From Someone Who Would Know: The Best Sun Protection Products

Need to know the best SPF for any occasion? Ask this super-pale person.

Here at KCM, each of us has an area of expertise or two (or three, or four). To provide the best possible shopping advice, we’ve mined our community to bring you recommendations from staffers who moonlight as product experts. In the first installment of our new series, From Someone Who Would Know, editorial director Molly Simms gives us the lowdown on sun protection. From SPF to light-blocking clothing, this gear will have you feeling safe at the beach, the pool, or anywhere you’re catching rays.

As a natural redhead, I’ve been called every carrot-related nickname you can conjure up. Skin-wise, I’m a number 1 on the Fitzpatrick Scale, which means I never tan, am covered in freckles, and burn if I take too long walking to and from my mailbox. Once, when I was having my makeup professionally done, the artist had to cover up a zit on my chin — editors, they’re just like us! — with a color he called “pure white.” (He told me he typically only used that shade on Halloween.) Suffice it to say, I have a lot of experience in protecting myself from the sun’s punishing beams. In my decades-long career as a brutally pale person, I’ve tried what feels like every SPF and sun-protective piece of gear around. Since these products are definitely not all created equal, here’s my top picks for how to avoid feeling the burn.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! “Many people are opposed to sunscreen because of the matte-white pallor it can leave behind, even on the palest of faces. Enter Glowscreen, which is like a flattering TikTok filter in a tube. Glowscreen glides on with the slightest shimmer and tint, making you look a little healthier, dewier, and yes, glowier, every time you wear it. If I heard that Supergoop! was shutting down operations (please don’t ever tell me this, I’ve been through enough in the past few years), I would buy 40 tubes of Glowscreen and store it in an airtight bunker. Relatedly, if anyone has a ‘bunker guy,’ please let me know.” Buy Here

Land’s End Swim Tee Land’s End “SPF T-shirts might seem like an unnecessary burden, but for ultra-fair people, they’re worth their weight in gold (or, more accurately, Spandex). A dedicated swim shirt protects you from harsh rays as you paddle or swim or just bob around, and while this might look like a lot of fabric, it’s so light and breathable, you’ll forget you’re wearing it pretty much instantly. The best part of wearing SPF clothing is that you don’t need to constantly reapply sunscreen — or apply it at all, at least on the parts of you that are covered by fabric. This one offers 50 UPF, so you’ll be able to float on the waves without worry until your friends say it’s time to go get margs.” Buy Here

SurfDurt SurfDurt “Before a trip to Costa Rica last year, I was panicking a bit about how I’d avoid turning hydrant-red in the Central American sun. So I took to the internet to find the most full-coverage, environmentally friendly, long-lasting sunscreen in existence. All roads led me to SurfDurt, a Zinc-based and reef-safe SPF that goes on thick and stays on (and on, and on…). Thanks to the cocoa butter and coconut oil, it feels moisturizing and even smells pretty good. And because it’s lightly tinted, it didn’t give me a ghostly, Seventh Seal vibe. In fact, it actually added a bit of warm color to my face, which almost made me look like I was wearing foundation. I slathered this everywhere before going swimming (and yes, surfing) — my face, my hair part, the backs of my hands — and I didn’t get the slightest bit pink anywhere I applied it. Miraculous. Fair warning: Tinted SurfDurt can stain light-colored clothing, so this one’s best for when you’re getting hardcore sun exposure, not for a brief outdoor brunch.” Buy Here

Coolibar Gloves Coolibar “OK, I know, I know, but hear me out. As a woman gets older, her hands start to age, too, and sometimes more rapidly than other parts of her body. That’s likely because so few of us remember to apply sunscreen to the backs of our hands every time we go out. One situation where hands get a lot of sustained sun exposure? Driving a car. That’s why these gloves are extremely (sorry) handy: With little nubby spots on the palms and fingers, they won’t affect your grip on the wheel, and since the gloves are simple to slip on and off, you won’t have to stress about applying SPF before you head out of the house. Yes, when I told a friend about them, she whispered, ‘Molly, no…’ but I’ll tolerate some social scorn in exchange for maximum sun protection.” Buy Here

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 DermStore “This is a little expensive, yes, but can you really put a price on a non-irritating daily sunscreen that goes on clear and won’t leave you looking like a cursed Victorian child from a horror movie? Think of this as your elegant base layer — a silky clear protective element that works so well with foundation or BB cream layered on top, if you’re into that sort of thing. It’s geared toward people with chronic skin inflammation (acne, rosacea, and the like) but is also excellent for anyone with sensitive, reactive skin that gets cranky when introduced to new products. That’s probably due to the niacinamide and moisturizers here, both of which make this lotion feel as soothing as an episode of Antiques Roadshow.” Buy Here

Wide Brim Packable Visor HINDAWI “I bought this only-slightly-ridiculous-looking visor several years ago, before a vacation that was going to involve me walking outdoors for long parts of the day. What I wanted was a light, thin hat that’d offer room for my ponytail and would have a giant-enough brim to cover most of my face and neck. What I got was this unexpected gem, which was a trusty companion through days of trekking. The ‘packable’ claim is no joke — this hat kept its shape and stayed mostly wrinkle-free, even after being shoved in a backpack day in, day out. It’s also washable, in case yours starts to get a bit grimy from lots of wear. And at $10.99, you can probably afford to get it in a few colors. What if you and your friends all got pink ones and wore them to opening weekend of the new Barbie movie? The possibilities are endless.” Buy Here