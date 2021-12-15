Stay Warm This Winter In Amazon’s Best Cold Weather Accessories

Share

Brave the bitter cold in affordable styles.

Does winter fashion make you feel dreary? Adding a flurry of new accessories to your closest is the easiest way to spice up your cold-weather outfits. A simple winter look — like a black puffer coat tossed over worn-in Levi’s — instantly gets an upgrade with the quick addition of an oversized plaid scarf or sleek new leather boots. And while accessories are sometimes an afterthought while shopping, during winter they become necessities. What’s worse than getting caught in a blizzard without warm gear to keep your head, hands, and feet dry?

Luckily, there are so many cozy winter essentials to choose from on Amazon! And while you might be thinking, “Do I really need another pair of slippers?” the simple answer is yes. Because your current go-to slippers probably aren’t lined in a ridiculously soft fluff.

Need new sweats? Spoiler alert: Our favorite pair below has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on the site.

Other easy ways to use accessories to add color and energy to your winter outfits? Rocking snazzy socks in fun argyle prints, matching your hat to your touchscreen gloves, or bundling up in a furry fleece with neon accents. Below, shop our selection of the best winter accessories available on Amazon — from red-laced boots and pastel slippers to fleece zip-ups and faux suede earmuffs.

Shop the Best Winter Accessories on Amazon

Touch Screen Anti-Slip Silicone Winter Gloves by TRENDOUX Amazon Nowadays, you don't need to remove your gloves to get a text out in frigid weather. Tap away on your devices using these handy touchscreen gloves all winter long.

5-Pack Knit Wool Crew Socks Amazon Jazz up your winter look with a pair (or five) of fun printed socks. At less than $5 per pair, you can make a selection from a dozen different sets. Plus, they'll get to your doorstep in two days (or less) if you're a Prime member.

Sherpa Lined Joggers by Yeokou Amazon Maybe you don't need another pair of black joggers. But then again, maybe you do — especially if you don't already own a pair lined in fleece like this best-seller on Amazon.

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper by UGG Amazon Winter is the perfect season to upgrade your slippers. Have some fun indoors wearing this pastel-colored option by UGG. The ankle strap will securely keep your feet on the fuzz all night long.

Chunky Plaid Winter Shawl Scarf Amazon A scarf slash wrap slash blanket? Yes, please! Keep this neutral plaid version nearby you at all times for when the chill comes around.

Oversized Fleece Hoodie by HAPCOPE Amazon Sometimes you need to throw on a fuzzy jacket over leggings and call it a day. For those testing times, this half-zip style from HAPCOPE is your best bet.

Satin Lined Knit Pom Beanie Hat with Touchscreen Gloves Set Amazon Indecisive much? No worries. This set of black and ivory colored hats (with matching touchscreen gloves) will ensure you're supplied with two neutral options that'll match any outfit. Plus, the hats are lined in silky satin for a luxurious detail that won't cause hat hair!

Earwarmers by Aurya Amazon Really fearful of hat hair? Then rock a pair of earmuffs, like this faux sheepskin pair by Aurya that'll cost you less than $15!

Fleece Lined Chelsea Rain Boot by Tretorn Amazon ICYMI, we're all obsessed with Chelsea boots here at KCM. This waterproof rain boot style by Tretorn is lined in warm fuzz to keep your toes singing in the rain.

Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket by Amazon Essentials Amazon You might already have a fleece zip up you can't live without. But does it have a pop of neon? We didn't think so. This Amazon Essentials style will be a cozy go-to for the season ahead.

2 Pairs Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves Flip Cover Mittens Amazon If fashion comes first then practicality, in your world, you'll love these super chic faux fur mittens. They come in a set of two, in two easy-to-coordinate colors. And they add an element of feminine fun to any outfit. But, the top is a flap that comes down so you can easily access your fingers for scrolling!

Leg Warmers, Set of 6 in Cable Knit Amazon Call us old-fashioned but we still wear leg warmers! They keep our calves toasty, but more importantly, they look great peeking out from tall boots.