Take a Peek at Katie’s Daily Pilates Homework (and Try it Yourself)

Want to work out like Katie? We don’t blame you—she takes her exercise very seriously, and likes to start each day with a Pilates routine crafted by none other than Ashley Patten. The two have been working together for years, so Patten devised some “homework” for Katie that can be done every AM to strengthen, stretch, and tone muscles. Says Patten, “It helps her and all of us feel more connected to our abdominals and just a little bit stronger — it’s a great way to start our day with lots of energy.” We asked her to let us in on the fun, so Patten taped Katie’s daily routine. Whenever you’re ready, pop on some leggings and press play:

If you’re nowhere near Patten’s Montauk studio, you can try her on-demand classes from anywhere. And if flexibility is a major priority for you (or you’re just aiming to touch your toes occasionally), you’ll want to check out Ashley’s fantastic morning stretch routine, which she created just for KCM.

And for extra credit: