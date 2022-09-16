Beauty September 16, 2022

She’s Obsessed: Here Are Katie’s Won’t-Leave-Home-Without-Them Beauty Products

By Katie Couric

Katie Couric in front of florals

Getty Images

Because a little lipstick never hurt anybody.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Caller from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to that week. I missed doing it, so I wanted to share some things I’ve been really into lately.

Though I typically give you the scoop on the entertainment, clothing, and even housewares I’m a fan of, this week I thought it’d be fun to do something different and give you all my beauty secrets. So here are some of my faves, from start to finish. What have you been obsessed with lately? Write to me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

Augustinus Bader Face Oil

OK, I know it’s a bit of a splurge, but I swear this oil is worth every penny. I have eczema and as we get ready for some colder months, this is a lifesaver. It makes my skin feel dewy and fresh, but not greasy. Men, if you want to buy your wife something special, I highly recommend this!

Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Skin Rejuvenating Treatment

There are few products that have stuck with me for years, but this Lancome moisturizer is one of them. I’m no esthetician, but this is truly amazing. And, if you buy this from Nordstrom right now, it’s on sale. So check it out before it’s gone!

Bare Minerals Liquid Foundation

My skin is uber-sensitive, and day after day of wearing a full face of makeup can make my face itchy and irritated. But earlier this year I discovered the Bare Minerals liquid foundation and have not had that problem since. It’s pretty affordable — $37 — and has all-natural ingredients. A win-win!

Jones Road Face Pencil and Miracle Balm

I love my friend Bobbi Brown and her team at Jones Road. And if anyone knows what they’re doing in the makeup department, it’s Bobbi — as a bonus, her new line is affordable and no-fuss in a truly fantastic way. I use her Face Pencil as an under-eye concealer and the Miracle Balm as bronzer. Just rub the products in with your fingers and you’re ready to rock!

Naked 2 Eyeshadow Palette

My friend and makeup artist, Josie Torres, has been using eyeshadow as liner for years. We use the darkest color in this Urban Decay palette, Undone, right on my water line, and then I use it to fill in my eyebrows (which have magically disappeared over the years). Works like a charm! 

Too Femme Better Than Sex Mascara

Well, I don’t know if the name is 100% accurate… but I do know that this Too Faced mascara doesn’t run and it doesn’t clump, which are my two main requirements. Plus, it doesn’t irritate my eyes, so I can wear it all day without worry.

MAC Lipliner in Whirl and MAC lipstick in Hug Me

If you’re looking for a great lipliner and lipstick that look natural but give your pucker a hint of color, my favorites are a lip liner called Whirl and a lipstick called Hug Me, both by MAC. Again, Josie found these colors for me years ago and they are my tried and true favorites!

More About

Beauty
Best Clean Beauty Products Best Clean Beauty Products
August 25, 2022

Need New Non-Toxic Makeup? 15 Clean Beauty Products Our Editors Swear By

It can be tough to give up on a beauty product you’ve loved for years, especially if you’ve been using the same Lancôme mascara since the ’90s or lathering Clinique’s yellow moisturizer on your face since puberty. But sometimes it’s time to move on from what worked yesterday and embrace (cleaner and safer) options that […]
lady gaga, tracee ellis ross, helen mirren lady gaga, tracee ellis ross, helen mirren
August 24, 2022

Celebrities Sound Off on Inner Beauty and Self-Esteem

We don’t need to tell you that beauty standards can be incredibly destructive to our well-being and self-esteem. We’ve written articles about reshaping your perception of your own body and navigating eating disorders for a reason. In fact, even the richest and most famous among us are susceptible to societal pressures to look perfect (Kim […]
natural deodorants natural deodorants
August 23, 2022

These Natural Deodorants Actually Work Without Constant Reapplication

When claims that antiperspirants and deodorants containing aluminum cause cancer or Alzheimer’s started spreading years ago, of course we freaked out; putting something on our bodies every single day that could cause health problems isn’t exactly the goal of our morning routine.  Natural deodorants seem to be a safer, perhaps better alternative than regular ol’ […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events