14 Cute Pajama Sets To Keep You Cozy All Year Long

Sleep like a baby in these comfy matching PJ sets.

Do you usually reach for an old ratty T-shirt and holed-up sweatpants at bedtime? Then it might be time for a sleepwear upgrade. We do get it — those treasured heirlooms (if you will) are usually so soft, worn-in, and make us feel right at home. But there’s something extra special about rocking a matching sleepwear set around the house that boosts your mood and makes you look and feel amazing.



One key to an amazing night’s sleep is to reach for sleepwear that makes you feel comfortable and cozy. Everyone’s preference isn’t the same. If you break into a sweat on the regular, you’ll want to opt for cotton or cooling silk jammies (preferably a short sleeve or sleeveless top with matching shorts). But on the other end of the spectrum, if your partner likes to keep the room temp sub-zero, then a toasty flannel set will keep you warm year-round.



If you’re in the market for cute PJ sets, there are so many incredible brands and options to choose from. Anthropologie is always an amazing place to start. They curate some of the most eye-catching printed pajama sets around. Lunya crafts machine-washable silk sets that will have you wondering what you wore before they existed. And LAKE pajamas, a KCM favorite, sources some of the finest Pima cotton to help you get a dreamy night’s sleep.



Below, discover our favorite pajama sets in an array of fabrics, sleeve and pant lengths, and colors that will suit any sleeper.

Best Pajama Sets for Women

Anthropologie Roller Rabbits Heart Sleep Set Anthropologie It doesn’t get much sweeter than a pajama set covered in tiny little hearts. Made from a soft pima cotton, these tapered pants and henley shirt only get better with age. $118 at Anthro

Madewell Lightestspun Oversized Short Pajama Set Madewell Hot sleepers, rejoice! This lightweight linen set is here to save you from night sweats. It comes with a button-down shirt and boxer-style shorts, and there are three colors to choose from. The best part? You can wear them together or as separates, and we’re going to argue that they’re cute enough to wear in public on warm days. Was $70 (14% off) $60 at Madewell

LAKE Kimono Pajama Set LAKE Who knew pajamas could be so chic? The flowy legs on these pants make them perfect for both lounging and snoozing, and the kimono-style wrap top isn’t only soft and comfortable, but extremely flattering too. Just imagine how stunning these would look while you enjoy a homemade breakfast in bed. We can dream, right? $138 at LAKE

Parade Coffee Run Set Parade Bike shorts and a tank top can be pajamas, too. This coffee-colored set is made from a stretchy ribbed material that you can wear to bed or out of the house. High-waisted shorts keep you feeling supported and won’t ride up, while the tank top is snug enough to hold you in without a bra, but not so tight you’ll feel restricted. Parade also offers more traditional pajama sets if you prefer. $47 at Parade

Lunya Long Sleeve Silk Sleep Set Lunya Sleep is an important part of maintaining your health, so it’s important to invest in that routine. These luxurious silk pajamas aren’t only temperature regulating, but they’ll have you feeling like royalty before you head to bed. $298 at Lunya

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Nordstrom Jersey pajamas are soft, breezy, and timeless, which is why this set is one of our favorites. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and you can even opt for a short-sleeved version of this set if you tend to run hot. $75 at Nordstrom

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set Eberjey Eberjey makes their pajamas with the softest fabric that doesn’t cling too close to the body. They’re high quality and will last through many Saturday sleep-ins. $138 at Eberjey

Lunya Washable Silk Set Lunya Treat yourself with a pair of Lunya’s popular silk pajamas. They’re made from naturally thermo-regulating silk that you can throw right into the washing machine. Go ahead, break up with your dry cleaner. $188 at Lunya

LAKE Pima Long-Long Set LAKE “The most comfortable part of your day should be celebrated” is sleepwear brand LAKE’s motto. And we couldn’t agree more. This two-piece pajama set comes in two lengths (regular and cropped) and it’s made from 100 percent Pima cotton. P.S. these would make an amazing holiday gift. $124 at LAKE

Cotton Short Sleeve Pajama Set by J. Crew J.Crew J.Crew’s cotton pajama sets are a no-brainer purchase. Throw these on and you’ll feel put together without any effort. Was $90 (28% off) $65 at J.Crew

Tie-Dye Pajama Set from Amazon Amazon Tie-dye made a splash throughout the pandemic, and the fun print isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. This set is less than $40 and will take your Netflix and chill session to a cozier level. $38 at Amazon

4-Piece Lingerie Sleepwear Set from Amazon Amazon For a sexier night, reach for this soft rose 4-piece set (available in XS-3X) that includes a black bralette, matching undies, plus a silk pair of shorts and a super slinky robe. $27 at Amazon

Short Sleeve Pajama Set from Amazon Amazon This ultra soft short-sleeve PJ set comes in 25 color ways and has over 5,000 five-star checks on Amazon. One reviewer writes, “OMG! My favorite pajamas that I’ve ever owned!” For $22, we’re sold. $22 at Amazon