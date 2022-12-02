I’m Obsessed! What I’m Watching, Wearing, and Gifting Right Now

Share

Featuring some holiday serenades you won’t want to miss.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Call reader from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you about what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to this week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share some things I’ve been really into lately. But we’re expanding beyond food and entertainment to share even more of my current obsessions — including Instagram accounts I can’t stop scrolling, and products I’m loving.

In short, I’m obsessed! What have you been obsessed with lately? Write to me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

What I’m wearing…

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Right now, I’m obsessed with winter white fashion — especially these J.McLaughlin pants and this matching hat. I topped off the combo with a slightly matching rosy coat from the same brand. I wore this outfit (see above) to see Leopoldstadt this week and felt so chic. If you want to embody a similar vibe but are still in Cyber Week savings mode, they make a very similar, shorter version of the coat — and it’s a lot less expensive. I’m also eyeing this stunningly similar version from Nordstrom Rack.

What I’m watching….

White Lotus on HBO Max has me on the edge of my bed. Spoiler alert: I knew there was something fishy about that guy, Jack, who ran out on the restaurant bill. (I’m worried that they’re scamming poor Tanya!) I love that Portia dresses like my daughter Carrie and I’m here for Aubrey Plaza’s perpetual ennui.

What I’m applauding…

If you’re in New York City, run, don’t walk to see Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt on Broadway. It’s an exploration into Stoppard’s family roots and follows the lives of a Jewish family living in Vienna in the first half of the 20th century over 50 years. It’s so moving and fascinating — Molner and I loved it.

Where I’m shopping…

I love Global Goods Partners, an ethical marketplace co-founded by my friend Catherine Shimony (you can read my interview with her here). Global Goods Partners is committed to providing sustainable jobs for women around the world. Every gift you purchase on their site gives back 100 percent to women artisans in some of the world’s poorest communities. Here are some of their products that I’m gifting this year:

Felt ornaments from Nuptse Craft: There are so many great ones to choose from! Nuptse Craft’s mission is to combat urban poverty, and the brand provides employment for Nepali women, and helps sustain the ancient technique of felting.

Gold Cuff from Afghanistan: This gorgeous handcrafted bracelet combines artistry from Kandahar, Afghanistan, and Bogota, Columbia. Plus, it helps support a living wage for marginalized artisans striving to improve their lives and their children’s futures.

And just because it’s the holiday season…

I want to leave you with my latest IG obsession, the Virginia Gents. They’re the oldest a cappella group at the University of Virginia and have been serenading ‘Hoos since 1953!

My friend Larry Sabato, a professor of politics at UVA and the founder of the Center for Politics, posted this sweet video of the ‘Gents singing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” before the annual Lighting of the Lawn ceremony and I can’t get enough! (Seriously, I think I’ve watched this video over 100 times…) PS: How cute are their Christmas sweaters?