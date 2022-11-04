How To Find the Freshest Flowers, Based on What’s In-Season

Share

There’s nothing like a bouquet of fresh blooms!

If a fresh bouquet of flowers puts a smile on your face, you’re not alone — and there’s actually science that proves looking at flowers can help improve your mood.

Whether you consider yourself an amateur florist or someone who can seriously appreciate a good bodega bouquet, you’ve probably wondered why you can only find your favorite flower at certain times of the year or why your preferred bloom’s lifespan can vary so drastically — sometimes it’s probably your fault…but other times, you can blame it on the season.

While it’s always best to shop small, finding certain flowers from local sources can prove difficult depending on the time of year. It can even be hard to find what you want if you’re ordering online. And while it’s much easier to grab whatever is at the corner store or order a random bouquet online, those flowers aren’t always harvested in a way that’s healthy for the planet or those picking them.

If you want to ensure that your flowers are as gorgeous and fresh as they can possibly be, so they’ll last longer, here’s our general guide to finding the best flowers based on seasonality.

Jump to fall flowers.

Jump to winter flowers.

Jump to spring flowers.

Jump to summer flowers.

Seasonal Flower Guide

Fall Flowers

Chrysanthemums

Pansies

Violas

Asters

Petunias

Black-eyed Susans

Roses

Sunflowers

Autumn crocus

Coneflowers

Hibiscus

English lavender

Japanese honeysuckle

Geraniums

Coronillas

Winter Flowers

Lenten roses

Winter’s rose camellia

Christmas rose

Calendula

Hardenbergia

Witchhazel

Yellow jessamine

Gardenias

Winter jasmine

Camellias

Spring Flowers

Star magnolias

Windflowers

Trout lilies

Tree peonies

Wild ginger

Forsythias

Periwinkles

Violets

Hyacinths

Daffodils

Money plants

Bleeding hearts

Wild geraniums

Azaleas

Dwarf crested irises

Grape hyacinths

Trillium

Rhododendrons

Lilies of the Valley

Bearded irises

Peonies

Mountain laurels

Lamb’s ear

Forget-me-nots

Lilacs

Summer Flowers