Feel Confident and Comfortable in This Sophisticated Lingerie

Forget feeling like you have to squeeze into something itsy bitsy to be sexy.

Setting the mood for a sexy night at home can mean lighting a few candles, opening a bottle of wine, and donning some of your favorite lingerie — but the moment can easily be ruined if you feel like you have to shimmy and wiggle into something tight, lacey, and revealing to look alluring.

Lingerie should make you feel amazing about yourself, and it shouldn’t require you to try and squeeze into something itty bitty if that’s not what you feel best in. Whether you feel sexy in a set of cotton undies or a short and lacey nightgown, the most important part is feeling comfortable and confident in your own skin and whatever you choose to put on it.

If you feel you’ve outgrown g-strings, crotchless panties, and barely-there bras, there are endless mature lingerie options out there that are comfortable and seductive. Sacrificing comfort to try and fit yourself into someone else’s definition of sexy isn’t anyone’s cup of tea, and there are plenty of ways to look and feel stunning and provocative while also being comfy.

Mature Lingerie Options

Pinsy Sculpting Lace Bodysuit Pinsy Sometimes bodysuits seem to pinch and squeeze in all the wrong places, but this one is sexy and comfortable. Made from stretchy lace that contours your body, it’s like shapewear and lingerie in one. A panel in the tummy area smoothes and supports, while the lace cups help shape and hold up your chest without squishing. This one comes in seven different colors, and the brand carries nine other bodysuits if you want something that isn’t lacey. buy here

Thirdlove Unlined Scoop Bra Thirdlove Who says you can’t wear something sexy under your clothes every day of the week? This nude bra is delicate and lacey, but it’s also seamless under clothing and incredibly supportive. The cups are sheer, allowing you to feel like you’re showing off your assets, but it’s supportive enough to go under tops for work or everyday wear without anyone knowing what you’ve got on — unless you want them to. buy here

Etam Paysage Chemise Nordstrom You could wear an old T-shirt to bed again, or you could slip on this silky slip that’s just as comfortable. The satin fabric will perfectly skim your curves, and the lace around the neckline adds texture and a slightly sexy touch. Criss-cross straps in the back will ensure they don’t fall down while you’re wearing it, because no one feels hot when they’re constantly adjusting their nightgown straps. buy here

Parade Oasis Two-Piece Set Parade Silk and lace are considered the classic “sexy” fabrics, but who says cotton and mesh can’t be just as tantalizing? Being comfortable in your underwear only ups your sex appeal. This soft set from Parade comes in playful colors, while mesh panels on the sides of the underwear and back of the bra show some extra skin without feeling skimpy. buy here

Cuup Mesh Balconette Bra Cuup We’re all about versatility here at KCM, which is why we love mesh and lace bras that disappear under T-shirts and button-ups. Not only are they chic and sexy, but they’re practical, too. This balconette style bra from Cuup offers a bit of lift without padding, and it comes in a ton of different colors and sizes up to 44H. You can even make it a set by adding on a matching pair of undies. buy here

Uwila Warrior Soft Silk Bundle Set Uwila Warrior Pajamas can be just as tantalizing as lingerie, especially when they’re made from silky soft fabric and edged in lace. This set from Uwila Warrior comes in four colors from sizes 3X to XS, and you’ll probably find yourself wanting to order more than one color at a time. We love the fact that you can also wear this together or as separates, as the top could easily be worn as a tank under sweaters or jackets, and the underwear are comfy enough to wear everyday. buy here

Proof High-Waisted Lace Brief Proof Sweat and leaks happen, but you don’t have to wear a panty liner to ensure you stay dry. These lace panties are made specifically to replace pads, panty liners, or tampons, as they easily soak up and wick away light bladder leaks, sweat, and blood so you always feel fresh. A high-waist keeps you feeling supported on days you’re bloated, and the lace details add a sexy touch, even on days when you aren’t feeling your hottest. buy here

Lunya Washable Silk Slip Dress Lunya Lunya is known for its washable silk pajamas, but they make beautiful slip dresses, too. This one has delicate straps that gently sit along your collarbone and trace down the center of your back, while slits in the side seam show a little bit of leg. While we’re sure this would be a hit in the bedroom, it still covers enough to be worn out on date night under a blazer or leather jacket if you’re feeling frisky. buy here

Eberjey Naya Tencel Modal Chemise Eberjey We stand by the fact that cotton nightgowns can be hot! Not only can they see you through a hot flash (because of the breathable material and naturally cooling construction), but bits of lace offer more airflow and a sophisticated touch to the garment without feeling over the top. This one is actually made from Tencel Modal, an eco-friendly fabric that is naturally cooling and beautifully drapes across your body. buy here

Soma Cotton Gauze Robe Soma Short, silky robes are beautiful, but how often do you really pull them out of the closet to wear? This gauzy robe has the same flowy feel of a silk one, but it’s softer to the touch, slightly sheer, and long enough to actually keep you covered when you want to be. We’re imagining wearing this on slow mornings when you can go out on the porch or deck and enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea without having to put on a full outfit. buy here

Paramour Women’s Peridot Unlined Lace Bra Target If you’re a little traditional when it comes to lingerie and just want something that you’d see on a model, we found the bra for you. At the onset, it looks feminine and sexy, but it’s ultra comfortable thanks to the lack of lining, yet still insanely supportive — you won’t be falling out of this if you bend over. Plus, it comes in every bust size under the sun. It also comes in dark blue for something a little more sultry. Buy Here

Fleur du Mal Charlotte Three-Way Bodysuit Fleur du Mal The name of this bodysuit is pretty suggestive, but it actually refers to the fact that you can wear this garment as lingerie, a swimsuit, or a bodysuit under clothing. The body is made from stretchy recycled jersey, which feels like your favorite T-shirt, and the cups are covered in a delicate lace. Because the cups are lined, you won’t have to worry about showing too much or feeling itchy lace against your skin. buy here

B.Tempt’d by Wacoal Always Composed Thong Bodysuit Nordstrom Another great bodysuit option is one that has a thong back because it won’t give you panty lines under silky skirts or tight pants. Made by bra brand Wacoal, this soft bodysuit offers support in the bust while also remaining soft and comfy. Lace details add a bit of sex appeal without feeling tacky or overdone, and the adjustable straps on the top allow you to customize the fit. buy here

Quince Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami Quince Dress this up with a skirt and leather jacket or opt to wear it with underwear and nothing else depending on the occasion. A simple silk cami is a versatile addition to your top drawer, as you can wear it for more coverage over a bra for sexy time or you can wear it as a top for a night out or dressy occasion. When you need to, you can toss this in the laundry with the rest of your clothes, no dry cleaning needed. buy here