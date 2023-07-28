Full Plate

Full Plate July 28, 2023

A Happy Harvest! Katie Whips Up Zucchini Muffins With Produce From Her Garden

By Katie Couric Media

KCM

And things get delightfully kooky along the way.

You already know that Katie’s garden is packed with stunningly beautiful flowers, but there’s plenty of produce there, too — including a ton of fresh zucchini. And a few nights ago, inspiration suddenly struck about what exactly to do with them.

“It’s 9:45 p.m., I just made a delicious dinner, and for some godforsaken reason, I’m making zucchini muffins,” Katie said as she got to work on these delicious baked goods.

Follow along in the video above to make these incredible muffins with her — and make some interesting discoveries along the way, like which of the ingredients can also be used as a solid bug repellent. The full recipe she used, from the food blog Cookie and Kate, is available right here, so you can gather all the ingredients and get these in the oven in no time.

Happy baking!

