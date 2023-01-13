I’m Obsessed! All the Food, Products, and Shows I’m Loving Right Now

Share

Including a lifesaving skincare line.

If you’re a dedicated Wake-Up Call reader, you know I love to tell you what I’m obsessed with lately, whether that’s an incredible pair of jeans, a can’t-miss recipe, or a TV show that’s just begging to be binged. But we’re expanding the idea beyond food and entertainment to share even more of my current obsessions — including Instagram accounts I can’t stop scrolling, books I can’t put down, and must-have beauty products.

In short: I’m obsessed! What have you been obsessed with lately? Write to me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

What I’m watching…

The U.S. and the Holocaust: This is unquestionably one of the most compelling documentaries I’ve seen in a very long time. So compelling that I reached out to one of the directors, Lynn Novick, to find out how they put this tragic masterpiece together. (That interview will be in next week’s newsletter, so stay tuned!) Novick, the iconic Ken Burns (her longtime production partner), and Sarah Botstein do an incredible job of trying to answer a question that I’ve found vexing for decades: Why didn’t the United States do more to stop the systematic extermination of six million Jews in Europe in the early 1940s? This six-hour examination explores all the geopolitical forces that contributed to the failure to stop the genocide: Restrictive immigration quotas that predated the rise of Hitler, nativism, and ubiquitous anti-Semitism. I thought this quote from Freda Kirchwey from The Nation magazine summed it up perfectly:

“In this country, you and I and the President and the congress and the state department, are accessories to the crime and share Hitler’s guilt.

If we had behaved like humane and generous people instead of complacent, cowardly ones, the Jews lying today in the earth of Poland and Hitler’s other crowded graveyards would be alive and safe, and other millions yet to die would have found sanctuary. We had it in our power to rescue this doomed people and we did not lift a hand to do it. Or perhaps it would be fair to say that we lifted just one cautious hand encased in a tight-fitting glove of quotas and visas and affidavits and a thick layer of prejudice.”

This should be required viewing for every American and, in fact, every person around the world.

Fleishman Is in Trouble: I love Taffy Brodesser-Akner; her exquisite profile of Gwyneth Paltrow a few years back blew me away. I also loved her first novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble, and the series on Hulu did not disappoint, thanks to a troika of extraordinary actors — Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg, and Lizzy Caplan. And of course, Taffy’s perceptive wit and heartfelt writing.

What I’m cooking…

White Bean Soup: I made this recipe for me and John’s “Sunday Supper” using leftover ham from the holidays (don’t worry, it was still good). I paired it with toasty french bread, and it was delicious. And did you know white beans are high in calcium? It was news to me!

What I’m applying…

Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting products: Blame it on dry winter weather, indoor heating, the fact that any remnant of estrogen I have has been squashed by my aromatase inhibitors, and my allergy to so many ingredients in creams and cosmetics…but my skin isn’t happy. I have atopic dermatitis/eczema on my nasolabial folds (sorry, that’s what they’re called), chin, eyelids, and neck. I’ve tried a host of products, but no matter what I use, my skin seems to have an adverse reaction. I found Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting — a dermatologist and a former clinical research fellow from the National Cancer Institute — during a frustrated Google search. I ordered some of her products and my skin is tolerating them really well. I haven’t completely solved my problem, but these products are gentle and effective. I’ll keep you posted.

What I’m eating…

The Caroline’s cakes we enjoyed over the summer!

Caroline’s Cakes: As you may know, Caroline’s Cakes are some of my favorites. When my siblings and I threw my Dad a 90th birthday bash, we made sure to have his favorite — a seven-layer caramel — on the menu. The Caroline’s team was nice enough to send me a caramel for my birthday this year, too. (Not my 90th, LOL!). You can get to know the Caroline’s Cakes company on my website since it’s a part of Katie’s Shop!