Nordstrom Has Jeans in Every Cut and for Every Budget — Here Are Our Top Picks

Share

Stay in your comfort zone or step outside the box.

There are a few wardrobe staples that we can’t seem to resist buying repeatedly, and jeans are at the top of that list for a few reasons. First, there are too many washes, cuts, and detailing options to choose from to have just one pair (or two, three, or four for that matter). Second, there are so many denim styles that are truly in now, from straight or “mom” cuts to mild bootcuts, dramatic flares, and wide-leg palazzo styles to low-rise fits. There are even murmurs of skinny jeans making a comeback. The denim world is your oyster, open for you to find and wear whatever jeans you feel most comfortable in. And the oyster within that oyster is Nordstrom, with its thousands of products ranging from designer brands to incredibly well-priced options that seem too good to be true (but aren’t).

We scoured the pages of Nordstrom’s site for the best jeans at a wide range of price points and styles, making it easy for you to build a cart; compare prices, reviews, and unique features; and refine it down to your favorites. And if it comes time to make any returns, Nordstrom is known for its generous policy and easy process. Get your cold-weather wardrobe in gear with these carefully chosen pairs below and thank us later.

The Best Jeans at Nordstrom

BP Everyday Mom Jeans Nordstrom If you like the look of the mom jeans popular in the ’90s but can’t help but wonder why we’re going back to ultra-rigid denim as well, this pair is right up your alley. They have the classic “mom jeans” look — high waist, roomy in the hips and thighs, and tapered below the knee — but with the addition of stretch in the fabric to give you that extra comfort. Plus, they’re a dark indigo wash that’s versatile enough to look polished when it needs to. Was $49 (60% off) $20 at Nordstrom

BP Flare Jeans Nordstrom Most of us tossed our old pairs of flares when skinny jeans swept through the denim landscape, but this ‘70s cut is back and funkier than ever. Hop back on the train with this retro-style pair that has a high waist and flares that aren’t overwhelming. They’re a little long, so they’re great with a pair of platform sneakers or low-heeled booties. The best part? They’re 60 percent off right now and available in sizes 23 – 33. Jump on it while you can! Was $49 (60% off) $20 at Nordstrom

KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans Nordstrom After years of near total high-waisted jeans domination, mid-rise jeans are making a comeback in a big way. This pair has cute rolled hem that spans the seasons and a little bit of fading at the seat and knees. They come in both standard and curve sizes and have some stretch to avoid bagginess. $60-$99 at Nordstrom

Good American Good Classic High Waist Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom Raise your hand if you’ve ever wiggled into a pair of jeans that are purportedly your size but either gape at the waist or won’t fit over your thighs. We’ve all been there, too, and Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian founded Good American to make sure that doesn’t happen. We love this pair of bootcut jeans from their line, which comes in sizes 00 through 26. They come with plenty of stretch to ensure the best fit, and they have the perfect amount of flare in the bootcut hem. If you need us, we’ll be looking at every pair in their lineup. $150 at Nordstrom

KUT from the Kloth Meg High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans Nordstrom One of the other denim trends we’ve been loving is the wide leg cut, which provides maximum leg freedom and comfort. This ankle-length pair avoids the bagginess that sometimes comes with wide-leg styles (particularly for those of us who are a little shorter than average), and Kut comes through again with shape-saving stretch in both the standard and curve sizes. They’re the ideal foray into the wide leg trend. $66-$99 at Nordstrom

FRAME Le Palazzo Wide Leg Jeans Nordstrom If drama is what you’re after — and you’re looking to invest — Frame’s Le Palazzos are the way to go. They have a ’70s-style leg with a high (but not super high) waist and have stretch to keep you comfy. These are easy to dress up or down with heeled boots and a blouse or platform sneakers and a tee. They come in black as well. $258 at Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Drew Mom Jeans Nordstrom Lucky Brand is known for having great quality jeans, and this pair has the added benefit of coming in a bunch of sizes and 28- or 30-inch inseams. Wear them long or cuff them for a slightly cropped look. $109 at Nordstrom

1822 Denim High Waist Pull-On Slim Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom We’re all secretly pining for the jegging days just a little bit: No buttons, no bulky zippers, just stretchy fabric we can pass off as real pants. This pair of bootcut jeans is like the new-and-improved version of jeggings (similar to the flared leggings of yoga pants). They have enough stretch to pull on easily and are made of a supportive fabric that stays in place and won’t slide down. They’re a great addition to a sleek outfit for a night out. $45 at Nordstrom

Silver Jeans Co. Elyse Slim Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom Coming at you with yet another mid-rise bootcut, this pair from Silver Jeans Co. comes in sizes from 24 to 36 and several different inseams so you can ensure your perfect fit. The dark indigo wash is super flexible outfit-wise, and the self-proclaimed gap-proof waistband means you can avoid having to constantly pull up your pants throughout the day. $88 at Nordstrom