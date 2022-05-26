15 Sun Hats to Pack for Your Next Summer Adventure

Share

Bucket hats are back, baby!

SPF and sun protection are essential in the summer, but that doesn’t mean you have to go outside in long sleeves and pants to ensure you don’t get burned. Sun hats aren’t only an effective way to protect your skin, but they can easily add color, texture, and intrigue to an outfit. Suddenly, sun protection is super stylish! (No wonder your uber-chic grandma had hundreds.)

Whether you want something you can wear while splashing around in the waves, adding new flowers to your garden, or just sitting outside while sipping a cold drink, there are different styles of hats for each occasion. All of them are packable for travel, which means they’re perfect for summer vacations. We even have Katie’s favorite in here.

From wide-brimmed, floppy sun hats to classic ball caps, trendy bucket hats to classic visors, there are hats with varying levels of protection you can wear to protect your face and neck from harsh UV rays.

The Best Sun Hats for Women 2022

Baggu Sun Hat Have you even tried to take a selfie on the beach with your girlfriends but your floppy hats kept falling at the most inopportune moment in a really un-chic way? (We’re not talking a covering one eye while you smirk flop.) We found the solution to that problem. Because, floppy sun hats are perfect for the beach, but sometimes the brim can fall in front of your face, obstructing your vision and ruining photos. This sunhat has a wide brim to shield your eyes and neck from the sun, but a lightweight wire keeps it from flopping in front of your face. It’s made from a lightweight fabric that’s breathable, and a convenient tie keeps the hat from blowing off your head in high winds. buy here

J. Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat A straw hat can lean cowboy, but we found one that leans Parisian chic. The smooth straw texture feels nice against your head (it isn’t scratchy), and it collapses down easily for packing in a suitcase. You can also snag the hat in tan or black, and either color will go with everything you own. buy here

Old Navy Performance Ball Cap Consider this the yoga pant of hats. It’s made from the same stretchy and uber comfortable fabric that your leggings are, and it’s sweat-wicking so you won’t ever feel that dreaded bead of sweat drip down your scalp while wearing it. It comes in four colors, black, blue, pink, and green. At under $10, you might as well buy all four! buy here

Line in the Sand Wide Brim Straw Hat Consider this Katie’s favorite hat. She gushes about it all the time. And who could blame her? This hat doesn’t only protect you from the sun, but it also helps protect the ocean and gives back to cancer organizations. Line in the Sand gives 100 percent of their profits to ocean and cancer organizations, no matter the purchase. This sun hat is made from tightly woven straw that will shade you from the sun, and an internal strap ensures that it won’t fall off while you’re boating or facing a breeze. buy here

Carve Reversible Bucket Hat Two options are always better than one, especially when it comes to an accessory. This adorable sunhat from Carve is made from breathable cotton (which you can throw in the wash if it gets dirty or sandy), and the brim can be folded back if you want it out of your face. buy here

Kelly & Katie Reversible Bucket Hat Ditsy florals add a sweet touch to this reversible hat. It’s white on the other side, but don’t worry about stains — you can easily throw this in the washing machine to have it looking good as new. Two hats in one! buy here

Free Fly Icon Hat A classic ball cap will never go out of style. In fact, the style has been reinvented as of late as the “dad cap,” and we’re digging it. Not only do these hats look cute on almost all heads, they’re easy to throw on for bad hair days or days full of long hikes or beach walks. This one is made of lightweight cotton that can be machine washed. buy here

Jenni Kayne Cotton Canvas Sun Hat Jenni Kayne is one of our favorite places to buy quality, long lasting pieces. This sunhat is a bit of an investment, but you can grab it for 20 percent off right now during the brand’s Memorial Day weekend sale with the code MDW20. And its timeless style makes it worth the higher price tag. Plus, you can wear it with almost anything thanks to the neutral color options. We like that it embraces the bucket hat trend with the structure of the crown but adds a timeless brim style. buy here

tentree Safari Hat If sustainability is always on your mind, you might as well show it. This safari-style hat is made from 90 percent recycled polyester, so it’ll last for years to come. It has a built-in sweatband to keep you from feeling swampy, and a small drawstring ensures the hat won’t fly away if a gust of wind comes out of nowhere. buy here

The Beach People Vacation Bucket Hat Bring back your bucket hat phase! Intentionally frayed edges give this bucket hat a bohemian feel. We love the variety of colors it comes in, including cream, navy, brown, and green. The brim is slightly wider than the average bucket hat, so you can easily fold the front up to keep it out of your eyes if need be. buy here

Madewell Packable Straw Visor On the topic of random hat trends that have made a comeback, visors are in, too! Which is fantastic because visors are perhaps the easiest hat to throw on or take off, especially because you don’t have to worry about extreme hat hair after wearing one. This straw one from Madewell rolls up for easy packing, and it even has an elastic band to keep it from unrolling in your bag. It comes in a classic straw color, warm brown, and black color. buy here

Girlfriend Collective Bucket Hat Made from half organic and half recycled cotton, this bucket hat is 100 percent adorable for days at the pool or a quick farmers market visit. It comes in eight different summery colors and two sizes, so you’re sure to find one that fits your noggin perfectly. buy here

FURTALK Sun Visor A woven sun hat won’t lose its shape, and a visor won’t give you a serious case of flat hair. An adjustable strap on the back of this one means it will fit perfectly to your head, and you can even roll it up tightly to fit in your beach bag or suitcase and it won’t get ruined! buy here

lululemon Wide Brim Bucket Hat If you don’t regularly check lululemon’s accessory section, you are missing out. They carry a ton of hats and caps, but this bucket hat is our pick for summer weather. A long drawstring helps keep the hat on your head, but you can also use it as a strap to carry or wear the hat when it’s not on your head. buy here