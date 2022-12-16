Grab the Remote: Here Are Katie’s Favorite TV Shows of 2022

Share

Including some series you probably missed.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Call reader from the beginning, you know that I love to tell you what I’m obsessed with lately. This week, we’re doing a special edition: all the shows from 2022 that I’m deeming binge-worthy. What were your favorites of 2022? Write me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

White Lotus, HBO

But of course, I’m putting this gem on my list… I became totally absorbed by the totally self-absorbed characters in this Aperol-soaked murder mystery. I had so much fun interviewing creator/director Mike White for my podcast, who doesn’t have a traditional writers’ room — He writes and directs every episode himself. (Unbelievable!) I can’t wait til the next season, but as he told me from his home in Hawaii, it might be a while before we get to feast our eyes on it. Though he did hint that it will take place somewhere in Asia. Either way, I’ll be tuning in.

From Scratch, Netflix

You’re all probably sick of me raving about this Netflix show, but it really touched my heart. It centers on an American woman, played by Zoe Saldana, who falls in love with an Italian man. And when he faces a health crisis, everything changes. Zoe was ravishing, as were all the beautiful shots of Sicily. I also loved speaking to the real-life sisters behind this production, Kembi and Attica Locke. If you missed our conversation, you can watch it right here:

Yellowjackets, Showtime

If you mixed Desperate Housewives with Lord of the Flies, you’d get Showtime’s Yellowjackets: a fabulously gory, mind-bending story of a girls’ high school soccer team whose plane crash-lands in a remote region of the world. After the crash, the girls are forced to make life-or-death choices that haunt them well into adulthood. (Talk about trauma.) The acting is wonderful, and I’m so happy that series star Melanie Lynskey is finally getting the major accolades she’s been due.

The Dropout, Hulu

Amanda Seyfried is genius in this small-screen adaptation that chronicles the downfall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the seemingly revolutionary biotech company Theranos. Look out for the masked dance scene — a standout weird and creepy moment in a fascinatingly creepy show.

Winning Time, HBO

I loved this look at the LA Lakers, back in the day of Magic and Kareem. I’m not a sports nut but this was so fun — the series was shot and edited as if it were filmed in the 70s, which was such a nice touch.

Hacks, HBO

All hail the Jeanasissance! Jean Smart brings humor and heart to the role of a longtime standup comedian who decides to take a left turn with her material — with the help of a young, brash writer. And Hannah Einbinder’s breakout role as that writer has won her scores of fans, including me!

Gaslit, Starz

I feel like this show was overlooked…maybe because it was on Starz? In any case, Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, Sean Penn (unrecognizable as her scheming husband, John), and an array of other great actors round out the terrific cast. Maybe I loved this because I was in high school when Watergate broke — and I still learned a lot from watching.

The Staircase, HBO

I’ve had a crush on Colin Firth forever, but in The Staircase, not so much. This HBO Max true-crime series is packed with twists and turns and will leave you guessing (and then guessing some more). Toni Colette is also one of my favorite actresses, and this ripped-from-the-headlines whodunit had me on the edge of my…bed.

The Crown, Netflix

People have cast aspersions on the latest season of The Crown, but I still loved watching it. Claire Foy was my favorite Queen Elizabeth, but to me, season 5 was well worth it, even just to see Dominic West play Charles — even though he’s a little too hot for the role, frankly. (Curious what the royal family thinks of the show? We dug into the details.)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, CNN

If you want to understand where this country went wrong, look no further than Rupert and the kids: This real-life Succession drama not only features a dysfunctional family, but the craven drive for ratings and power that helped pave the way for January 6th. And Rupert has zero regrets.