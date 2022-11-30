Everyday Items From lululemon That Go Way Beyond Working Out

lululemon is more than just leggings.
Remember the days when sweats were synonymous with sloppiness? Those days are long gone, and not to be dramatic, but the rise of athleisure as everyday wear has been one of the best fashion movements of all time. There are so many occasions for which you can just slip on a cool jogger or structured sweatshirt and look put-together — dare we say, even stylish? We’re big fans of wearing athleisure wherever we can get away with it, even sneakily pulling it off at work. (If your office’s dress code errs more on the casual side of business casual, it can be done.)
But why stop at work? When it comes to high-quality workout wear that you can sport to the gym and around the town, it doesn’t get better than lululemon. While the brand’s name is basically synonymous with leggings, they’ve got some very real pants on offer. Even button-down shirts.
Whether you’re heading out to run errands or going to lunch with friends, there are so many comfortable and functional finds at lululemon to take you there.
Best Everyday Casual Clothes from lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
lululemon
Flared pants are back, baby. These buttery-soft pants are technically made for yoga, but they can be paired with a button-down just as easily as they can be worn on a yoga mat. Even better? They’re high-waisted and the back waistband has a little pocket that can fit a phone, credit card, or keys.
Scuba High-Rise Jogger
lululemon
Thank goodness that sweatpants are finally considered chic. These come in a bunch of colors (because you can never have too many) and are made with the fuzziest cotton-blend fleece. Plus, we’ll say it again: pockets!
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
In case you need something to match the joggers, this half-zip has an oversized fit that feels so roomy. It’s not too long or too cropped, giving it a sporty-chic effect. Throw this on and you’ll fit right in on a hike or at brunch (where your friends will probably think you just came from a hike, even if that “hike” was a stroll around the corner to meet them).
Softstreme Back in Action Dress
lululemon
It doesn’t get more versatile than a roomy shift dress, and this one has — you know what we’re about to say — pockets. This breezy dress is perfect for hangouts in the park, walking the dog, or even a low-key date night. Throw on a blazer and you could even get away with wearing this for a professional event or meeting.
Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
lululemon
Pair this oversized cropped crewneck sweatshirt with some biker shorts, and get ready to feel like Princess Diana. We’re very into the exciting color options (think: lavender, wild mint, and merlot, to name a few), but if you aren’t the kind of person to find one item you like and buy it in every color it comes in, the sweatshirt is quick-drying so you can wash it and have it back in your rotation in no time.
Classic Fit Cotton Blend T-Shirt
lululemon
Is there any item better suited for “everyday wear” than a classic tee? We think not. The soft cotton blend is sweat-wicking, and it hits right at your hips for a universally flattering fit.
Crossbody Fleece Bucket Bag
lululemon
lululemon doesn’t just make high-quality clothing — their accessories are not to be missed. Take this on-trend bucket bag, for instance. It’s big enough to fit anything you’d need to carry on an airplane or take out on the town. And sure, it’s got all the technical elements that make it an appropriate gym bag (pockets, anyone?) — but the best part is that it doesn’t look like a gym bag. It’s soft, fuzzy, and oh-so chic.
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
lululemon
Vests don’t just keep you warm, they’re also a fashionable piece of outerwear that can add dimension and flare to any outfit. With this vest, you can keep it classic with a muted tone or make a statement with some of the bolder hues. Either way, the goose down insulation and windproof fabric will keep your torso nice and toasty.
Women’s Fly Away Tamer Headband
lululemon
Like many other fashion trends from the early 2000s, headbands are having a moment again. So whether you’re sporting this to genuinely keep your hair out of your eyes (there’s a velvet lining that keeps the headband in place) or just as a fun accessory, you can’t go wrong. If you’re looking for a little more pizzazz, it comes in metallic hues, as well.
Everyday Backpack 2.0
lululemon
This 23-liter backpack holds pretty much everything you could ever need to carry with you — a laptop, your daily planner, a water bottle — and it has a number of pockets and compartments to keep your stuff organized.
Curved Wristlet
lululemon
Wear this as a wristlet or remove the strap and carry it as a clutch. With two compartments and slots to organize your cards, you’ll be ready to go with just the essentials.
Women’s Ombre Knit Textured Mittens
lululemon
Our fingers are toasty just looking at these babies. They’re made with a merino wool blend and you can feel it as soon as you slide them on. If you think mittens are just for kids, don’t worry: These contain a subtle little slit in the pointer finger for easy texting.
Customizable Snap Scarf
lululemon
Move over, infinity scarves — this piece has all the benefits of an infinity scarf, and then some. Because it has snaps, it can be draped around the neck, fashioned into a bolero, even snapped into a shirt! Talk about cost per wear.