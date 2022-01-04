Share

Everything old is new again, but isn’t that always the case with fashion? As Spring 2022 runway shows took place in New York, Milan, and Paris, one thing was clear: timeless styles, like structured silhouettes and black and white patterns, will always look incredible. Especially when you add a bit of a twist to them.

While structured blazers, black and white patterns, and wide-leg trousers dominated the runways of designers like Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Jil Sander, they were anything but boring. Palazzo pants were paired with structured blouses and equally oversized jackets, basic blacks and whites were accented with surprising cutouts or billowing silhouettes, and strong shoulders in blazers were contrasted with slim-fitting dresses and skirts.

We’ve spent the last couple of years donning our finest athleisure pieces, like stretchy leggings and fuzzy quarter-zips, so it may take a little practice to dress up again. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up some outfit inspiration for you, so you can go out and nail the 2022 fashion trends yourself.

Strong Shoulders

Madewell Bouclé Larsen Blazer Madewell Although we're hopeful for warmer spring days, a camel-toned blazer is perfect for those transitional times when it's not quite jacket weather, but still too cold for a sweater. This one by Madewell is a bit oversized, but the slight puff in the shoulder makes it feel more sophisticated.

AllSaints Portia Blazer AllSaints Who says you can't have a strong shoulder and an oversized fit? Although this blazer hits below the hip, the structured shoulder (that ends right at the edge of your frame) keeps it from feeling like you stole your larger partner's jacket by mistake. The pinstripes are a fun pattern that isn't too busy, adding a bit of visual interest to the otherwise standard piece.

Endless Rose Sequin Single Breasted Blazer Nordstrom A little sparkle never hurt anyone, and neither did some shoulder pads. If you're looking for something bold, this shiny number is just the thing. Pair it with jeans or black pants to tone it down a bit, or go all out with a sequined pant to match.

Anything But Boring Black and White

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress in Black Polka Outdoor Voices Polka dots are playful, and with the right accessories, they can really be worn for just about any occasion. Even though this is technically an exercise dress, you can throw a long sleeve top underneath for some more coverage, making for an adorable outfit for running errands. Toss a denim jacket over it if you're still feeling chilly.

J. Crew Ruffleneck Top in Clip Dot J. Crew The sweet details on this top are hard to miss: the puffed sleeves, mesh accents, and the bow at the neck are darling. Despite being a rather soft and dainty piece, we're picturing this paired with leather trousers or ripped jeans to offset the super feminine piece.

4th & Reckless Cher Check Trousers Nordstrom While plaid is a classic pattern, the silhouette of these wide-leg trousers jazzes it up. The flattering high waist, slight pleat near the hips, and ankle-grazing length are flattering touches to an otherwise basic pant. Tuck a solid-colored top or blouse into these to make the pants the star of the show.

Anthropologie Bow-Tie Maxi Dress Anthropologie Add some whimsy to your wardrobe with this frilly dress. Not only is there a playful bow on the bodice, but polka dots add some pattern to the ruffled skirt. You could easily wear this to your next winter wedding or out to a fancy dinner date with your partner.

Pants That’ll Make You Want to Dance

Everlane The Utility Barrel Pant Everlane Gen Z decided skinny jeans are cancelled, so we might as well have some fun going in the opposite direction. Wide-leg pants with a high waist are universally flattering, giving the illusion of never-ending legs and a cinched center. We love how casual these ones from Everlane are, and they come in nine different colors.

Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Leg Pant Lululemon What feels like leggings but looks like a trouser? These incredibly comfortable pants from Lululemon. They're roomy to move around in all day long, and they have plenty of pockets to hold your phone, keys, cards, and whatever else won't fit in your purse.

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants Madewell Looking for something that can go from work to dinner date? These pleated trousers look a bit more polished than wide-leg jeans, but they're just as comfortable. Pair them with a T-shirt and blazer for a casual work look, or opt for a tank top and heels if you're wanting to dress for a night on the town.