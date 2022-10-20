If Cutting Costs Has You Stressed, Treat Yourself to a Budget-Friendly At-Home Spa Day

Share

Because ice rollers were invented for a reason.

OK, it’s not exactly ground-breaking to claim that relaxation is beneficial to our health. After all, we intuitively spend our free time finding ways to unwind. We buy cozy loungewear, make brunch reservations, meditate, book massages, and embark on weekend retreats. Studies show that relaxing provides beneficial side effects like lowering blood pressure, boosting your immune system, and improving your digestion and sleep hygiene.

There’s no denying that daily mindfulness strategies can improve overall wellness — that’s why we’ve compiled tips on practical little ways to reduce stress and manage anxiety — but self-care comes in the form of treating yourself, too.

A spa day is a one-way ticket to ultimate relaxation, but the same services can be performed at home, saving you a considerable chunk of cash. We’re talking about DIY facials, mani-pedi supplies, and various other tools and products that leave you smooth, shiny, exfoliated, and sometimes hairless (if you’re into that). Whether you’re planning self-care ahead of an event or you’re settling in for some takeout and TV, an at-home spa day is pretty much guaranteed to leave you refreshed. So build yourself a playlist, light a candle, and get to relaxing with products that will make you feel centered, below.

11 Best At-Home Spa Day Products

Oui the People The Deep One Set Oui the People If your skin is prone to ingrown hair or razor burn, you probably dread shaving. Ditto for anyone who has hyperpigmentation or strawberry skin. Luckily, Oui the People has this handy kit designed for sensitive skin. The set includes a razor, 10 extra blades, and their Cheat Sheet resurfacing body serum. The razor is weighted, so you don’t have to apply pressure to achieve a close yet gentle shave. After removing hair, the serum’s unique, anti-inflammatory blend of AHA, PHA, BHA, and proline will take care of any ingrowns. Buy Here: $108

Loops Under Eye Mask Loops If your under eye area feels lackluster, here’s a quick fix: Wear these under eye masks for 10 minutes a couple of times a week to perk up dull skin. The masks are chock full of vitamin B3, retinol, and pearl extract; plus, they’re paraben and sulfate free. Enthusiastic buyers say the masks give their eyes a dewy glow and cut down on puffiness, too. Buy Here: $25

Cuticle Oil Pen Amazon If you love the look and feel of well-nourished nails, here’s a hydrating tool you can throw in your purse. This cuticle oil pen is compact and super easy to apply — thanks to the handy brush tip, you won’t spill excess oil all over the place. If you suffer from dryness or are prone to picking your cuticles, this oil will restore damage, provide some shine, and extend the life of your manicure. What’s not to love? Buy Here: $6

Olive and June Mani System Olive and June Speaking of all things nails, if you’ve never invested in your own nail products, this manicure system will be perfect for you: It includes a handful of long-lasting polishes, brushes, polish remover, cuticle serum, a nail buffer, a nail file, and (somehow?) more. For anyone spending cash on regular salon manicures, this set will be a significant game changer for your bank account. Buy Here

Tweezerman Sole Smoother Sephora Spa day almost always includes a decent dose of exfoliating, and this callus stone is particularly helpful for smoothing out rough edges. The stone itself is durable and antibacterial, but the real star of the show is the ​​ceramic-stone-and-plastic handle. Buyers say that the handle makes the stone easy to hold in the middle of a slippery shower. If your current pumice stone is getting crusty, this may be your sign to upgrade. Buy Here: $21

NanoSteamer Face Steamer Amazon In need of a big skin refresh? This facial steamer will get rid of black heads and blemishes — but it will also open your pores so that your skin will absorb products more efficiently. You can also take your sweet time with your steam, since the water tank allows for 30 minutes of working time. To make things even more luxurious, this pick includes a towel warming chamber. You might as well open your own spa at this point. Buy Here: $40

Act+Acre Scalp Renew Amazon We’re all a little guilty of ignoring our scalps. But build-up from hair products and dead skin cells often causes dryness and itchiness. Consider this treatment a facial for your scalp: It will gently exfoliate skin, improve inflammation, and boost circulation (which helps with hair growth). One reviewer says she loves that applying this product makes her feel pampered: “it’s like you can feel it working right away! After massaging my scalp, I make a cup of tea and relax for 15-20 minutes. This is the most lux ‘me time’ I’ve had in months!” Sounds like she has the right idea. Buy Here: $32

NuFace Trinity Toning Device Nordstrom We’ll admit that this device is a bit of a splurge, but it’s so innovative that we couldn’t resist. This device is a microcurrent treatment that mimics the natural current of our faces (we lose this current with age, just like we lose collagen). The treatment works to tone facial muscles, improves skin tone, and improves the appearance of fine lines. Buy Here: $340

Kitsch Ice Roller Target If you haven’t gotten into ice rollers yet, here’s a crash course: You stick your ice roller into your freezer, pull it out during your daily skincare routine, and roll it across your face to reduce inflammation and increase blood flow. An added bonus? Reviewers say that using this ice roller reduces headaches and migraines. If you’ve had a long day, a few moments with this bad boy will be a wonderful treat without a huge time investment. Buy Here: $18

Theragun Mini Therabody Facial and scalp care is awesome, but can you really replicate a spa experience without a massage tool? Introducing this pocket-sized Theragun mini, a handheld muscle treatment that you can easily apply to cramps, knots, and other points of tension. Buyers can’t gush about this massager enough: “​​Perfect size to hold comfortably and soft to the touch, making it easy to use. Does a fantastic job breaking up knots in muscles. The quality is unbeatable.” Buy Here: $180