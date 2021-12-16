Share

Here’s to a much-deserved week away.

Ah, sweet vacation — it seems to only come once or twice a year, and it’s never long enough. It’s the time of year when you can actually put down your phone, pick up a book, and forget about work for a while. Even though you’re there to relax, going on a much-needed vacation is also a great reason to break out those pieces you haven’t worn in a while — or pick up some new ones.

If you’re dreaming of sunny days and warmer temps, there’s nothing quite like a quick wardrobe update to really seal the deal. After all, you have to show off all your new vacation clothes somewhere! Whether you’re a beach-goer or a staycationer, these vacation outfits and resortwear pieces will have you ready to show off on your next trip.

From comfy crewnecks to classy jumpsuits, slip-on sandals to flirty wedges, we’ve rounded up the items that deserve a spot in your tightly-packed suitcase. Not only are they show-stopping, but they’re comfortable pieces you could wear multiple times in multiple ways. After all, it’s all about versatility with your wardrobe!

The Best Vacation Outfits and Resortwear for 2022 Travel

Line in the Sand Splash Around Sun & Swim Dress Go from walk on the beach to brunch with your family in this dual-purpose dress. Long sleeves keep you protected from the sun’s rays, but drawstrings on the side allow you to adjust the dress’s length for some versatility. Pull them up to create a tunic to wear with shorts, or leave the drawstrings loose to keep the dress looking more casual. It comes in five colors, too: coral, green, white, gray, and navy. A big plus? 100 percent of the profits from this dress go to ocean and cancer organizations, so you’ll look good while doing good. BUY HERE

Myoli Bay Cape Crewneck Long walks on the beach just aren’t the same without a cozy crewneck sweatshirt. It blocks out the brisk ocean air and adds an effortless look to whatever you’re wearing, be it a swimsuit or yoga pants. This one by Myoli Bay is made from organic cotton, making it extra soft and pesticide-free. BUY HERE

Walker and Wade La Playa Skirt There’s nothing quite as versatile as a wrap skirt. It’s the perfect beach coverup for days you aren’t feeling shorts, the best bottom choice for going from beach to restaurant in a flash, and you could even style it into a dress if you’re in a real pinch. This one from Walker and Wade comes in a gorgeous blue botanical print, which you could wear with just about anything. How amazing would this look with an effortless button-up top and strappy sandals? BUY HERE

Donald Pliner Comfort Heel Sandals Thankfully, you no longer have to suffer while wearing cute, strappy sandals. This pair from Donald Pliner not only rings in at under $50, but it also has a cushy footbed that won’t cause your feet to ache at the end of a long day of exploring an island town. There’s even a slight heel to elongate your legs and give you a couple of extra inches of height. Plus, this pair could easily be worn during a night out to dinner or during a quick trip to the surf shop. BUY HERE

Tommy Bahama Embroidered Cotton Tier Cover-Up Dress You can never have too many easy, breezy sundresses. This flowy number by Tommy Bahama is just as great on the beach over a swimsuit as it is on it’s own for dinner with a pair of espadrilles. Plus, how cute are the tassels on the neckline? BUY HERE

J. Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Vacation packing is all about versatile pieces, like this one-shouldered swimsuit. The ruching on the torso is über flattering, and it can even act as a flirty top under a pair of flowy pants or a skirt. BUY HERE

Anthropologie Geo Wide-Leg Pants Bottomless brunch? Check. Beach cover-up? Check. Most comfortable pants in the world? Also check. These abstract pants have an elastic waistband that is somehow chic and extremely easy to wear. Even though the print is bold, it’s perfect with a basic black top and some strappy sandals. BUY HERE

J. Crew Straw Market Tote Whether you’re toting sunscreen and snacks or market-fresh flowers and a new pair of shoes, this bag will hold it all. Leather handles elevate the casual straw bag, making it feel a little more polished. BUY HERE

Anthopologie Cotton Crusher Hat There’s no such thing as fun in the sun if you can’t open your eyes to read a book as the waves crash in. A cotton hat doesn’t only keep the sun out of your eyes, but it protects the delicate skin on your face from sunburn, and it also keeps sun off your scalp, which we often forget to add SPF to (we’ve all experienced that flaky post-sunburn hair part). A wide brim ensures you’re well-covered, but the fun bucket hat silhouette keeps it from feeling too dated. BUY HERE

Athleta Cosmic Pant Is it possible? Does the perfect travel pant exist? We think it does, and it’s this waist-flattering, wide-leg pair from Athleta. The material is soft and stretchy like your favorite leggings, yet it looks sleek and put-together. There are two zip pockets to keep essentials like your passport and wallet safe, and the vertical seam detailing down the side of the pants will make your legs look miles long. BUY HERE

Anthropologie Maeve Smocked Jumpsuit Jumpsuits are absolute wardrobe warriors: Not only can they go from beach to brunch effortlessly, but they’re so comfortable that they feel like wearing pajamas. This smocked-waist jumpsuit from Anthropologie will nip you in at the waist, while also allowing you plenty of room to eat all you want at your favorite vacation restaurant. It even has pockets! BUY HERE

Lululemon All Night Festival Bag Micro Keep your hands free and your belongings close with this do-it-all crossbody bag that also works as a fanny pack. The interior is perfect for your wallet and sunglasses, while a smaller outer pocket can hold your phone for easy access. It’s even made of water-repellant material, meaning it’ll stand up well to accidental spills or some splashes from the pool. BUY HERE

Soda Topic Flatform Espadrilles Who says comfortable shoes have to be ugly? These espadrilles scream tropical vacation and add some height to an outfit, all without sacrificing comfort. A platform sole makes them super easy to walk in, and the ankle strap will ensure they stay in place while you explore your resort. If you’re feeling frisky, they come in other colors like metallic snakeskin and gold. BUY HERE