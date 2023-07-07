Amazon Isn’t the Only Place Slashing Prices — Don’t Miss These Alternative Prime Day Sales

Share

No Prime membership required.

Every year, Amazon holds a two-day shopping bonanza second only to Cyber Week in terms of the sheer number and variety of deals on offer. Known as Amazon Prime Day for the uninitiated among us, the event includes major deals on everything from skincare to clothing to electronics, and it’s exclusive to Prime members who pay for faster shipping and exclusive discounts year-round. One of the best parts of Prime Day, however, is all the simultaneous sales from other brands it’s sparked in the years since its inception.

This year, Prime Day falls on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, and lest you worry about finding deals in the middle of your workday, we’ve rounded up the best alternative sales from a whole host of merchants. Whether you’re not a Prime member or you’re just looking to shop elsewhere, we have you covered with amazing recommendations from across the shopping spectrum.

Best Alternative Prime Day Home Sales

Best Alternative Prime Day Beauty Sales

Best Alternative Prime Day Fashion Sales

Bonus Alternative Prime Day Sale

23 Best Alternative Prime Day Home Sales 2023

Prime Day is perhaps best known for its electronics sales, but who says they’re the only ones who can play that game? On July 11 and 12, Samsung is serving up major discounts on its bestselling TVs, from the gorgeous Frame TV that will turn your living room into an art gallery to the super high-definition QLED series. Save up to $1,000 by shopping now.

Samsung 55” Class LS03B Samsung The Frame Smart TV Save up to $1,000

There’s no shortage of deals to choose from during Walmart + Week, which opens to members on July 10 and to the public on July 11. You have until the 13th to snag savings on TVs, Dyson vacuum cleaners, sofas, and much more.

Let’s get cooking: Caraway is offering up to 20 percent off select items on July 11 and 12, from the gorgeous Dutch Oven to a Tea Kettle you’ll want to use every day.

The name Urban Outfitters may call to mind teen-appropriate distressed jeans and crop tops, but their home collection is delightful, with unique shelves, gorgeous bedding, and plushy throws. Score 30 percent off bedding, pillows, throws, print shop, and home decor from July 10 through 19.

Thought the savings were over with WayDay? Think again. Wayfair is offering up to 60 percent off its wide collection of furniture, rugs, light fixtures, and more from July 10 – 12.

Deals abound during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale, which is exactly what it sounds like: Sales on gadgets and tech like luxury cameras and Apple products. The sale runs from July 10 – 12, so make sure to save some time if you’re in the market for electronics.

Known for their enviable bedding and cottagecore home decor, The Company Store is a rare sale you’ll want to take advantage of. From July 10 – 12, you can take 25 percent off sitewide, plus 40 percent off Hot Summer Savings with code FLASH23.

Who doesn’t want fresh, carefully arranged flowers gracing their tabletops? UrbanStems’ Summer Sale is giving us 25 percent off the summer floral collection with code SUMMERPARTY from July 10 – 16. That includes vibrant dried flowers, as well, for all the anti-green thumbs among us.

Best Alternative Prime Day Beauty Sales 2023

This one’s just for us: Kinfield is offering Katie Couric Media readers 20 percent off its range of mineral SPF and naturally bug-repellent products with code KATIE20 through July 20. Bundles are excluded (since they’re already discounted), so we recommend stocking up on Golden Hour bug spray, itch-relieving Relief Patches, and Sunglow SPF 35 for a luminizing and protective top layer of skincare.

You may have noticed we’re pretty enthusiastic about SolaWave’s red light therapy wand, which can decrease puffiness, smooth fine lines, and tackle discoloration. You can imagine how excited we were to see that their full face-covering red light mask is back in stock. From July 9 through July 12, you can score 40 percent off the entire site with code PRIME40.

Fun fact: Probiotics are good for your gut and your skin, and Tula makes it easy to get your daily dose with its line of probiotic-powered skincare. From July 9 – 16, take 20 percent off your order with code ShopDirect20, and get free shipping on orders $40 and up. Soothe sunburned skin with the advanced hydration body moisturizer, refresh tired eyes with this cooling and brightening eye balm, and tackle set-in lines with this retinol-alternative deep wrinkle serum.

Treat your hair to a shopping spree during Kitsch’s alternative Prime Da sale, which includes 25 to 50 percent off sitewide on July 11 and 12. Save on gentle hair ties, heatless curlers, satin pillowcases, shampoo and conditioner bars, and much more.

If anyone has the summer skincare vibes down pat, it’s Kopari. Their deliciously scented scrubs, rich body lotions, and glowy sunscreen will have you feeling like you’re basking beachside, even when you’re shivering in the office air conditioning. Use code ShopDirect20 to get 20 percent off sitewide from July 9 – 16.

Science-backed skincare is something we can get behind, and Murad is pretty much the original clinical skincare brand. Take 20 percent off skincare powerhouses from July 9 – 16 with code ShopDirect20, from color-correcting serum SPF to an eczema-friendly cleanser.

Best Alternative Prime Day Fashion Sales 2023

From July 9 – 13, Huckberry’s Summer Steals Sale is offering markdowns on bestsellers like sunglasses, wrinkle-free shorts, and extra-soft shirts.

It’s that time of year! If you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, you can start shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on July 11 and get first dibs on the best deals. Look for deep discounts on Zella athleisure, classic shoes, Kiehl’s skincare, and more.

If there’s ever a time to buy designer and go on a shopping spree, this is it. From July 11 – 13, Saks is giving customers an additional 20 percent off designer sale items with code ACTFAST20 after spending $500 or more.

Shop your favorite activewear, athleisure, and lifestyle sneakers during Nike’s Ultimate Sale from July 7 through 13. We have our eyes on supportive sports bras and shoes comfy and versatile enough to wear all day and every day.

Score up to 70 percent on bestselling summer essentials with code HOTDEAL during Madewell’s Big Summer Sale. Buy that dress you’ve been eyeing, the perfect-fit jeans you want in a new color, or a durable tote that’s made for summer.

Take an extra 60 percent off sale items with code SHOPSALE, like this Katie-approved one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit, a beach-to-dinner appropriate midi dress, and this lightweight button-up you’ll never want to take off.

Upgrade your glasses game during GlassesUSA’s Designer Prime Sale, which gives you an extra 40 percent off thousands of already discounted designer frames from July 10 – 17 with code DESIGNER40. Treat your peepers to looks from Tory Burch, Prada, Coach, and more.

Get your signature summer jewelry at a discount from Pura Vida, which is offering up to 70 percent off sitewide from July 10 – 12 on everything from colorful beaded bracelets to dainty rings.

Bonus Alternative Prime Day Sale!

Hungry for more? Your favorite vegan and healthy-ish chocolate brand is back at it with $25 off all orders of $125 or more plus free shipping with code PRIME25 from July 11 – 12. Try every dark chocolate bar on offer with the variety pack, go with the milk chocolate pack for a milder flavor, or get one of each because you deserve it all.