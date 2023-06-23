Beat the Heat With Our Staff’s Favorite Easy, Breezy Summer Salads

Share

We’ve got all the fruit, chicken, and greens you’ll need to feed a crowd.

Dinnertime in the summer is different. After an intensely sweaty commute, the last thing you want to do is nourish your inner Julia Child by throwing together elaborate stews and roasts. But snacking on the cheese slices and cold cuts you have tucked into the back of your fridge isn’t exactly sustainable. The obvious solution? Salads. The only issue? Sometimes, we run out of salad inspiration. To help you emerge from a rut, we’ve asked our staff for their favorite salad recommendations.

Below we have everything from the perfect picnic side to genius recipes from not one but two moms. Whether you want substantial crunch, a creamy dose of avocado, a touch of sweetness, or a pile of meat precariously balanced on top of greens, you’ll find your new go-to cold salad below. Oh, and of course we have Katie’s personal recipe for a killer sweet and salty salad. And if you also need help finding a new base for dressings, look no further than our editors’ condiment recommendations.

The Best Summer Salad Recipes

Strawberries, bib lettuce, goat cheese, candied pecans, and sherry vinaigrette

“My go-to summer salad is a strawberry salad with goat cheese and candied pecans. It’s strawberry season and they’re so sweet right now. The sherry vinaigrette cuts the sugar, the pecans add a nice crunch, and the goat cheese is tart and creamy. The bib lettuce in my garden is next-level fresh — I’m drooling thinking about it.” — Katie Couric

This slaw/salad is perfect for the summer. I originally had this at popular smoothie chain Tropical Smoothie and loved it so much that I had to recreate it at home. It’s so easy to make: Chop up some apples, dice some carrots, mix the creamy honey mustard-based dressing (LOVE), and chill! Serve it at your next family/friend gathering and it’ll be the star of the table. — Destin Walton, Account Manager

“Want to expand your Thai food repertoire beyond pad see ew and pad thai? Meet yum nua. This Thai beef salad consists of chopped and diced aromatics and vegetables, rice powder, a pungent dressing, and sliced steak. I love it because the only heat required is a few minutes standing over a grill — no fussing around an oven. Plus, it’s a great way to enjoy Thai food if you cook nut- or coconut-free (which is something I do regularly thanks to my boyfriend’s allergies).” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant

Hello, my name is Katie, and I eat bagged salad. I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m too lazy to make my own from scratch, OK? My mom first got me hooked on this kale and brussels sprouts mix, and we’ve both been picking it up from the store as an easy side/quick lunch option. It’s full of yummy greens (kale, brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, and chicory), but the crunchy sunflower seeds and sweet dried cranberries are what really make it. It comes with a sweet, creamy poppy seed dressing, too. It’s so easy to toss together on my busiest days, and I often zhush it up by adding more nuts (shaved almonds and walnuts) or a protein (fried tofu or sometimes chicken) to make it more filling. — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor

HiHi Room’s caraway cucumber salad (Mama’s version)

When it’s summer and everything is hot and sticky, all I want to eat are crisp and crunchy salads. One of my favorites is served at HiHi Room in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Their Caraway Cucumber Salad is simply delish — emphasis on the word simply. All it consists of is arugula, cucumber, fennel, red onion, toasted pumpernickel croutons, and a red wine vinaigrette. I recently took my mom to HiHi for lunch, and she loved the salad so much, she decided to recreate her own version. (I might be biased but I think it’s even better than the original.)

Here’s the updated recipe:

Add a bunch of arugula to a bowl (you can also add in chopped romaine for even more crunch)

Add chopped celery (sliced and halved), chopped cucumber, and chopped red onion

Chop up nuts of your choice (we recommend almonds or pistachios)

Top with a miso vinaigrette (we use Baked by Melissa’s recipe) ⅓ cup of olive oil 2 lemons, juiced ¼ cup red wine vinegar ¼ white miso paste ⅓ cup nutritional yeast 1 tablespoon dried oregano 2 garlic cloves, minced ½ teaspoon of salt



— Julia Lewis, Producer

So, this Nancy Silverton creation isn’t exactly the healthiest option, but it’s certainly become a long-standing favorite that’s carried me through both potluck dinner parties and sweltering summer evenings when it’s too hot to rely on the oven. I personally call this a “pizza salad” in a nod to my Midwestern roots. If you’re the type who doesn’t even consider a full pound of deli meat and cheese enough to make a salad a meal, I can confirm (from experience) that it goes exceptionally well with a plain pie from your local pizza place of choice. You can even use a frozen pizza if you’re in a pinch! — Beth Chrobak-Marchese, Account Executive, Sales & Partnerships

I’m always on the hunt for a side salad I can bring to a picnic or BBQ that’ll get lots of attention/compliments. (I have a compulsive need to “win” the unspoken sides competition.) This fantastic, no-cook, stupidly easy option fits the bill perfectly: It’s fresh and crunchy — thanks to the radishes — and has a luxurious creaminess, too, due to those amazing hunks of avocado. As a bonus, it doesn’t get wilted after sitting around in the heat, because the base is shelled edamame, not some temperamental lettuce mixture. The dressing is also a thing of beauty: A tangy, gingery, garlicky, and slightly sweet mixture that I would happily take a bath in. If you love Asian flavors — and winning — I highly recommend bringing a container of this to your next party. — Molly Simms, Vice President, Editorial Director

Deborah’s strawberry grilled chicken salad

You could say my mom has perfected the art of the summer salad, and while I can go on and on about all the deliciously seasonal creations in her rotation, the one I request for dinner whenever I go home is this strawberry grilled chicken salad. It’s crunchy, it’s savory, it’s sweet, it’s tangy — it hits every flavor category, and it’s hearty enough to be a meal. It’s particularly delicious if the grilled chicken is still a little warm, and you can add a little extra something-something with Penzeys Country French Vinaigrette seasoning in your dressing. Make a big bowl of greens and toss as much of each topping as you want into it, then serve with some crusty bread. Here’s what you need:

Your favorite mix of greens

Grilled chicken breast, seasoned how you want and sliced

Strawberries, cut into bite-sized pieces

Toasted pecans (give them a few minutes in the oven or on the stove)

Plain goat cheese

Vinaigrette of your choosing. My mom makes hers from scratch (show off) but if you’re doing something bottled, I’d recommend a balsamic or white wine vinaigrette — light and not too sweet. If you do want to make your own, the standard ratio is: 3 parts olive oil 1 part vinegar Little bit of Dijon mustard or salad seasoning Salt and pepper



— Ciara Hopkinson, Marketplace Associate