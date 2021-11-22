Share

Hey Alexa, let’s go shopping!

We don’t ever need a reason to shop on Amazon, but a sale is always a good excuse. The e-commerce giant already has loads of early Black Friday deals available online, and it will be kicking off its 48-hour Black Friday event on Nov. 25 with “more deals than ever before.” Come Cyber Monday, shoppers can look forward to “thousands of deals,” including from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale actually kicks off on Saturday, November 27 and runs through Monday, November 29

Whether you’re treating yourself or holiday shopping, you’ll be able to score discounts on men’s and women’s fashion, kitchen appliances, tech accessories, home products, fitness and wellness essentials, TVs, Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon Explore experiences, and much, much more.

Ahead of the big event, Amazon unveiled early Black Friday deals and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks already live on the site. So, move over Santa because here comes Amazon, here comes Amazon, right down our driveway!

Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

Save room on your kitchen counter (not to mention $80) with this pressure cooker that is 11 appliances in one. Yep, you read that right! You’ll be able to air fry, bake, broil, steam, warm, dehydrate, and more with this stainless steel multi-cooker.

Is there such a thing as too many pairs of sunglasses? If you answered no, then you might want to grab a pair of these unisex glasses. The Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, which come with a case, are made from acetate, while the lenses are coated with 100 percent UV protection.

Alexa makes finding something to watch easy with this voice remote. You can simply ask Alexa to find content or switch to cable. Users will be able to experience 4K Ultra HD movies and shows on their TVs with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Cut the cord with your vacuum and splurge on an iRobot Roomba this season. The robot vacuum, which works with Google Assistant and Alexa, has advanced sensors that allow the Roomba to navigate along edges, as well as under and around furniture. No need to worry about charging the vacuum. The iRobot Roomba automatically recharges itself after running for up to 90 minutes.

Hair Dryer Brushes are perfect for traveling since they do the job of multiple hair tools while taking up less space in your luggage. Brush, dry, and style your tresses with this all-in-one tool.

Separated from loved ones this holiday season? Well, you can still enjoy virtual get-togethers thanks to the Facebook Portal, which allows individuals to make calls to others (even if they don’t have a Portal) using their Messenger, WhatsApp, or Zoom accounts.

Change up family movie nights with this portable projector that’ll turn your backyard into your personal movie theater. The video projector has a built-in Bluetooth function and 5W stereo speakers. Best of all, it comes with a 100” screen, so there’s one less thing to add to your shopping list.

Le Creuset for over $100 off? Yes, please! The enameled cast iron cookware can be used not only on stovetops but also in ovens. The sauteuse is great for baked pasta, braised poultry, and small-batch soups.

The 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle makes for a unique gift that’s sure to have the dinner table talking. The bundle includes premium reports (e.g. pharmacogenetics reports and heart health reports) and also allows individuals to find DNA relatives. With the membership, you can access new premium reports and features for one year.

Workout while working from home with the Sunny Health and Fitness portable elliptical machine. The machine “has a smooth belt-drive system that makes minimal noise,” so you can slip it under your desk as you Zoom and type away on your computer, or stand up and exercise after you wrap your workday.

Brave chilly temperatures wearing this chic Calvin Klein peacoat. The double-breasted coat is available in two colors, but we’re drawn to this blue that’ll ensure you’re feeling merry and bright in the cold months.