source. We like this dual bank model, which can charge two devices at once.

If you’re stranded due to the weather, it’s likely going to get quite cold at night. Do not sleep with your car on and the heat running — this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Instead, try to get as warm as you can before you hunker down for the night. We suggest keeping a good warm camping blanket in your car, like this insulated puffy blanket from Rumpl. If you have any extra material in your car like newspapers or magazines, use them to cover the windshield at night for extra insulation.

Regardless of what type of climate you live in, it’s always a smart idea to keep extra potable water in your car. This seven-gallon container from REI should fit snugly in your trunk and has an easy-to-use spout so you can access it whenever you need it.

Maybe you have a perfect winter of driving, and a year from now you end up stranded on the side of the road. If you’ve had your emergency supplies in your car for that whole time, you want to make sure the food items you’ve chosen aren’t going to go bad. We suggest something with a long shelf life, like granola bars, nuts, or dried fruit. Personally, we’re big fans of the chocolate chip Clif bars, because they last forever and they’re pretty delicious.

Even when you’re in an emergency, nature still calls. To adhere to the “leave no trace” rule, we suggest keeping a roll of toilet paper and a few plastic bags in your automobile — that way you can carry the paper out with you and dispose of it properly once you’re safely back at home. We have Cloud Paper subscriptions for those times we forget to restock our TP supply.

Extra contacts or medication

If you use something daily, like contacts or medication, we suggest keeping a few extras stowed away in your car. Depending on how long you’re stuck for, you won’t have to worry about either missing a dose or not being able to see.

When the sun goes down, you’re going to want to save your car battery and switch the car lights off. Keeping a good flashlight and an extra pair of batteries in the car is an easy way to avoid freaking yourself even further when you’re stranded at night. Plus, it’ll come in handy if you need to get out to use the bathroom at night.

The brand name of these reflective triangles says it all — “Justin Case.” Hopefully, you’ll never need to use them and they’ll just gather dust in your trunk, but if your car does get stranded, you won’t want anyone crashing into it. These reflective triangles are for day or night use, won’t blow away, and are meant to be placed about ten feet behind your vehicle to warn any oncoming drivers.

If you’ve been in a crash and you’re stranded, a first aid kit can be a lifesaver. This one from My Medic has bandages, a thermometer, a CPR shield, and even a finger splint. If anyone has a minor injury, this kit should keep things under control until help arrives.

When at last you are rescued, there’s a good chance your car battery is dead (we know you listened to the radio for a little bit too long, and we don’t blame you). On the off chance your savior doesn’t have jumper cables, get the jump on them and make sure you have your own ready to go.

If it’s still snowing when you get stranded, you’re going to be kicking yourself if you don’t have a snow brush and ice scraper in your car to bail yourself out once you’re ready to get going. You can get a pretty good one for less than five dollars, and if you live in an area where it snows a lot, we’re pretty sure you’re going to get a lot of use from it!

Depending on the snowfall, you may end up needing to shovel your car out. This durable shovel is made for your car — it has an extendable handle so it takes up minimal space, and is made of aluminum so is heavy-duty enough to get the job done.

No, this is not a joke. If you find your car gets stuck on a patch of ice or heavily packed snow, your tires may spin out from a lack of traction. That’s where the kitty litter comes in. It absorbs moisture and can provide traction on snow, slush, and ice, plus it’s relatively inexpensive so is a great “just in case” item to keep handy.