In the Clear: How to Get Rid of Sun Spots and Prevent More From Forming

Prevent, treat, repeat.

Summer is synonymous with long, leisurely days in the sun, and while we’re very pro spending time outside, we’re not such huge fans of the solar lentigines — otherwise known as sun spots or age spots — that lounging on the beach can leave behind. These stubborn clusters of dark, sometimes rough-textured or shiny skin often stick around long after summer is gone, and they tend to multiply as we age.

Sun spots certainly aren’t the end of the world — in fact, they’re perfectly harmless when it comes to skin health — but they can affect the way you feel about your skin. We reached out to Marcia Kilgore, founder of beauty members’ club Beauty Pie, for her tips on how to get rid of any sun spots you already have and keep new ones at bay. For the uninitiated, Beauty Pie offers its members luxury skincare, cosmetics, and haircare at affordable prices, which you can currently take advantage of with Beauty Pie’s free 30-day trial (it’s commitment free, too).

How can you get rid of age and sun spots?

There are quite a few things you can do, but Kilgore’s number one pick is retinol. “It will help stimulate cell turnover and rejuvenate your skin from underneath,” she tells us. “All of our Super Retinol collection features double-encapsulated retinol to prevent irritation; it’s absolutely incredible for hyperpigmentation and dark pigment patches.”

Remember that retinol can cause sensitivity to UV light, so apply it only at night and wear SPF every day while using—and, well, every day you’re not using it.

Beauty Pie “We get a lot of love for our Super Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream, which helps fade sun spots on the backs of the hands,” Kilgore says. You can help protect your skin from further damage by applying sunscreen to your hands and body during the day. $15 for members, $60 for non-members $15+ at Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie Kilgore also recommends the Pure Oxygen Radiant Glow Moisture Infusion, which, “delivers an oxygen infusion and stable vitamin C to the skin to moisturize, re-energize, and brighten your face,” she tells us. $18 for members, $60 for non-members $18+ at Beauty Pie

Do at-home peels fade age spots?

According to Kilgore, it’s not so much the format — peel, serum, mask, regularly applied lotion, etc. — but the formulation that’s key to fading age spots. “Our Dr Glycolic Multi-Acid Micropeeling Glycolic Acid Pads are infused with 5 percent glycolic acid and a blend of lemon, bilberry, and orange alpha-hydroxy acids that work to resurface the skin and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation,” Kilgore says.

Beauty Pie Thanks to the inclusion of skin-soothing polysaccharides and circulation-boosting niacinamide, the pads are gentle enough to sweep across your face, neck, and chest two to three times a week. $20 for members, $40 for non-members $20+ at Beauty Pie

If you’d prefer an approach you can incorporate into your daily routine, Kilgore recommends Beauty Pie’s Superdose Vitamin C C-Suite Rapid Action Power Brightener.

Beauty Pie “These contain a high level — 10 percent — of very stable vitamin C, which means they’re incredible for fighting pigmentation,” Kilgore says. “The formulation also includes an ingredient called tranexamic acid, which is great at fading the dark spots that are usually caused by sun damage, but can also be caused by pregnancy or hormonal fluctuations.” $19 for members, $120 for non-members $19+ at Beauty Pie

Just apply a few drops directly onto your skin every morning before your moisturizer; Kilgore recommends Beauty Pie’s brightening Superdose Vitamin C Oxygen-Boosting Moisturizer.

What’s the best way to prevent sun spots from forming in the first place?

When it comes to prevention, Kilgore says it’s all about using high-factor sunscreen, every single day. “Our consultant dermatologist, Dr. Andrew Markey, says you should think about applying sunscreen like you think about brushing your teeth,” Kilgore says. “You never think about whether you need it, or what you’re going to be doing that day, or what the weather’s like outside. Putting on sunscreen should be a no-brainer.”

Kilgore recommends finding a sunscreen that’s lightweight, has a comfortable texture, and sits beautifully under makeup. “Applying it shouldn’t feel like a chore, and you should actually look forward to using it every day,” Kilgore says. Her top pick is Beauty Pie’s brand new Traceless Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF30 Sunscreen + Primer, which feels like a moisturizer but acts like sunscreen.

Beauty Pie $22 for members, $70 for non-members Buy Here

Can we get age spots removed with lasers?

According to Kilgore, a combination of professional treatments (like peels or lasers) and a nourishing, protective daily skincare routine works well for many people. “It really depends on the size, color, and stubbornness of your sun spots,” Kilgore says.

As with any skin issues or questions, it’s always a good idea to see your dermatologist for their guidance on what will work best for you.