New Year, New Undies! It’s Time to Revamp Your Underwear Drawer

Make 2022 the year you finally throw out that bra.

We’re all guilty of leaving some items in our underwear drawers for just a little too long. Those stretched-out cotton undies you’ve had for who knows how long, the ones with random holes and thinning fabric, and the all too common too small pairs of bottoms and bras — both in the sense that they no longer fit and they don’t have enough fabric. The new year is a perfect time to get rid of skimpy thongs you no longer wear, stretched-out pairs that have served their purpose, and those bras that just never quite fit right.

Whether you’re someone who buys their underthings based on comfort and practicality or you want to wear something that makes you feel sexy, there are brands that can ensure one, the other, and both. From sustainable brands creating earth-friendly cotton undies to sexy negligees coming in inclusive sizing, you can add a few long-lasting pieces to your top drawer without having to spend hundreds.

Gift yourself some new top-drawer essentials this year — after all, they’re something you wear almost every day, you might as well love them.

Cuup The Scoop Bra CUUP If you want something that feels like a second skin, microfiber is a great material for both bras and underwear. This one by Cuup disappears under clothing, thanks to its snug fit and smooth fabric, and it starts at size 30A and goes up to size 44H. BUY HERE

Thirdlove The Cotton Undie Bikini Kit Thirdlove Stock up your underwear drawer in one go with this all-cotton kit from Thirdlove. It comes with six different pairs of underwear, each of which you can pick a color or pattern for. If a bikini cut isn’t your favorite, they also offer kits in a seamless high-leg cut, thongs, no-show bikinis, mid-rise cotton briefs, hipsters, and other high-rise options. They come in sizes XS to 3X. BUY HERE

Pepper All You Classic Bra Pepper If you wear a smaller cup size, you’re no stranger to the annoyance of gaping cups or bands that dig in. Pepper specializes in creating bras for smaller chest sizes (30AA-40B), making sure there are no gaps or wires that dig in uncomfortably. They also look nice — no pre-teen looking bras here. BUY HERE

Soma Stay-Put Wireless Strapless Bra Soma A strapless bra that actually stays up? It’s a modern miracle. This one from Soma does come with straps if you want to use them to convert the piece into a regular bra, but the band has strips of latex that keep it from sliding down while you wear it. It’s also wireless, so you won’t be getting poked and squeezed all night while wearing it. There are two nude shades available in sizes 32A to 38DD. BUY HERE

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx Your underwear drawer isn’t complete without at least one piece of shapewear — and not because you need to be squeezing your body into anything skintight, but because sometimes you just want to not have bra and panty lines under an outfit! This one by Spanx has a built-in bra, and it can be converted into a strapless body suit. The shorts come down to mid-thigh, saving you from any uncomfortable chafing. The body suit construction keeps you feeling supported all night long without feeling like you’re in a sausage casing. It comes in both black and beige in sizes XS to XL. BUY HERE

Knix Catalyst Front Zip Sports Bra Knix The worst part about a workout is not having the correct bra on. When you’re on the elliptical, the last thing you want is to feel like you’re going to give yourself a black eye because your bra isn’t supportive enough. This zip-front style has adjustable straps that cross in the back for extra support, while a classic hook and eye closure allows you to adjust the band to keep everything strapped in and locked down. BUY HERE

Knickey Starter Set Knickey In need of a total refresh? Knickey offers a five-piece starter kit with varying styles and colors to get you going. There’s a high-, mid-, and low-rise brief, a mid-rise hipster, a low-rise bikini, and a low-rise thong in the set. Each pair of underwear is made with organic cotton, so it’s very breathable and soft to the touch. You can choose from 11 different colors and sizes XXS to XXXL for each pair. BUY HERE

Lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra Lululemon For low-impact workouts like yoga or pilates, a less-supportive bra can do the trick. This one from Lululemon keeps the girls in place without feeling restrictive, and there’s fun criss-cross detailing in the back. It’s perfect for the gym or lazy days, and with nine colors to choose from, you may have to stock up. It comes in sizes 2 to 14 for B and C cups, and it’s also available in a style for D and DD cups. BUY HERE

Speax by Thinx French Cut Underwear Thinx You’ve probably heard of period underwear before (which have built-in liners to absorb blood), so consider these their cousin. If you experience light bladder leaks or wear a liner for extra protection, these have one built in so you can avoid having to use a disposable one each day. They feel and look like regular underwear, but the added protection in the gusset area protects you from any leaks coming through. You can order them in sizes XS to 5XL and in 10 different colors — and that’s just for this French cut style. Buy Here