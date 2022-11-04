How To Find the Freshest Flowers, Based on What’s In-Season

There’s nothing like a bouquet of fresh blooms!
If a fresh bouquet of flowers puts a smile on your face, you’re not alone — and there’s actually science that proves looking at flowers can help improve your mood.
Whether you consider yourself an amateur florist or someone who can seriously appreciate a good bodega bouquet, you’ve probably wondered why you can only find your favorite flower at certain times of the year or why your preferred bloom’s lifespan can vary so drastically — sometimes it’s probably your fault…but other times, you can blame it on the season.
While it’s always best to shop small, finding certain flowers from local sources can prove difficult depending on the time of year. It can even be hard to find what you want if you’re ordering online. And while it’s much easier to grab whatever is at the corner store or order a random bouquet online, those flowers aren’t always harvested in a way that’s healthy for the planet or those picking them.
If you want to ensure that your flowers are as gorgeous and fresh as they can possibly be, so they’ll last longer, here’s our general guide to finding the best flowers based on seasonality.
Seasonal Flower Guide
Fall Flowers
- Chrysanthemums
- Pansies
- Violas
- Asters
- Petunias
- Black-eyed Susans
- Roses
- Sunflowers
- Autumn crocus
- Coneflowers
- Hibiscus
- English lavender
- Japanese honeysuckle
- Geraniums
- Coronillas
Winter Flowers
- Lenten roses
- Winter’s rose camellia
- Christmas rose
- Calendula
- Hardenbergia
- Witchhazel
- Yellow jessamine
- Gardenias
- Winter jasmine
- Camellias
Spring Flowers
- Star magnolias
- Windflowers
- Trout lilies
- Tree peonies
- Wild ginger
- Forsythias
- Periwinkles
- Violets
- Hyacinths
- Daffodils
- Money plants
- Bleeding hearts
- Wild geraniums
- Azaleas
- Dwarf crested irises
- Grape hyacinths
- Trillium
- Rhododendrons
- Lilies of the Valley
- Bearded irises
- Peonies
- Mountain laurels
- Lamb’s ear
- Forget-me-nots
- Lilacs
Summer Flowers
- Foxtail lilies
- Roses
- Yarrow
- Poppies
- Hydrangeas
- Bergamot
- Wild blue indigo
- Bellflowers
- Daylilies
- Dahlias
- Daisies
- Queen Anne’s Lace
- Blazing stars
- Tube clematis