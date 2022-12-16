From Someone Who Would Know: Best Home Workout Equipment

Share

The best gear for low-impact workouts.

Here at KCM, each of us has an area of expertise or two (or three, or four). To provide the best possible shopping advice, we’ve mined our community to bring you recommendations from staffers who moonlight as product experts. In the latest installment of our series, From Someone Who Would Know, newsletter editor Sara Levine talks about her favorite home workout equipment.

I have a confession to make: During the lockdowns, I became one of those annoying people who really got into fitness. Before you close out of this article and hate me forever, just know that I wasn’t working out constantly for fun — I just had nothing better to do with my time. I started doing these 40-minute HIIT workouts, and because quarantine wasn’t a cool three weeks like we’d thought, I just…kept doing them.

Not going to lie, I didn’t miss the gym. Not having to brave the cold to make the commute or breathe in the air of sweaty strangers is pretty great. The only problem? I live on the top floor, and can’t exactly be doing jumping jacks or high knees unless I want to have some very unhappy neighbors. So I had to set my sights on low-impact fitness equipment meant for relatively low-impact workouts. (I also live in New York City and don’t have a ton of room.) Over time, I ended up building a home gym, ideal for a small apartment and beyond. (Full disclosure: I don’t currently own all this stuff — like I said, not a lot of room — but I have used it all.)

From beginner-friendly systems that will kickstart your fitness journey to a modern aerobic stepper reminiscent of the ‘80s, here are some of my favorite pieces of home workout equipment.

LIT AXIS Courtesy of LIT Method I enjoy a good resistance workout, but doing it from home can be such a hassle: untangling resistance bands, having to constantly update your free weights when you outgrow them — not to mention, who can fit a reformer machine inside their house? LIT AXIS will replace your cable systems, free weights, power racks, bench equipment, and suspension trainer, and can even act as a Pilates reformer. It’s a smart fitness system that connects to an app that tracks your calories burned, how much weight you’re lifting, and even muscle imbalances. For all that functionality, you’d think it would take up a ton of room, but it’s super tiny — just about the size of a shoebox. $160 AT LITMETHOD

ARENA Courtesy of ARENA This one is pricey, but if you’re going to make home workouts a permanent change, it could be worth it. That’s because thanks to ARENA’s system, you may literally never step foot in a gym again. It offers up to 200 pounds of motorized resistance, and it’s about the size of a carry-on bag, so it packs a punch. From bicep curls to squats to deadlifts and more, you can do it all, without having to buy new sets of weights. For those who don’t want to freestyle their lifting regimen, the custom app contains workouts made by professionals. $2,495 AT ARENA.FIT

Brrrn Board Brrrn The Brrrn Board is perfect for those of us on upper floors who want to get a heart-pumping workout without jumping around. (I may or may not have learned this lesson the hard way, thanks to an angry letter from a previous neighbor…) The Brrrn workout is all about sliding, and their website has a number of HIIT, yoga, and other workouts that can be done on the board, with or without supplemental equipment like dumbbells. It is six feet long, so you’d want to factor that in, but if you’re tight on space, there’s also a five-foot option. $379 AT THEBRRRN.COM

Say you don’t want a fancy machine, no matter how smart it is. You can still level up your home gym. There are plenty of smaller, versatile pieces of equipment that are great to have on hand:

Interlocking Floor Mat Tiles Amazon Anyone who’s doing any serious movement or lifting weights at home should probably protect their floors, whether or not they live above anyone. These puzzle piece-like mats come in a variety of thicknesses, depending on your level of paranoia, and are textured to minimize slipping. $18 AT AMAZON

Bala Bangles Bala Bala bangles are, to put it simply, very cute. These 1-pound ankle weights can take any pilates move, mountain climber, or lunge up a notch. You can also wear them on your wrists to get an upper body workout in. $55 AT BALA

Bucklebands Buckleband Anyone who’s worked out with resistance bands has probably dealt with the annoyance of having to wriggle into a band, or worse, having it slip down during your workout. Buckle Bands solve both of those problems: The silicone bands don’t slip, and they open and close via a buckle, so you can get them on and off easily (and without risking falling over). $45 AT BUCKLEBAND

Kettlebells Onnit I’m not a fitness trainer or professional, but kettlebells are widely accepted as a versatile weight. You can use them for strength exercises, like squats and rows, or for movements that incorporate cardio, like kettlebell swings and snatches. FROM $35 AT ONNIT

AtivaFit Adjustable Dumbbells Ativafit I’ve griped quite a bit about having to constantly buy new weights as my strength progressed, but with a set of adjustable dumbbells, you won’t have that problem. These start at 5.5 pounds and go up to 27.5 pounds (a wide range), while taking up a fraction of the space that multiple sets of dumbbells would require. $70 AT ATIVAFIT

Escape Fitness Deck Workout Platform or Adjustable Bench Amazon I know this looks like an ‘80s-era aerobic stepper, and it can be used that way if you want, but hear me out: With 16 different configurations, this multipurpose platform can be used for everything from seated presses to, yes, steps. And elevating your feet — like for push-ups, or your raising back foot for lunges — is an easy way to add more intensity to your workout. Plus, you can do a number of cardio moves on this thing. $116 ON AMAZON

Bosu Sport Balance Trainer Target This half-ball can help you work on your balance, and can also be used to supplement some bodyweight movements to make them more difficult. Flip it so the ball is on the floor and do push-ups or mountain climbers that you’ll definitely feel in your arms the next day. Or, put the flat part on the floor and do ab exercises on the ball part. $99 AT TARGET