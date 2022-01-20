Level up Your Coziness With These Loungewear Picks

Share

Lounging around? Might as well look chic doing it.

On lazy days or days you’d just prefer to put in minimal effort, it’s hard to pick out and put on a real outfit. Thankfully, comfortable loungewear has become just as fashionable as other wardrobe basics. The best loungewear is nice enough to wear out and comfortable enough to wear while staying in and relaxing.

Whether you’re someone who considers loungewear a leggings and tank top combo (minus the gym) or you prefer hanging out in your favorite shlubby T-shirt and sweatpants, we’ve rounded up some of the most comfortable and stylish loungewear options for you. From snuggly sweaters to cushy slippers, versatile leggings to classic boxers, there’s no end to the possibilities of creating a cute and extremely cozy ‘fit with these picks.

Despite donning our favorite lazy day looks for almost two years now, chances are your loungewear arsenal is due for a bit of an upgrade. It’s time to swap out your baggy sweats for some tailored joggers, wired bras for wireless (yet supportive!) ones, and old college sweatshirts for something remote work appropriate.

Best Women’s Loungewear

ARCH Plush Edit Slippers ARCH NYC Even if you’ll just be walking from the living room to the kitchen, it’s nice to have something warm on your feet. Despite being sandals, the faux fur on the straps and footbed keeps your toes toasty warm. The cow print is a playful pattern, but if you prefer a solid color, they also come in green. BUY HERE

Thirdlove Weekend Terry Jogger Thirdlove There’s no such thing as too many pairs of joggers. They’re just as comfortable as sweats, but they look more polished thanks to the tailored silhouette. These come in three colors (gray, black, and olive), and are a full-length pant, opposed to some cropped styles. BUY HERE

Boody Weekend Sweat Short Boody If shorts are more your style, these organic cotton ones will be what you reach for. They’re a flattering high-rise and a mid-thigh length, so there won’t be any malfunctions due to a too-short inseam. Pockets keep all your essentials close, so you won’t be without your phone. BUY HERE

Eberjey Finley Eco Bamboo Jumpsuit Eberjey A jumpsuit is a one and done option for any regular day, so why not have one that’s comfortable enough to lounge in? Made from stretchy and soft jersey, this jumpsuit will move with you throughout the day, even if you are just running errands or cleaning up around the house. BUY HERE

TenTree French Terry Hoodie Dress TenTree An oversized sweatshirt can look sloppy, but when it’s cut like a dress, it suddenly becomes more put-together. You can wear it on its own as a dress obviously, but it looks just as amazing over a pair of leggings or tights with some boots (or slippers). BUY HERE

Girlfriend Collective Luxe Legging Girlfriend Collective Level up your leggings game with this luxe pair from Girlfriend Collective. They’re brushed inside for ultimate softness, and they even have three hidden pockets in the waistband. With light compression, they’ll keep you feeling supported all day, from workout to work meeting. BUY HERE

Proof Everyday Bra Proof For a seamless look and feel, opt for a bra without the uncomfortable underwire — but that doesn’t mean you have to give up support. It’s made from a buttery soft fabric that retains its shape and it has thicker straps that won’t dig into your shoulders. There are also removable pads if you need a little extra coverage. BUY HERE

UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan Nordstrom For something you can definitely wear beyond chilling out at home, go for a cozy cardigan made from plush fuzzy fabric. It looks just as great over ripped jeans and a T-shirt as it does over a plain dress, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. BUY HERE

Everlane Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant Everlane With a luxe look with a fuzzy feel, these wooly sweats will become your new go-to choice for casual days. A wide-leg silhouette keeps you from feeling restricted, but it also adds a sophisticated element to the pants. Pair it with a simple shirt and sneakers for a laid-back look that’s appropriate for the grocery store, home, or brunch with friends. BUY HERE

Parachute Cloud Robe Parachute The best thing about this robe? You’ll never want to take it off. The worst part? You may have to at some point. While we all wish we could run around in a robe everyday, it isn’t always practical — however this one is certainly an upgrade from a terry cloth or fleece number. Made from four-ply linen gauze, it’s light and breezy on hot days, but cozy and warm on cool days. It’s breathable and adapts to your body temperature as needed. BUY HERE

Brooklinen Slippers Brooklinen Sometimes socks just don’t cut it. These snuggly slippers are great for when you need a little something extra around the house, or for when you’re tired of slipping and sliding around in socks on the hardwood floor. You can wear them as shoes or fold the back down for more of a clog-style slip-on. BUY HERE