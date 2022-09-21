Cuddle up With Our 10 Favorite Chunky Sweaters

Share

From cardigans to turtlenecks, we rounded up the Internet’s coziest knits.

Depending on where you live, you might still be entrenched in sweaty weather, but after a summer of historic heat, we’re betting you’re ready to trade that in for sweater weather by now. We scoured the Internet to find the cutest, softest, and chunkiest knitwear to carry you from fall to winter. We’re talking about turtlenecks, oversized cardigans, and full-sleeved pieces that will make you feel like the star of a Hallmark movie (pair it with some of our favorite booties to truly live the dream).

Also, we were especially excited to throw together this list because shopping for cozy sweaters is the easiest online apparel shopping experience in existence. Compared to the intensely frustrating task of unpuzzling the sizing charts when shopping online for a new pair of jeans, chunky sweaters are a piece of cake. There’s no obligation to schlep to the mall to try on sweaters in person and march into fitting rooms with a bunch of different styles and sizes. It’s sort of freeing: You can do some light Googling and plop your favorite picks in your cart without any hassle.

Plus, isn’t it great how knits are appropriate for any occasion? You can find cute dressy options or the perfect piece for at-home lounging. Whether you’re going for a cropped silhouette to pair with high-waisted leggings or you want something that will absolutely swallow you whole, here are game-changing chunky sweaters for days spent indoors, outdoors, and everything in between.

10 Best Chunky Sweaters for Women 2022

Zesica Batwing Sweater Amazon Sometimes a lightweight yet voluminous sweater feels like absolute heaven. You can attain that snuggly feeling without overheating. This batwing sweater strikes the perfect balance. It’s breathable and oversized without looking sloppy, but still feels like you’re wearing a blanket. One buyer proclaims: “It is super warm! It’s an all-around winner in every single category for a sweater. I legit wear it all the time and should probably order it in every color.” Buy Here: $36

Variegated Cables Crew Sweater Nordstrom If you crave a slouchy, loose sweater that can still show off a nice pair of jeans, this pullover is a splendid compromise. The fitted, hip-length hem will keep the sweater from hiding the rest of your outfit, but the piece is still oversized. The sleeves have just a touch of poof to add a little, subtle flair. Buy Here: $89

Everlane Chunky Cardigan Everlane This Everlane pick is all about the details, boasting an exaggerated collar and blouson sleeves, cut from a large-ribbed knit. All these little details add up to a gorgeous cardigan that will go with everything. Buy Here: $55

Free People Bradley Turtleneck Sweater Nordstrom This one is for those of us who love texture in a sweater. It’s a classic, pullover turtleneck with a bubble-knit stitch that adds just a little something extra. It comes in a few different colors, but we’re especially fond of the jewel-toned Alpine heather. Buy Here: $128

ASOS Hand-Knit Cable Sweater ASOS Nothing else screams “cozy fall fun” like a classic cable knit sweater. If you’re a fan, check out this ASOS version that crops the classic fisherman style. The soft oatmeal shade is universally flattering for all complexions, providing proof that beige is not boring. Buy Here: $140

Gap Shaker Stitch Pocket Sweater Gap Since Gap is famous for perfecting the basics, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they landed on our list. This pocket sweater is the consummate crewneck pullover. While a single breast pocket and subtly ballooned sleeves keeps things interesting, it’s far from being the statement piece you can only pull out once a season (you know the one). Buy Here: $47

lululemon Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater Lululemon Because this mock neck sweater is made from a blend of cotton and cashmere, it’s pretty much guaranteed to be one of the softest items in your wardrobe. Since it’s not 100 percent cashmere, you aren’t obligated to do all that typical fussy cashmere care and can throw it into your washing machine on a regular cycle. Buy Here: $148

L.L. Bean Double L Mixed Cable Sweater L.L. Bean If you’re not a fan of restrictive turtlenecks, try L.L. Bean’s sweater that features an adjustable drawstring funnel. The result is a unique look that buyers say is flattering and eye-catching without being too much. Buy Here: $89

CALIA Women’s Cloud Extended Neck Pullover Dick’s Sporting Goods KCM editor Maggie has this sweater in multiple colors. For the past few years, she insisted on getting a new one each season. And she won’t stop now. Why? Because the mock-neck keeps her warm and gives her the sleek turtleneck look without suffocating her, the fit is a perfect balance between loose and structured, and the texture is a mix between sweater and sweatshirt: Itch-free and comfortable. Buy Here: $20-$32