She’s Obsessed: Here Are Katie’s Won’t-Leave-Home-Without-Them Beauty Products

Because a little lipstick never hurt anybody.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Caller from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to that week. I missed doing it, so I wanted to share some things I’ve been really into lately.

Though I typically give you the scoop on the entertainment, clothing, and even housewares I’m a fan of, this week I thought it’d be fun to do something different and give you all my beauty secrets. So here are some of my faves, from start to finish. What have you been obsessed with lately? Write to me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

Augustinus Bader Face Oil

OK, I know it’s a bit of a splurge, but I swear this oil is worth every penny. I have eczema and as we get ready for some colder months, this is a lifesaver. It makes my skin feel dewy and fresh, but not greasy. Men, if you want to buy your wife something special, I highly recommend this!

Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Skin Rejuvenating Treatment

There are few products that have stuck with me for years, but this Lancome moisturizer is one of them. I’m no esthetician, but this is truly amazing. And, if you buy this from Nordstrom right now, it’s on sale. So check it out before it’s gone!

Bare Minerals Liquid Foundation

My skin is uber-sensitive, and day after day of wearing a full face of makeup can make my face itchy and irritated. But earlier this year I discovered the Bare Minerals liquid foundation and have not had that problem since. It’s pretty affordable — $37 — and has all-natural ingredients. A win-win!

Jones Road Face Pencil and Miracle Balm

I love my friend Bobbi Brown and her team at Jones Road. And if anyone knows what they’re doing in the makeup department, it’s Bobbi — as a bonus, her new line is affordable and no-fuss in a truly fantastic way. I use her Face Pencil as an under-eye concealer and the Miracle Balm as bronzer. Just rub the products in with your fingers and you’re ready to rock!

Naked 2 Eyeshadow Palette

My friend and makeup artist, Josie Torres, has been using eyeshadow as liner for years. We use the darkest color in this Urban Decay palette, Undone, right on my water line, and then I use it to fill in my eyebrows (which have magically disappeared over the years). Works like a charm!

Too Femme Better Than Sex Mascara

Well, I don’t know if the name is 100% accurate… but I do know that this Too Faced mascara doesn’t run and it doesn’t clump, which are my two main requirements. Plus, it doesn’t irritate my eyes, so I can wear it all day without worry.

MAC Lipliner in Whirl and MAC lipstick in Hug Me

If you’re looking for a great lipliner and lipstick that look natural but give your pucker a hint of color, my favorites are a lip liner called Whirl and a lipstick called Hug Me, both by MAC. Again, Josie found these colors for me years ago and they are my tried and true favorites!