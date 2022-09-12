Recipes September 12, 2022

Kick Back With George Clooney’s Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

By Diana Valenzuela

A close-up of George Clooney's face is collaged onto a red background studded with jalapeno margaritas.

Salt rim optional.

Over here at KCM, we’ve had a jalapeño-heavy summer. And why not? These peppers are a readily-available crowd favorite that adds a bit of spice without approaching ghost pepper levels. And hey, spicy food has some health benefits — jalapeños in particular are rich in vitamins A and C and potassium. To celebrate these popular peppers, Katie has taken to the kitchen to reveal a very handy jalapeño hack (featuring a short and easy TIkTok tutorial). Because we’re on a roll, we’ve also posted some of Katie’s favorite jalapeno recipes; In her list, she mentions that she’s fond of George Clooney’s jalapeño cucumber margarita, so we decided to take a second to enlighten the uninitiated.

Clooney certainly knows his tequila — if you didn’t already know, he’s the co-founder of the tequila brand Casamigos. He started the venture by accident, actually: He and a friend wanted their own reserve of personal spirits to share with friends and family, but circumstances led them to obtaining a license. So you should trust Clooney’s advice because it’s born of true, authentic passion.

This light, refreshing beverage might require a cocktail kit, since it does call for muddling. But if you dabble in home bartending and haven’t invested in a kit of your own, this might be a sign to peruse Amazon for one that fits your style.

Once you’re set with tools, the steps are pretty simple. You muddle a little cucumber and jalapeño in lime juice and simple syrup, then shake all the ingredients and strain. The jalapeño and lime add some bite and tang, while the simple syrup and cucumber mellow things out. A touch of orange liqueur (like Triple sec) contributes bright, citrus notes.

If you can’t put down the peppers after making this cocktail, dish up Katie’s killer guacamole recipe to complete your happy hour. And if this recipe inspires you to refresh your bar cart set up, we’ve put together a list of the chicest home bartending essentials on the Internet.

Casamigos Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

Ingredients
1 1/2 oz Casamigos Blanco Tequila
3/4 oz fresh lime juice
1/3 oz simple syrup
3 cucumber wheels
1 jalapeño slice
1/3 oz orange liqueur

Directions
Muddle cucumber, jalapeño, lime juice, and simple syrup
Combine all ingredients in an iced mixing glass. Shake vigorously for ten counts
Fine strain all contents into a rocks glass with or without a salted rim
Garnish with cucumber and jalapeño slice

