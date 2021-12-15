Style December 15, 2021

Stay Warm This Winter In Amazon’s Best Cold Weather Accessories

By Alaina Raftis

Best Winter Accessories on Amazon

Graphic by Giovanna Pineda

Brave the bitter cold in affordable styles.

Does winter fashion make you feel dreary? Adding a flurry of new accessories to your closest is the easiest way to spice up your cold-weather outfits. A simple winter look — like a black puffer coat tossed over worn-in Levi’s — instantly gets an upgrade with the quick addition of an oversized plaid scarf or sleek new leather boots. And while accessories are sometimes an afterthought while shopping, during winter they become necessities. What’s worse than getting caught in a blizzard without warm gear to keep your head, hands, and feet dry?

Luckily, there are so many cozy winter essentials to choose from on Amazon! And while you might be thinking, “Do I really need another pair of slippers?” the simple answer is yes. Because your current go-to slippers probably aren’t lined in a ridiculously soft fluff.

Need new sweats? Spoiler alert: Our favorite pair below has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on the site.

Other easy ways to use accessories to add color and energy to your winter outfits? Rocking snazzy socks in fun argyle prints, matching your hat to your touchscreen gloves, or bundling up in a furry fleece with neon accents. Below, shop our selection of the best winter accessories available on Amazon — from red-laced boots and pastel slippers to fleece zip-ups and faux suede earmuffs.

Shop the Best Winter Accessories on Amazon

Touch Screen Anti-Slip Silicone Winter Gloves by TRENDOUX

touch screen glove black

Amazon

Nowadays, you don’t need to remove your gloves to get a text out in frigid weather. Tap away on your devices using these handy touchscreen gloves all winter long.

Buy Here

5-Pack Knit Wool Crew Socks

knit colorful socks

Amazon

Jazz up your winter look with a pair (or five) of fun printed socks. At less than $5 per pair, you can make a selection from a dozen different sets. Plus, they’ll get to your doorstep in two days (or less) if you’re a Prime member.

Buy Here

Sherpa Lined Joggers by Yeokou

black fleece lined sweatpants

Amazon

Maybe you don’t need another pair of black joggers. But then again, maybe you do — especially if you don’t already own a pair lined in fleece like this best-seller on Amazon.

Buy Here

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper by UGG

multi color fluffy slippers with ankle strap

Amazon

Winter is the perfect season to upgrade your slippers. Have some fun indoors wearing this pastel-colored option by UGG. The ankle strap will securely keep your feet on the fuzz all night long.

Buy Here

Chunky Plaid Winter Shawl Scarf

Chunky Plaid Winter Shawl Scarf

Amazon

A scarf slash wrap slash blanket? Yes, please! Keep this neutral plaid version nearby you at all times for when the chill comes around.

Buy Here

Oversized Fleece Hoodie by HAPCOPE

Amazon

Sometimes you need to throw on a fuzzy jacket over leggings and call it a day. For those testing times, this half-zip style from HAPCOPE is your best bet.

Buy Here

Satin Lined Knit Pom Beanie Hat with Touchscreen Gloves Set

Satin Lined Knit Pom Beanie Hat with Touchscreen Gloves Set

Amazon

Indecisive much? No worries. This set of black and ivory colored hats (with matching touchscreen gloves) will ensure you’re supplied with two neutral options that’ll match any outfit. Plus, the hats are lined in silky satin for a luxurious detail that won’t cause hat hair!

Buy Here

Earwarmers by Aurya

tan and cream fuzzy ear warmers

Amazon

Really fearful of hat hair? Then rock a pair of earmuffs, like this faux sheepskin pair by Aurya that’ll cost you less than $15!

Buy Here

Fleece Lined Chelsea Rain Boot by Tretorn

Fleece Lined Chelsea Rain Boot by Tretorn

Amazon

ICYMI, we’re all obsessed with Chelsea boots here at KCM. This waterproof rain boot style by Tretorn is lined in warm fuzz to keep your toes singing in the rain.

Buy Here

Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket by Amazon Essentials

Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket by Amazon Essentials

Amazon

You might already have a fleece zip up you can’t live without. But does it have a pop of neon? We didn’t think so. This Amazon Essentials style will be a cozy go-to for the season ahead.

Buy Here

2 Pairs Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves Flip Cover Mittens

2 pairs of fur mittens with a flap in gray and black

Amazon

If fashion comes first then practicality, in your world, you’ll love these super chic faux fur mittens. They come in a set of two, in two easy-to-coordinate colors. And they add an element of feminine fun to any outfit. But, the top is a flap that comes down so you can easily access your fingers for scrolling!

buy here

Leg Warmers, Set of 6 in Cable Knit

six pairs of cable knit leg warmers in multiple colors

Amazon

Call us old-fashioned but we still wear leg warmers! They keep our calves toasty, but more importantly, they look great peeking out from tall boots.

buy here

Mountain Light Cascade Hiking Boot by Danner

tan hiking boot with red laces

Keep your toes safe against the winter slush with Danner’s sturdy brown leather booties. They feature pretty red laces and will look chic paired with your favorite black leggings or jeans. The only pricey piece on this list, we promise these are worth it!

Buy Here

More About

Style
post image
December 14, 2021

You Won’t Believe These Winter Accessories Are From Walmart — And Under $50

As winter creeps closer and closer, it’s time to break out the essentials: boots, coats, gloves, and all the fixings. If your winter wardrobe is in need of a bit of a refresh, Walmart has come to the rescue with affordable essentials that are sure to last. If you’re all ready for the snow, cute […]
post image
December 12, 2021

A Millennial’s Advice on How to Find the Perfect ‘Gen-Z’ Jeans

A few months ago, we published a roundup of our favorite “cute and cozy” winter bottoms. It featured seven pairs of skinny pants, tights, and leggings, some of which I owned myself. Then it happened: A day later, I learned gen-Z had canceled skinny pants — jeans, specifically. Baggy, boyfriend, and mom jeans were in. […]
post image
December 10, 2021

Winter Workout Clothes That Will Make You Excited to Sweat

Everyone knows the hardest part about going to the gym is the part where you actually have to get yourself up, ready to workout, and out of the house. Those first few minutes of dreading the journey can determine whether or not you’re actually going to go exercise. But what if getting dressed to workout […]