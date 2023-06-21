Doctor-Approved Ways to Reverse Crepey Neck Skin

Share

Because you don’t have to accept thin, stretchy skin.

Have you ever reached up to your neck and thought, “When did my skin get so…thin?” You’re not alone. Katie has been on a mission to understand this very specific element of aging in the decolletage area, and if it’s possible to fight it. And we’ve finally got some answers.

Even if you have a reliable skincare routine, like a multi-step nightly process or endless applications of SPF, you might be missing a spot: We’re the first to admit that we tend to neglect the neck and chest area when applying our favorite moisturizer or serum.

That neglect, combined with time and genetics (among other factors), can eventually lead to wrinkles and fine lines — but the neck in particular can be the first place to show signs of aging. And unfortunately, our addiction to technology (all that hunching over while all your phone or tablet) also contributes to crepey, slack neck skin, otherwise known as “tech neck.”

Skin slackening over time is a natural part of aging, but if it’s something you want to address, we tapped Tiffany Jow Libby, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Brown University, to clue us in on what works to help prevent and reverse it.

What causes crepey neck skin?

The production of collagen — which is the protein responsible for bouncy, plump skin — naturally declines as you age. So as you lose elasticity, skin appears thinner and, well, like crepe paper from a birthday gift bag. But why does it happen more around your neck and chest than elsewhere? There are a ton of different factors. “Neck skin is more exposed than other parts of your body, making it more vulnerable to damaging effects of UV. This area is also constantly being stretched from looking down at our phones and laptops,” says Dr. Libby. “There are also fewer sebaceous glands and stem cells in neck skin, so it tends to heal more slowly than facial skin.”

How can you prevent crepey neck skin?

We’ve got good news and bad news: The secret to avoiding this elasticity is wildly simple, and it’s something we’re all guilty of overlooking.

“The most important step to preventing crepey neck skin is sun protection,” Dr. Libby says. “By protecting neck skin from sun exposure with diligent sunscreen use and UPF clothing, you can minimize damage to collagen and elastin from UV radiation.”

Can it be reversed?

We believe that aging is a gift… and sometimes it’s wrapped in crepe paper. You can save and cherish it, or you can smooth it out and regift it. OK, we’re stretched the metaphor a bit too far, but we’re saying that changes in your skin are natural signs of living a long, productive life.

That said, if your chest is beginning to look like three-week-old party streamers, and you’re not ready to accept that, it’s not too late to remedy it.

“It can be reversed with topical agents or mild to moderately invasive office procedures,” says Dr. Libby. Just don’t get your hopes wildly high. “This is a notoriously difficult area to achieve satisfactory reversal in.”

Treatments can range from topical products, to in-office treatments like Botox, fillers, or non-ablative fractional resurfacing lasers. It can also be overcome with an elective surgery procedure, like platysmaplasty, which is a neck lift. It’s a very personal choice, with very individualized results. “Often, a surgical approach may be necessary to achieve the patient’s desired result, and it’s important to have a thorough consultation to assess that before venturing down a costly path that might not meet the patient’s expectations.”

What are the best at-home treatments?

As skin slackens and droops, Dr. Libby recommends two potent ingredients to search for in your skincare: retinoids and peptides. Both have anti-aging properties that help improve and strengthen the skin, thereby improving the appearance of a crepey neck.

“Retinoids help stimulate skin cell turnover and collagen production which helps firm skin and improve skin quality,” says Dr. Libby. “Peptides are short chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins that exist naturally in our body, but the amount of copper peptides in our body decreases as we age,” Dr. Libby points out. “In skincare, peptides are applied topically via serums and creams and work by signaling to your cells to produce more collagen and other complex molecules that help support skin’s structure.”

She adds, “Serums that contain retinoids and peptides will help boost collagen production to improve the overall appearance of skin with consistent use.” She says using a moisturizer is also important, as hydrated skin results in a healthy “balanced” skin barrier.

You can work both retinol and peptides into your skincare routine, but make sure to patch-test them before you commit. Start exploring how your skin reacts to retinol first over a few nights — a pea-sized amount across your neck each evening is perfect — then follow up with your peptide of choice.

Other skincare tips to improve the appearance of crepey skin

There are many things you can do to brighten this region, beyond incorporating items specifically formulated for wrinkles. One biggie? “Exfoliate to rev up skin cell renewal and turnover,” Dr. Libby suggests.

Though research is still limited, on-trend red light therapy may help, too. “There is evidence to suggest that, with consistent use, collagen stimulation through red light therapy may improve fine lines,” Dr. Libby says. “However, oftentimes the level of improvement patients are looking for is beyond what can be achieved with red light therapy as a sole therapy.” In these cases, it’s always safe to consult your doctor to help get you where you want your neck to go.

To help get you started on countering unwanted crepey neck skin, shop the well-reviewed and customer-tested products below.

Best Skincare Products for Crepey Skin on Neck and Chest

Skinceuticals Triple-R Neck Repair Dermstore “This fragrance-free retinol cream helps to stimulate collagen production and increase skin cell turnover to improve skin quality and texture,” says Dr. Libby. It was specifically formulated to combat horizontal necklines and wrinkles and is meant to complement in-office treatments like CoolSculpting, too. $135 at Dermstore

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck & Face Cream Amazon Dr. Libby recommends this product as “an affordable answer to all neck skin concerns,” and we found it for under $20 on Amazon with over 4,000 five-star reviews. “This neck cream has broad-spectrum coverage with SPF 30 to help prevent UV damage, and retinol to stimulate collagen production.” $17 at Amazon

Revision Nectifirm Advanced Dermstore “This is a fan-favorite neck cream that uses peptides to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and boost firmness and elasticity,” Dr. Libby notes. $154 at Dermstore

IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-In-Cream Sephora You can use skincare products you’d typically reserve for your face on your neck, too. Dr. Libby highly recommended this serum-cream combo, which distributes the perfect pea-sized amount of product that should cover your face and neck. Just make sure you follow her other tips on applying retinol (like “sandwiching” your retinol by using moisturizer before and after you smooth it on). $69 at Sephora

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Augustinus Bader One factor that can lead to wrinkles is dry, dehydrated skin, which is also a result of menopause. So do yourself a favor, and invest in a hyper-moisturizing cream. Augustinus Bader’s celeb-favorite Rich Cream is packed with skin-loving ingredients that deeply hydrate while supporting cellular renewal. $92+ at AB

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Skin Rejuvenating Treatment Nordstrom Here’s another super-hydrating anti-aging moisturizer to use at night. Katie loves it and has been using it for years, because it helps firm up her skin while she gets her beauty rest — and we all know Katie is a multi-tasker who loves productivity. $160 at Nordstrom

Beauty Pie Über Youth Neck & Chest Super Lift Serum-Spray Beauty Pie This product makes it so much easier to stick to a routine. This serum can be sprayed on, is specifically formulated for your neck and chest area, and is packed with peptides and niacinamide, which helps with sun and age spots. More than 800 five-star reviewers agree, with one user raving, “I can get very spotty on my chest but this has kept it clear and hydrated, and reduced the fine lines I have from sun damage.” $75 at Beauty Pie