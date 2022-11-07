From Cashmere to Silk, Here are Our Favorite Luxurious Robes for Fall and Winter

Share

Featuring budget-friendly options, a few splurges, and a ton of textures.

Here at Katie Couric Media, we’re proud to say that we value coziness. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite loungewear and carefully curated advice on how to DIY the perfect spa day. We firmly believe that selecting cute, high-quality comfy clothes and self-care items is just as important as choosing your date night or dinner party outfits. Even if no one sees you, it’s all about maintaining a luxurious mindset.

In the spirit of celebrating comfort, we also put together a list of our favorite robes. After all, they’re typically the first thing many of us throw on in the morning and the last thing we take off before bed. An item that important definitely deserves to be the star of its own roundup.

We approached this monumental task by finding robes to serve any and all purposes, whether you’re getting out of the shower or snuggling on the sofa. For those who prefer lightweight styles, we found slick robes made of satin, sateen, and linen. If the spa treatment is what you’re after, look to midweight cotton and waffle robes. And for cold mornings when you dread getting out of bed, reach for cozy plush robes that envelop you like a blanket.

If you’ve been wearing the same robe for years, we’re confident you’ll find your new favorite pick here. And if you’re inspired to overhaul all of your sacred homebody essentials, check out our recommendations for cute and cozy pajama sets, the best bedding, and warm fall home decor.

Best Bathrobes for Women

Diane Cotton Duster Robe Nordstrom This light, airy duster robe is tailormade for those of us who overheat easily. Plus, the empire waist and striking length bring a hefty dose of drama. If you like to indulge in Old Hollywood glam, this robe will definitely bring out your inner starlet. $180 at Nordstrom

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe Amazon This is a perfect Goldilocks robe. It’s not too hot, not too cold. It’s not too short, not too long. One buyer says they’re even comfortable wearing it outside: “I literally live in this thing. It’s so comfortable and is lightweight enough that I can walk around the house with it thrown over my pajamas or walk the dogs outside in it without it being too hot.” $25 at Amazon

Ophelia Lace Trim Satin Wrap Nordstrom Seeking out a sexy robe? Satin always brings a flirty vibe to the table. The short length and lace details on the sleeves make this robe one of the cutest picks in our roundup, too. $62 at Nordstrom

Mongolian Cashmere Robe Quince For optimal softness, you can’t go wrong with cashmere. Buyers say that this robe is lightweight yet warm, which is ideal for those who hate excess, bunchy fabric. Most importantly, it also features pockets. $170 at Quince

Organic Turkish Waffle Robe Quince Some of us like robes that are extra-absorbent for post-shower lounging. If that’s you, we recommend this 100 percent Turkish cotton waffle robe. One buyer loves that the fabric isn’t too heavy but is still cuddly and soft: “It’s perfectly cozy for late nights on the couch, wrapping up after a shower, and relaxing. I like the waffle texture because it’s still thin and drape-y, but also warm.” $50 at Quince

Joyspun Plush Sleep Robe Walmart If you gravitate toward blanket-like materials, this winter-ready plush robe is for you. One reviewer can’t get enough of its cloud-like soft texture: “​​It’s like a big pillow wrapped around me. When tied and secured around your body it also looks stylish.” $25 at Walmart

Cozy Knit Short Robe Skims Love a touch of fuzziness? Made of boucle yarn, this Skims pick has that nubbly texture without running the risk of looking ratty. It comes in five colors, but we’re fond of the warm, camel shade. This robe also gets bonus points because it’s available in sizes up to 5X. $108 at Skims

Plush Printed Hooded Robe Nordstrom Rack Hooded robes don’t get enough love. They’re cute, they keep our heads warm, and they’re magical for buyers who hate the feel of wet-post shower hair. This plush version is extra absorbent and has roomy pockets to boot. We love the subtle heart print, but there’s a leopard version if you’re obsessed with animal print. $30 at NordstromRack

Light N Fluffy Waffle Knit Luxe Robe Universal Standard This robe is excellent if you really want to be bundled, featuring a generous overlap and an extra long sash, so you’ll feel extra secure. Along with its awesome coverage, buyers love the sumptuous, decadent feel of the midweight cotton. $178 at US

Sateen Robe Ettitude Made from 100 percent bamboo, this sateen robe will be extra kind to sensitive skin. It’s hypoallergenic, breathable, and also breathtakingly stylish. Since it’s not made of polyester, it will drape gorgeously but won’t cling to your body. This robe also has buttons for added coverage. $120 at Ettitude

Dusk Dream Robe Girlfriend Collective For buyers who prioritize sustainability, we love this robe made of recycled cotton. It’s fairly lightweight and somewhat sheer, so you can wear this option year-round. We love that it comes in sizes up to 6X, too! $98 at GF Collective

Cloud Cotton Robe Parachute While many of the robes on this list are technically unisex, this one is marketed for people of all genders. Reviewers say that the gauzy material is light yet soft. We also love the bright, eye-catching cobalt shade, but there are eight other colors to choose from. $109 at Parachute