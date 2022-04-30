I’m Obsessed! All the Food, Shows, and Clothing I’m Loving Right Now

Share

Plus, the hilarious Barbie art I can’t get enough of!

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Caller from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you about what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to this week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share with you all some things I’ve been really into lately. But we’re expanding the idea beyond food and entertainment to share even more of my current obsessions, including Instagram accounts I can’t stop scrolling and products I’m loving.

I’m obsessed! Here’s a look at what I’m watching, reading, eating, and wearing…what have you been obsessed with lately? Write me at Info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

What I’m munching…

When I was at the grocery store I saw a new take on my favorite guilty pleasure! Salt and vinegar…POPCORN! Live Love Pop’s twist has me hooked. It’s only 35 calories per cup — multiply that by 4 for me — and it’s super tasty and satisfying. It’s replaced my usual go-to kettle corn. The proof is the empty bag below!

Who I’m crushing on…

Jared Leto. OK, we may seem like a weird pair, but…his recent performances and chameleon-like shift-shaping are awe-inspiring. I watched House of Gucci on the plane from LA and couldn’t believe it when I saw his name in the credits! He was unrecognizable in his portrayal of Paolo Gucci, schlubby, and super weird. And then, I watched him in WeCrashed as Adam Neumann, the manic, messianic founder of WeWork. He was phenomenal! (So was Anne Hathaway as his new-agey, consciousness-raising wife.) Right now, he’s my favorite actor and I can’t wait to see who he literally becomes next.

What I’m wearing…

I’m loving the sleek, stretchy Sheri pants by Sara Campbell. THEY ARE SO CUTE. Some have fringe on the bottom, and the blue and white checked ones have ric-rac (remember that?). Others have little ruffles. They’re really flattering and you can dress them up and dress them down, as they say. (When I wear the white ones, I have to cover my arse with a longish shirt or sweater. I mean, I am 65 folks!) By the way, Sara Campbell’s clothing is made in the USA and the company often hosts events that support organizations like the American Cancer Society. P.S. Sara’s designs are among the products we sell in Katie’s Shop — a virtual marketplace curated by the KCM team that’s filled with mission-driven brands and items we love and use every day — make sure you check it out!

What I’m using….

My skin has gotten more sensitive as I’ve aged. (Boy, aging is FUN!) But one product I’m using is gentle and moisturizing and seems to be giving my skin a little spunk! My friend Martha told me about it and now it’s available in our shop! Biography is a female-founded brand that makes freshly scented face oils carefully formulated to cater to your skin’s every need. I’ve been using the June Shine oil, which is a fast-absorbing face oil that calms and nourishes your skin and gives you a fresh glowy complexion. It smells amazing and you can also buy it in our shop!

What I’m eating….

This spring and summer, I’m going to try to eat less meat. Not only is it better for the environment, but it also lowers your risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes. I’ve been inspired by some Instagram accounts I’ve found who make easy and delicious plant-based recipes — here are some ones I have saved to try.

@eatmoreplants Rice Paper Rolls: These look delicious and are baked in the oven with almost no oil!

@shredhappens Spicy Gochujang Ginger Walnut Salad: This salad is so colorful and crunchy and the dressing sounds absolutely mouthwatering. Plus, all of @shredhappens’ recipes are low carb and/or keto-friendly!

@healthygirlkitchen Rainbow Veggie Wraps: My IG algorithm must know I’ve been craving wraps! These are stuffed with so many nutritional veggies and only take about 10 minutes to make! All of @healthygirlkitchen’s recipes are vegan and plant-based for when you’re feeling extra inspired for some clean eating.

@plantbasedrd Mango Pico de Gallo: This has already become my staple dish of spring! It’s so light and refreshing (and pairs well with a skinny margarita!🤪)

What I’m getting a kick out of….

When Molner and I rented a house in LA, the owners had the most hilarious photos in their study. They featured Barbie and Ken — in an alternate universe. Ken is washing dishes, cooking, and doing other household chores…while Barbie sits on her polyurethane keister relaxing. They made me laugh and now I have my own set that I’m hanging in my kitchen (see below!). I have David Parise to thank for these role reversals. Personally, I think they’re a great Mother’s Day gift. (Father’s Day too!) You can check out the whole selection here.