You Need All This Loungewear From Walmart Right Now

Consider it a grocery run with the added bonus of new cozy clothes.

Chances are you have to run to Walmart at least once this month, so why not treat yourself to something other than your usual groceries? After you finish filling your cart with ingredients for your favorite meals, swing over to the clothing section to find new leggings, robes, or sweatshirts to update your loungewear collection. The best part? A lot of Walmart’s loungewear pieces ring in at under $20, so you can add some new digs to your collection without breaking the bank.

Or, if you prefer to online shop, Walmart has pages upon pages of loungewear to choose from, including products from brands like Puma, Champion, and others. In all honesty, it’s pretty overwhelming to sort through the options — but don’t worry, we’ve already done the hard work for you.

Whether you’re looking for something you can wear while you work from home, something that transitions from the gym to brunch out with friends, or you want to refresh your loungewear just because, here are 11 picks from Walmart’s loungewear section that are sure to keep you comfy and chic.

Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Lux High Waist Leggings Walmart You can wear a good pair of leggings just about anywhere, and when they’re this flattering, chances are you’re going to want to do just that. This pair from Sofia Vergara’s line is made from a compressive material that holds you in without being restrictive. The contrasting seams add some flattering shaping to the leggings, too. BUY HERE

Free Assembly Women’s Boxy Half-Zip Sweater Walmart It’s not often that something cozy is also something extremely chic. This half-zip sweater boasts a silver zipper and ring pull, adding a bit of polish to the boxy silhouette. There are two front pockets to keep your hands warm in, and there are endless styling options for this sweater. (Ripped jeans and boots? Leggings and a chunky sneaker? We’re just getting started here.) BUY HERE

Light Support Seamless Racerback Sport Bra Walmart If you’re not the type to go braless while lounging (no judgements, underboob sweat is a pain), then a light support sports bra could be the way to go. It keeps the ladies held in without feeling suffocating, and this one has a high neck to keep you from feeling too exposed. If you’re feeling saucy, you could even wear this as a crop top to a yoga class or other low-impact workout. BUY HERE

3-Pack Fleece & French Terry Joggers Walmart If you’re looking for an absolute steal, look no further than this three pack of joggers. The pack includes three different colors, all with contrasting zipper pockets that guarantee your phone will be safe and sound. The drawstring waist keeps you nice and secure, while the tapered legs offer a streamlined silhouette. BUY HERE

Champion Colorblock Crew Neck Walmart If any brands have made a comeback in the past year or so, it’s definitely been Champion. While most of us grew up with the athletic brand, Gen Z recently decided it was cool again, leading to sweatshirts and sweatpants to sell out at retailers like Urban Outfitters. If you’re not feeling a matching set, this color blocked shirt is a great way to add a modern piece to your wardrobe. BUY HERE

Free Assembly Open Front Cardigan with Blouson Sleeves Walmart There’s something about a wrap cardigan that’s almost like magic: despite being so extremely comfortable, it looks like you put a ton of effort into whatever outfit you wear it with. This one is no exception. Billowing sleeves add a boho touch to this knit, which you can leave open or tie shut in the front for a more fitted look. Not convinced yet? It’s also made with 60 percent recycled polyester, which reduces textile waste. BUY HERE

Scoop Women’s Fleece Sweatpants Walmart Add a little spice to your sweatpants collection with this tie dye pair. The high rise is flattering and comfy, and the decorative seam down the sides of the legs makes you look taller. If the tie dye isn’t your favorite, these also come in black, white, and maroon. BUY HERE

Blue Star Clothing 3/4 Length Textured Plush Robe Walmart Can a lazy day be considered lazy if there isn’t a super plush robe involved? We don’t think so. There’s something luxurious about donning a fluffy robe and splaying out on the couch all day. It’s also the perfect piece for throwing on over your pajamas on cold days when the only thing you leave the house for is to get the mail or pick up your takeout from the front door. BUY HERE

Zen Pant Walmart If you tend to run hot, these light and breezy pants are the perfect choice for lounging. They’re made with a burnout pattern that creates a fun visual element on the fabric, and they’re a nice and cozy high rise. The legs are wider than a jogger or regular sweatpants, but still tapered enough to be flattering. BUY HERE