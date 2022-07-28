You May Actually *Enjoy* Wearing These Comfy Bras

Share

Including Katie’s go-to bralette.

There’s nothing quite like the sweet relief of taking off an uncomfortable bra. We can all agree it’s a highlight of the evening — or afternoon, because, let’s be honest, we don’t always last as long as we intended when we first put it on. Once you’re free from a too-tight bra band or a poking underwire, anything is possible…or at least, comfort and relaxation finally are.

Unfortunately, wearing a bra can be an uncomfortable experience, especially if you don’t wear a standard size and have one that either is too tight or gapes, but finding a bra that fits and is comfortable is becoming more attainable. Online stores are finally expanding their size ranges and offering fit help through quizzes or online stylist meetings, and some even have extra lenient exchange and return policies.

If you’re on the hunt for a new bra or just want something that won’t pinch and gape in all the wrong places, we’ve rounded up a few that we wear daily. From soft bralettes to supportive underwire styles, here are the most comfortable bras you can buy right now.

The 11 Most Comfortable Bras

Parade Longline Plunge Bralette Parade If being naked is the most comfortable for you, wearing this bra is the next best thing. Soft, ribbed fabric is slightly compressive, and it feels like a gentle hug around your torso. Katie is a huge fan of the longline silhouette of this bra because it offers support without uncomfortable underwires. She has the bra in a rusty color that’s no longer available, but the good news is there are seven other colors to choose from! buy here: $36

Cuup Demi Bra Cuup If a bralette and a traditional underwire bra had a baby, this would be it. The cups have a slightly translucent double-layered mesh that shows off your natural shape (but doesn’t show too much if you know what we mean), yet is supportive enough to give you some lift without padding. Cuup also has sizes up to 38H with select cup sizes also available in band sizes 40-44, making it more size-inclusive than other brands. buy here: $68

Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra Thirdlove When Thirdlove named this the Perfect Coverage Bra, they knew they had created the Goldilocks bed of bras — not too much cup, but not too little. While we love a sexy half-cup number, it’s just not comfortable for day-to-day wear. The slightly padded (think a thin layer of foam to cover you in cold rooms) cups stay smooth under shirts, eliminating bra lines, and the thick straps help lift your chest without feeling like backpack straps. buy here: $72

Soma Enbliss Bralette Soma No hooks, no problem. While you may enjoy the stretch and shoulder cracking you get when struggling to clasp your bra in the morning (kidding!), slipping this supportive bralette over your head is certainly easier. According to reviewers, the band will be a little tight at first, but it’ll loosen up as you wear it. buy here: $46

Lively Low Back Bralette Lively Bralettes have a reputation of being unsupportive, but we’re here to tell you they’ve changed — unlike that past flame of yours. This one from Lively is made from a silky smooth fabric that won’t leave lumps and bumps under clothing, and the band sits lower than a traditional bra band to ensure it doesn’t show under tank tops or dipping necklines. Right now it only comes in sizes XS to L, but Lively does have a comfortable busty bralette that offers a lot of coverage for those with slightly curvier cups. buy here: $45

Skims Mesh Bralette Skims You’ve probably caught on by now, but boob sweat is our arch nemesis. Not only is it uncomfortable, but seeing that sweat stain in the middle of your shirt when you least expect it is annoying. Opting for a bra made with a breathable fabric, like this mesh one, may be the difference between going on with your day or having to opt for an unexpected wardrobe change. buy here: $38

Natori Understated Underwire T-Shirt Bra Nordstrom Don’t let the skinny straps on this one fool you — they may be tiny, but they are mighty! Because of their spaghetti-like width, they won’t show under strappy tops, but they are still strong enough to provide some lift. “At my ripe old age I actually look perky,” one reviewer wrote. “The underwire (which I always avoided) doesn’t bind and I love the light give of the soft elastic back,” they continue. Sounds like a win to us. buy here: $66

Wacoal Comfort First Underwire T-Shirt Bra Nordstrom Seamless bras tend to roll or bunch because they don’t have the structure of a seam, but not this one. Reviewers love the thick band that stays in place but doesn’t leave lines or squeeze too much, and one reviewer mentioned that even though her “boobs have a mind of their own, they fit perfectly inside and there’s no spillage.” buy here: $68

lululemon Energy High-Neck Longline Bra lululemon Sometimes you just can’t be bothered to wear a “real” bra, and who are we to force you? This tank top-bra hybrid is comfortable enough to wear on its own as a top, but it’ll also disappear under shirts because of the silky fabric and high neck. buy here: $68

Negative Underwear Stealth Mode Bra Negative Underwear Because it’s been named the best T-shirt bra by Real Simple and New York Magazine, we’re pretty confident that you’d be pleased with this everyday bra. The cups have light padding to enhance your shape and provide some smoothing action without feeling like overkill, and the minimal style doesn’t show under tops like lace would. It really is a stealthy bra. buy here: $75