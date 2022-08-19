Recipes August 19, 2022

It’s Getting Hot in Here: Check Out My (and Your) Favorite Jalapeno Recipes

By Katie Couric Media

Go ahead, add a little spice.

So many of you loved learning how I deseed my jalapenos on TikTok. (And yes, you taught me something too — the heat doesn’t come from the seeds, it comes from the membrane — lesson learned!)

Regardless of how you like your ‘penos, we can all agree they’re the perfect addition to almost any dish. And if you grow them in your garden like I do, right now you probably have more than you know what to do with! So I wanted to share some of my favorite recipes, plus some of the delicious ones you all shared with me on Instagram.

Here’s my favorite ways to kick things up a notch:

-Put them in your rosé to counter the sweetness (I’ve been doing this all summer):

-Use them in my killer guacamole recipe

Me, my friend Gloria, and that guac

-Mix up a spicy cucumber jalapeno margarita (I really love George Clooney’s 😉)

-Try this super-refreshing summer salad — I can’t get enough of it! 

-Like everyone else on TikTok, I’m obsessed with cowboy caviar.

-Whip up some VEGGIE jalapeno poppers. Yes, you read that correctly — but hear me out: These are unbelievably good and the meat-free element makes you feel a lot less guilty about eating 5 (or 10). Plus, this recipe uses barbeque chips as a crunchy topper. I mean, can you say “gamechanger”? 

And here’s your ultimate favorite jalapeno recipes and ideas:

-Pickled jalapenos for a topping on pretty much anything

Jalapeno Paloma 

-Saute jalapenos in butter and then pour over popcorn with kosher salt for the best popcorn ever

-Jalapeno pimento cheese dip

-Jalapeno-infused simple syrup for summer cocktails (this recipe only takes 30 minutes to make) 

-Mix jalapeno, lime juice, cilantro, strawberries, and red onions for a sweet summer salsa

Peach jalapeno salsa 

Candied jalapenos 

-“A pro tip: Mince the peppers into the tiniest bits and add to tuna, egg, or chicken salad. Zing! (Also good in deviled eggs.)”

Jalapeno jelly

-Honey-jalapeno salad dressing

-“A salad with watermelon, lime zest, lime juice, jalapeno, basil, and feta cheese (Try this recipe, which incorporates jalapenos in the dressing, but feel free to chop them up and add them as a topping too.)”

-Jalapeno grilled pork chops — people rave about this recipe from Eric Kim 

-Ina’s jalapeno cheddar cornbread — a classic!

Any way you slice (or deseed) them, these jalapeno recipes are sure to please — at least for anyone who can handle the heat.

