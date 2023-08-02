Take a Tour of Katie’s Vegetable Garden

Share

It’s loaded with fresh produce.

It’s no secret that our very own Katie Couric has a green thumb. She’s got a lush flower garden that’s brimming with bright-colored florals, and she also grows a ton of vegetables that she uses in various recipes — like her incredible zucchini muffins, made with the squash that was grown right in her backyard. But that’s not all our gardening goddess is cooking up. She’s got a whole slew of fresh produce and herbs sprouting up this summer, and she’s inviting all of us on a tour.

In a video posted to her TikTok, Katie takes fans behind the scenes of her latest harvest. She opens the video by showing off her impressive haul of squash and green beans. Then we mosey over to the herb garden, where she’s growing basil, among other greens.

Then, Katie shows us more of her veggies. She’s got lettuce and cucumbers that she says are “about to pop.” (Maybe she’ll incorporate the cukes into a delicious cucumber salad or a spicy cucumber margarita?) She’s also growing jalapeños, because we know Katie’s not afraid of a little kick — her killer guacamole recipe incorporates a healthy amount of the peppers to give it that burst of heat. Finally, she showed off her tomatoes. “Sun golds are my favorite,” she said.

Check out the full video below.

If you want a look at the florals blooming in Katie’s garden, we’ve got a look at that right here. And if you really want to garden like Katie, you can shop her go-to tools.