For all your last-minute gift-giving needs.

We all know the feeling of remembering you need a gift just a couple of days or — let’s be honest — hours in advance. The holiday season is rife with those moments: Scrambling for a host gift after a last-minute invite, secret Santa parties with family members you haven’t seen in a while, or grab bag events that call for gifts with broad appeal. There’s panic, a little bit of guilt, and then more panic as the hours fly by at an unnatural pace and you’re no closer to getting to a boutique. Suddenly, you’re weighing whether it’s best to take your chances at the supermarket florist on your way or skip your shower in order to hunt for something cute. There is, however, a third option: the back pocket gift stash. And Amazon has loads of gift options.

This stash can include everything from crowd-pleasers like candles and soaps to quirky home decor items or jewelry that you secretly wanted for yourself. While the last-minute nature of the stash sounds impersonal, it doesn’t have to be. It’s helpful to keep your calendar, your friends and family, and your own personal taste in the back of your mind while doing any sort of Amazon shopping in case you come across something that could work as a gift down the road. If your aunt always uses seasonal dish towels and you happen across a cute set, buy it. If you loved the set of wine glasses you got as a housewarming gift and see something similar, buy it. When something last minute does come up, you can browse your stash, rather than rushing out to the mall, to find the perfect gift.

One of the most convenient ways to stock your gift stash is on Amazon, especially if you have a Prime account. What’s not as easy is actually finding gifts on Amazon if you don’t know where to look: There’s so much on the site that it’s difficult to scroll through it all to find high-quality items that look good and work well. Not to worry — we’ve already done that for you with our list of some of the best gifts on Amazon, from vases to puzzles. Happy gifting!

Best Amazon Gifts

New Yorker Tree Shopping Puzzle There’s something special about New Yorker covers: No matter how simple they are, they’re something you study for deeper meanings that may not even be there. There’s something nostalgic and homey about this one from 1942, and it’s the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list who loves puzzles or a cozy night at home. Buy here

Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle You can’t go wrong with a seasonal candle, and this one from Thymes is great for anyone on your list who recently switched to a fake Christmas tree, doesn’t have room for one in their apartment, or just loves the fresh smell of pine. And if you know someone prone to leaving candles burning, opt for the reed diffuser instead. Buy here

Candle Care Set If you’re a human, you probably know at least one person who’s candle-obsessed. Even if you haven’t heard of a wick dipper, they probably have, and they’ll appreciate a matching set of candle accessories that looks great laid out on a tray. This rose gold set comes with a wick trimmer, a candle snuffer, and a wick dipper to help maintain candles and keep them easy to light. buy here

De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine This simple espresso machine is perfect for the latte-lover in your life. It’s easy to use and since you froth the milk yourself, it doesn’t have the price tag of some other options on the market. Go all out and pair it with this adorable set of cups and saucers and some Lavazza espresso for a complete gift, thoughtful gift. buy here

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist This little book took the world by storm when it came out a few years ago, and for good reason. The cocktail recipes are just as fun to read as they are to drink, and it will remind you of all the classics you read in high school English class. From the Orange Julius Caesar to the Gin Eyre, it has something for everyone. And if you’re pretty sure your amateur mixologist cousin already has it, go with the follow-up book, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margarita, to complete the collection. Buy here

Gold 24-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set This cocktail shaker set is the perfect housewarming or college graduation gift. It has everything you need to fully outfit a bar cart, and the handy wooden stand keeps it all organized. We’re loving the gold set, but it comes in black, silver, and rose gold as well. Buy here

Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set Shopping for a gourmand? Look no further than this balsamic vinegar sampler set. The six-pack includes pomegranate, chili, fig, raspberry, and classic balsamic vinegar perfect for drizzling over caprese salads, prosciutto and melon, avocado toast, and more. The sweet and savory toppings will be an excellent addition to your foodie friend’s repertoire. buy here

Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Kettle Electric kettles have been around for quite a while, but it seems like the U.S. just discovered them in the past couple of years. They boil water more efficiently than stovetop kettles and come in designs ranging from colorful and retro to sleek and futuristic. We like this gooseneck one from Bodum, which is distinctive without being bulky and is perfect for anyone into pour-over coffee. buy here

CoasterStone Christmas Coaster Set Everyone, and we mean everyone, can use a set of coasters. Whether the recipient is a rockstar host who keeps getting her table ruined or a new homeowner with a lot more coffee tables to keep track of, these subtly-seasonal coasters are the perfect addition to holiday decor. They’re made of absorbent stone with a cork backing to prevent water from pooling on the top of the coaster and spilling over the sides. buy here

L’Occitane Hand Cream Holiday Gift Set Hand lotion is truly a gift that works all year round, and especially in the winter: Between cold air and drying heat, cracked knuckles are all too common. This set of L’Occitane’s classics can be given as a unit or broken up into smaller gifts. Buy here

Felt Letter Board This message board is the perfect addition to any home decor theme. It’s neutral enough to go with any color scheme (though there are different color options as well), and whoever you gift it to will love customizing it with quotes, sayings, jokes, and more. Use it as a housewarming gift or for college students on your list. buy here

Vintage Christmas Dish Towels This vintage-looking set of dish towels is perfect for anyone who likes to go all out on their decor. We love the Coca Cola-esque Santa on the striped one. Buy here

Sherpa Slipper Socks Whatever anyone has told you, a nice pair of socks really is a good gift. They’re the type of clothing item you don’t think to buy for yourself but always appreciate, especially when they’re cozy and comfortable. These cozy, fleece-lined socks are great for wearing around the house during cold weather, and you can either get a plain cable knit or a more festive pattern. buy here

Resin earrings If you follow fashion trends, you’ll have noticed that colorful resin earrings are everywhere this year. We’ve seen a lot of pairs going for upwards of $30, so imagine our surprise when we found this pack of 10 for less than $15. These hoops are large enough to make a statement but sleek enough to wear every day, and with ten colors to choose from, there will be something for everyone on your list — plus some for yourself. We’ll never tell! buy here

Dermal Collagen Essence Sheet Masks, 24 pack At less than a dollar each, these face masks from Dermal are a great find with unbeatable value. The super-hydrating masks are luxurious enough to please even the pickiest self-care aficionados, and you can either gift them all in one go or toss a couple at a time in with other gifts to spread the wealth. buy here

Fonyve Faux Silk Scarf It can be intimidating to shop for anyone who’s fashion-savvy. They’ve probably already bought themselves something similar to the trendy top you’re considering, and basics might be practical but don’t feel like an exciting gift. Enter the faux silk scarf: timeless, versatile, and affordable. This square scarf can be worn around the neck, tucked into a ponytail, or tied as a headband, and can be added to hats or purses for an extra pop of color. Add a few of the colors to your cart to stock up on options that will work for multiple people. buy here

d’aplomb Himalayan Salt Lamp We’re not sure we buy any of the various health claims around Himalayan salt lamps, but we do agree that they create a lovely ambiance and look great around the house. We’re particularly loving this rectangular one, which has a clean, modern look that will work in any room for a perfect all-purpose gift. buy here

URBAN VII Cheese Board and Knife Set This deluxe, Acacia wood board is yet another knockout housewarming gift. It comes with a drawer for cheese knives, slate signs, and chalk for easy storage, along with two ceramic dishes for nuts, fruit, jam, or whatever toppings you love. Buy here

Modern Innovation Marble Wine Cooler What’s better than bringing a bottle of wine as a gift? Bringing a bottle of wine in its own wine cooler. This sleek, elegant cooler can be tucked into the freezer before putting your wine bottle in it and can sit cleanly on your table without the annoyance of melting ice and condensation. A win all around! buy here