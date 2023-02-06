The Secret Ingredient Behind This Katie-Loved and Science-Backed Skincare Line

Share

How Augustinus Bader products take your skin back in time.

You may recognize the name Augustinus Bader as the cult-favorite skincare brand beloved by celebrities, beauty gurus, and our very own Katie Couric, but the man behind the name has a career that goes beyond cosmetics.

Prior to developing his award-winning line, Professor Bader spent decades at the forefront of regenerative medicine, researching and developing technologies that activate and harness the human body’s capacity to heal and renew itself. That research paid off in 2008 with Dr. Bader’s development of a revolutionary, medical-grade wound gel that provides scar-free healing without the need for surgery or skin grafts.

At the urging of his acquaintance — and soon-to-be business partner — financier Charles Rosier, Dr. Bader adapted his research to consumer skincare and created his brand-defining Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®), which targets common skincare complaints like dryness, wrinkles, sagging, discoloration, and more in one fell swoop. Despite a quiet launch with just two products, The Cream and The Rich Cream, Augustinus Bader quickly gained international recognition and dozens of awards for its unbelievable results.

In order to understand exactly how his science-backed formulas erase damage — not to mention years — from our skin, we asked Dr. Bader himself to walk us through it.

Professor Augustinus Bader // Photo courtesy of Augustinus Bader

Katie Couric Media: Can you explain to this very non-scientific brain how your Trigger Factor Complex works?

Augustinus Bader: TFC8 is based on my understanding of the body’s intrinsic repair code, which originated from my medical research.

It’s essentially a toolbox that provides the skin with everything it needs to fix itself. It helps create the ideal environment for the skin’s cellular renewal and guides key nutrients to your skin cells, optimizing the efficacy of ingredients like evening primrose oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin A, and vitamin C.

It turns formulations of already powerful ingredients into intelligent skincare that adapts to individualized concerns — everything from fine lines and wrinkles to hyperpigmentation and damage caused by external stressors.

What makes it “intelligent”?

While everyone’s skin and skin issues are different, the body’s renewal processes are universal. By creating the optimal environment for your body’s natural renewal processes, TFC8® helps your skin rejuvenate itself and address your specific issues. That’s why our products are able to address such a wide range of concerns across all skin types.

What is it made of?

It’s more than 40 different ingredients — including high-grade vitamins, lipids, proteins, and amino acids — which, in exact quantity and combination, constitute important building components for healthy skin.

Augustinus Bader

How is your line different from other anti-aging or anti-hyperpigmentation products?

I am a scientist by profession and don’t have the traditional beauty product development background. Our products benefit from decades of research into human physiology and cellular renewal and are backed by vigorous clinical and user testing. The results speak for themselves — we’ve won more than 100 global industry awards, and people’s skin is visibly healthier just weeks into using our products.

What goal did you have in mind when you set out to create a consumer skincare product?

Creating a consumer skincare product wasn’t something I had previously considered. I’m a scientist by profession, and my work has always been in the field of medical research as a physician and professor. My co-founder, Charles Rosier, had the vision to apply my background to consumer skincare, but what finally convinced me to embark on the project was the reaction early users had to The Rich Cream prototypes. They were thrilled as their skin became healthier looking and stronger, and I could see how happy it made them. For me, that gave this project a deeper meaning.

If you were to suggest investing in one product from the lineup, which would you recommend?

The Rich Cream and The Cream are our original heroes, and they’re beloved by our discerning consumer base, including top makeup artists and estheticians. The Rich Cream and The Cream are formulated to target common skincare concerns such as anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, and elasticity while also deeply nourishing and hydrating your skin.

