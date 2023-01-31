How to Make the Most of Your All-Inclusive Getaway

Share

Don’t fall into the trap of the cookie-cutter resort package.

It’s been more than a month since The White Lotus Season 2 finale, but viewers still have questions: Why did they kill off Tanya? What was with Portia’s wardrobe? And most importantly, why the heck didn’t the guests ever leave the property? That was on my mind pretty much constantly as I watched (think of all the incredible bowls of pasta and scoops of gelato they were missing in town), but I tried to give these ultra-rich travelers the benefit of the doubt. Maybe it was an all-inclusive hotel — one where all the meals are included, alongside a buffet of other amenities. And with a setup like that, it can be really tempting to stay put.

All-inclusive resorts get a bad rap for offering cookie-cutter experiences that hardcore adventure travelers (those who backpack around, and refuse to book any pre-planned tour) would argue isn’t even real travel, because visitors are encouraged to remain on the property — and consequently, ignore the unique offerings outside. Those hotels’ daily schedules are filled with nightly fire dance shows and beachside BBQs, distracting you from the fact that the drinks are watered down and the food is uninspired and inauthentic (you’ll always be able to find fries and chicken tenders).

Why does everyone at The White Lotus eat at the hotel every night? YOU'RE IN ITALY!!!!! — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 5, 2022

As an avid traveler, I’m hugely appreciative of the power of immersing myself in another culture. But I still don’t think all-inclusive travel should be avoided at all costs. I’ll admit it: I look forward to trips where I don’t have to plan anything. That way, I know each day will have a warm predictability, and all I’ll have to decide is which on-site bar to visit for happy hour, and which on-site restaurant to dine in each night. It’s carefree traveling, and I’m just as much of a sucker for it as anyone else.

But you can have the best of both worlds: Every comfy amenity at your fingertips and a unique cultural experience in an exciting locale. The key is all in the way you book and approach the vacation. I was reminded of this on a recent trip to Saint Lucia, where I stayed at a hotel with an all-inclusive package but only spent about half my time on the property. Some days, we enjoyed the beach, snorkeling, and soaked up the spa. Other days, we hiked the Pitons (two dormant volcanic peaks located on the southwestern coast of Saint Lucia); visited the surrounding villages; and bar-hopped through a local town, tasting homemade rums along the way. Sound like your ideal trip? Here’s how to make your relaxing all-inclusive getaway an enriching (but not stressful) experience.

Choose a destination first

There’s no shame in knowing that you want to spend your time off at a luxury resort with all the amenities. But when planning, I encourage you to step back from Hotels.com and think about where you really want to go. The trap we all fall into when going to an all-inclusive is approaching it hotel-first: Some friend gushes about a magnificent resort they went to; we hear about a celeb-favorite hotel; or see a luxe spot portrayed in a TV show, and suddenly we just have to go there. We don’t even know where “there” is, but the hotel’s got golf, beach yoga, and daily sunset happy hour parties. We’re in.

Instead, think about a country or area you might want to visit. Is there an island you’ve always dreamt of exploring? Is there a type of cuisine you’ve always wanted to try? Or an activity you’ve been curious about, like ziplining or hiking a volcano? When planning my most recent trip, I knew I wanted a relaxing vibe but was drawn to the idea of scaling the Pitons, so off to Saint Lucia I went. Finding a stunning all-inclusive there was an added bonus.

All-inclusives exist almost everywhere, and they often offer similar amenities. But if you look into destinations first, you’ll discover things you want to do and see off the property, and you’ll be prepared — and more inclined to explore — once you get there.

Learn the lay of the land

As soon as I found my hotel in Saint Lucia, the Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, I looked at which on-site activities were available. When I saw they offered snorkeling on-property and boasted a wine cave with over 500 international varieties, I put those at the top of my mental to-do list. If you’re concerned about spending too much or too little time lazing around at the resort, pick your activities early on and prioritize them in your daily planning. That way, you won’t be overwhelmed by the offerings once you arrive, and the remaining time can be reserved for off-site excursions.

Book boutique

Not every all-inclusive is a big, bland resort with a DJ blasting “La Cucaracha” by the swim-up bar. There are smaller, independent hotels that offer exhaustive packages. And sometimes, the smaller, the better. Ti Kaye is a 4-star adults-only resort with 33 private cliffside cottages, and has everything the massive chain hotels on the island do: a private beach, stunning views, multiple bars and restaurants, and enough activities to fill multiple days. What it doesn’t have are jam-packed breakfast buffets, fights over beach chairs, dozens of activities you’d never want to do anyhow (do you really need poolside hula hoop lessons and Zumba classes?), and an overwhelming, maze-like layout. It hit the ideal balance between boutique and bustling.

Shop around

Don’t fall for the first hotel that comes up in your search results — those will likely be big chains. Look for smaller hotels (with great reviews, of course) that have the specific offerings you want — whether that’s on-site snorkeling, a cigar lounge, or cooking classes. Smaller hotels also often have better food, too. (You don’t need 15 restaurants to find a good meal, just one really great chef.) If you’re a couple traveling alone, look for details like a smaller property and adults-only rules: At Ti Kaye, there’s only one pool, but since the layout is easy to navigate, and you won’t be dodging screaming and splashing children at it, you don’t really need another one. (But if you do, you can book a cottage with a private pool — the height of snazziness.)

Find the freebies

If it’s your budget that’s keeping you captive at the hotel, I totally understand. You’ve already spent all this cash on meals and on-site excitement, so it can be hard to justify spending even more. So eat your meals and have the drinks you already paid for, but then…leave. Look on the destination’s official tourism website (or try TripAdvisor) for activities and adventures that are free of charge. That can mean perusing a local artisan or food market, joining a free walking tour of a historic town, or hiking in a national park. You might find experiences your resort has, but even better: While the beach at your hotel might be pristine, it likely will pale in comparison to some hidden cove a 20-minute drive from the main drag. Find out where that beach is and go check it out, if tucked-away ocean time is what you’re after.

Poll the staff

OK, I know this tip is on pretty much every travel advice list you’ll ever read, but I don’t dole out this recommendation recklessly: If you’re staying at a smaller hotel, try asking the staff for tips on where to go and what to do off the property. I might advise against this at a larger all-inclusive, as most of those train their employees to rattle of partner properties (like a restaurant at another hotel) or tourist-favorite activities (who needs to visit another overpriced aquarium?). But in my experience, less-established hotels offer more-authentic suggestions.

Why does it matter?

If you’ve read this far, you’ve probably suffered from a bland, unfulfilling resort getaway. But if you plan your stay at an all-inclusive resort right, you get two trips in one, full of relaxing mornings spent lazing by the beach and action-packed afternoons exploring everything the destination has to offer. You can have your complimentary poolside piña colada and slowly sip it as the sun sets, too.