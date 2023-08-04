These Cult-Favorite Products Are Surprisingly Part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Share

Beauty buffs, rejoice! See deals from NuFACE, Augustinus Bader, and more.

If you’re anything like us, perfecting your skincare and makeup routine is a never-ending search, with plenty of highs and lows. Sometimes you discover a moisturizer that makes you loyal for life, or you might buy a new lipstick that looks more clown-ish than cute (and isn’t returnable, unfortunately). That’s why we love to shop big beauty sales, which give us a chance to experiment with skincare and stay within our budget. Now, Nordstrom is making your quest even easier, by marking down reliably great brands. And if you do try a new product that isn’t for you, feel free to take advantage of the store’s great return policy.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is almost over, and we’ve seen incredible beauty deals this year, like a NuFACE set that zaps fine lines away, Nars’ iconic blush, and more cult-fave items that may jump back to full retail price once the event ends on August 6.

So many beloved products in the Nordstrom sale sell out quickly during this sale. That means you have to snatch them up fast.

The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s 2023 Anniversary Sale

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set Nordstrom $78 Summertime or not, we’re always slathering on SPF from head to toe. You can never have too much sunscreen in your arsenal, and Supergoop is a crowd favorite: Wake-Up Call readers are pretty obsessed with the sheer Unseen formula, so we’re very happy to report that it’s part of this budget-friendly set in two different sizes, alongside the brand’s Play formula (which we prefer using on our bodies). $52 at Nordstrom

NuFACE Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System Nordstrom $395 Did you know that you can contour your face without bronzer? All it takes is a little science and technology. This device by NuFACE uses microcurrents to lift and tighten the skin and muscles on your face, similar to how a workout tightens up your arms and abs. The current stimulates the muscles on your face, giving you a more contoured and sculpted look. Plus, it feels like a mini massage — never a bad thing. $265 at Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Home & Away Set Nordstrom $96 The delicate skin around the eyes usually requires a moisturizer specially formulated for that area (your tub of Cerave body lotion might not do the trick). For many, Kiehl’s’ rich formula is the holy grail. This combo comes with two products: a full-sized and travel-sized version of the same eye cream, so you never need to change your skincare routine: Keep one at home, and save the mini for when you travel with just a carry-on suitcase. $62 at Nordstrom

Nars Blush Duo Nordstrom $64 Nars’ Orgasm has been making people blush since 1999, and we can see why. The universally flattering bronzed pink color has the perfect hue to give anyone a natural, pinched-cheek flush. This shade will never go out of style, so you won’t regret stocking up now. $40 at Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit Nordstrom $49 For some, the brows are the most important part of a beauty routine. Help fill in sparse brows with this cult-favorite pencil that is skinny enough to draw realistic hairs for a natural, fuller shape. It also comes with a mini version of the brand’s Brow Genius so you can test out the popular serum that helps improve texture and growth. $30 at Nordstrom

Diptyque Eau Rose Perfume & Shower Foam 3-Piece Gift Set Nordstrom $198 Despite the sale ending, it’s still coming up roses if you’re able to snag this covetable Diptyque set before it sells out. It comes with a travel-sized perfume, a full-sized solid perfume, and a mini shower foam, all of which can be carried through TSA. Get ready to smell great on your next vacation. $140 at Nordstrom

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Nordstrom $660 The Dyson Airwrap — the hair tool that gives you perfect waves without the heat damage — continues to be one of the most innovative and gushed-about beauty tools on the market. It’s a pricey investment, which is why we recommend snagging it while it’s discounted. $600 at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Duo Nordstrom $70 It’s always important to keep your lips hydrated year-round, but during the summer, it’s easy to forget to reapply lipstick or wear makeup at all. Try a moisturizing sheer tint like this set, which comes with a barely-there pink and a buildable berry hue, and is priced half of what it’d typically cost if you bought them separately. $35 at Nordstrom

Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8 Nordstrom $184 If you follow any of our beauty content here at Katie Couric Media, you’ll know that we’re pretty impressed by the science behind Augustinus Bader’s products. But these products come with a pretty steep price tag, which is why we recommend snagging them now, while you can get them for a little less. This set includes the brand’s bestsellers in convenient carry-on sizes. $140 at Nordstrom

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Cream Lipstick Trio Nordstrom $50 Can’t decide on a signature lip color? You don’t have to, thanks to this trio from a Katie Couric Media-favorite brand, IT Cosmetics. With fun hues of pinks and mauves, this set gives you a chance to experiment with bold color — exactly the type of shades that go well with a brand-new sundress. The formula has a creamy finish, but if you prefer a matte lip, that set is on sale, too. $30 at Nordstrom

Sisley Paris Supremÿa at Night Supreme Anti-Aging Skin Care Cream Nordstrom $940 We, too, experienced sticker shock when we saw the price of this cream. But if you have the dough and are curious about this luxury item (which one very enthused reviewer calls a “beautiful experience”), why not get it when it’s 25 percent off? $705 at Nordstrom

slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Skinny Scrunchie Set Nordstrom $128 Sure, you’re getting some rest each night, but are you really luxuriating in the experience? You can take your beauty sleep to the next level by upgrading your pillowcases, and these ones from slip are made of 100 percent silk, which creates less friction than a cotton pillowcase. (Less friction = smoother hair and fewer pillow dents on your face. )Plus, these come with tangle-free scrunchies you can use while you’re awake or sleeping. $86 at Nordstrom

St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse Nordstrom $88 Score an island-worthy tan for nearly half the price with this jumbo-sized St. Tropez self tanning mousse. The airy texture goes on smoothly and can be blended out to avoid streaks. It’s also quick-drying and doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell that some other self tanners do. One important note: The tanning mitt to apply the mousse is sold separately (or you can use one you have at home already). $49 at Nordstrom