From Maxi Skirts To Casual Dresses, We Found the Best (And Most Breathable!) Spring Fashion on Amazon

Share

Closet spring cleaning made easy.

Spring officially started in late March — but after an abysmally long cold season, we’re finally starting to believe that we’re not doomed to life in a permanent winter wonderland. The days are growing longer, we’re reveling in sunshine, and our once-cozy puffer coats have become suffocating. But as we begin spring cleaning our closets, we’ll inevitably discover gaps in our wardrobe and realize that we need to replace some of our most well-loved pieces.

If you find that your favorite cardigan has shrunk beyond recognition or that you can no longer get into your go-to shorts, we’ve got a great source for an affordable (yet quality) fix: A little-known retailer (ha) called Amazon. While we support shopping small as often as we can, some situations call for the convenience of swift shipping (it typically takes one to two days with a Prime membership) and easy, free returns, especially when it comes to shopping for clothes online.

Still, not every item on Amazon is a great find. After all, there are millions of items on the site to sift through. In the spirit of sharing, we searched for the top-rated, best-selling pieces that are timeless without being dull.

Without further ado, here are our favorite tops, bottoms, and outerwear on Amazon for spring.

Best Shirts on Amazon for Spring

Cap Sleeve Tank Top Amazon What better way to welcome spring than stepping out in a classic sleeveless top? This option has that perfect cut-off look without the frayed edges that happen when you do the job yourself with kitchen scissors. Plus, buyers say the material isn’t too thin and that the silhouette is relaxed without being boxy. $20 at Amazon

Summer Chiffon Blouse Amazon Spring screams breathable fabrics that are gentle on the skin and reduce the chances of inconvenient sweating (because no one likes to feel drenched before arriving at their destination). This light, silken button-down top is a nice reprieve from bundling up in woolen winter sweaters. Plus, this is an office-friendly pick that easily transitions to an evening affair. $31 at Amazon

Round Neck Pleated Top Amazon Speaking of silken and office-friendly, you can get the same feel and look without the buttons. This scoop neck blouse features a gathered neckline that provides just enough shape without being uncomfortably tight. $24 at Amazon

Casual Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Amazon Is it just us, or is spring the season for engagement parties and baby showers? If you need a new party-ready, semi-formal top, this blouse should be in your cart. The flutter sleeves add some pizzazz but the shirt will still pair perfectly with jeans. $27 at Amazon

Belted Peplum Top Amazon For a bit more structure, try a wrap top to feel like your best self. We’re reserving this option for an event we need to dress to impress for (maybe a reunion?). The elegantly dramatic sleeves and the dazzling asymmetrical hem are classy but still show-stopping. Plus, even though this blouse will make you feel glamorous, it can be dressed down for more casual occasions. $26 at Amazon

Best Outerwear on Amazon for Spring

Basic Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon We all love the return of warm weather, but let’s be honest: The transition is more gradual than we want it to be. As the weather slowly warms and fluctuates, tuck this classic cardigan away in your tote to prevent being caught off guard by a cold breeze. $35 at Amazon

Lightweight Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon That said, many of us love a cardi but need a bit more length. If you’re team “long sweater,” this thigh-skimming sweater will help you beat the chill. Buyers say it’s lightweight but still warming. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon If you’re venturing out on a spring night, you’ll need a little extra padding. In that event, there’s nothing more reliable than a hip-length, crew-neck sweater. This pick is thin enough that you won’t overheat when wearing it. It’s a classic design but with an inch added to the hem, meaning it provides just a little more coverage — and sometimes, that extra inch can make all the difference. $22 at Amazon

Frayed Knit Shacket Amazon Shackets work in all types of weather, but this weird, transitional period is their time to shine. This oversized button-down is about as light as a cardigan but in a sturdier silhouette. Met with a midday hot flash? This companion will look especially cute tied around your waist. $34 at Amazon

Short Sleeve Blazer Amazon Everyone needs a reliable blazer stashed at the ready should an unexpected job interview or Zoom meeting arise, but they’re not exactly the picture of springtime. This short-sleeved option is less stuffy than a traditional blazer but it’s still office-appropriate. Plus, it pairs so well with jeans that it will revitalize your idea of day-to-night pieces. $46 at Amazon

Full Zip Running Jacket Amazon As athleisure has become socially acceptable outside of the gym, you’ve likely noticed people wearing these zip-up running jackets while conspicuously not exercising. It’s now officially kosher to take this warm-up gear out on the town for brunch, cocktails, or a quick stroll. Dip your toe into the trend with this basic black option. (Bonus: It has pockets). $39 at Amazon

Waterproof Rain Jacket Amazon Depending on where you live, your rainy season may just be getting started. If that’s the climate you find yourself competing with, think of the precipitation as another opportunity to accessorize. This sporty rain jacket is so cute that it makes us excited for April showers. Just keep in mind that this is a windbreaker so it’s water-proof but won’t necessarily keep you warm against unexpected spring hailstorms. $27 at Amazon

Best Spring Dresses on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Maxi Dress Amazon Part of the fun of spring is layering. We love this tank maxi dress as the base of an outfit that can look stellar with anything from heels and a blazer to sandals and a slouchy button-down. $17+ at Amazon

Casual Short Sleeved Dress Amazon If you need a designated carefree dress that will make you feel like the main character at the farmer’s market, this dress is for you. It’s got the romantic length of a midi dress, a wrap-inspired waist, and a dynamic V-neck that’s ventilating without being skimpy. $34 at Amazon

Pleated Long Sleeved Mini Dress Amazon This long-sleeved, pleated dress has an elegant sash so that you can adjust the waist as much as you want. Plus, the frock has a fluttery quality in the balloon sleeves and pleats that imparts a fairytale vibe. $40 at Amazon

Button Down A-Line Swing Dress Amazon There’s something about buttons on a dress that just completes the look. We love that this frock is somehow both soft and lightly structured. Paired with a cardigan and flats, this would be the easy-going vacation dress of a lifetime. $31 at Amazon

Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon For more of a beachy moment, snag this spaghetti strap maxi dress. It’s got a dynamic slanted, asymmetrical bodice that gives way to a tiered, pleated skirt in a way that’s unique without being fussy. $41 at Amazon

Best Skirts for Spring on Amazon

Boho Maxi Skirt Amazon A long, basic maxi skirt will never go out of style. This classic boho option hits all the right notes: It’s got an elastic waistband that won’t pinch, it has voluminous tiered details, and it will pair perfectly with all things sunny. $33 at Amazon

Slit Maxi Skirt Amazon You can also have a maxi skirt without that tiered texture. This skirt doesn’t have the same volume, which is perfect for those of us who enjoy a streamlined look. And we love that the slits up the side keep the skirt from looking shapeless or baggy. $24 at Amazon

Satin Pleated Maxi Skirt Amazon For something more dressy, this pleated maxi will make you feel like you’re the star of a rom-com. This fluttery piece will swing and float while you walk, meaning that your movements will be even more hypnotizing than usual. $29 at Amazon

Satin A-line Swing Skirt Amazon In case you couldn’t tell, we think spring is a wonderful time to embrace light, silky fabrics. Add some extra elegance to your next dinner date with a satin, A-line swing skirt. This one would pair seamlessly with a pair of pumps, but it would also look killer paired with a black leather jacket, a T-shirt, and sneakers. $25 at Amazon

Pleated Exercise Skort Amazon If you’ve missed exercising in the sun, it’s time to dress the part. This skort will see you through a season’s worth of tennis, pickleball, or golf sessions. Plus, it won’t look odd if you stop for a smoothie on the way home from the court or course. $28 at Amazon

Best Pants on Amazon for Spring

Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon Since quarantine, we’ve all fallen deeply in love with comfy pants. So, soft pants are now a wardrobe staple — and this pair encapsulates everything we love about loungewear. They’re buttery soft, sure, but they have decent stretch and a roomy, wide leg. $29 at Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Pant Amazon These have the feel of leggings without a super tight fit around the ankle. They’re perfect for walking, running, and other forms of movement — though one buyer also mentions that they look killer with heels. $28-$37 at Amazon

Cotton Capri Pants Amazon Spring is capri season — it’s warm enough to expose a little extra skin, but you still need some coverage to stay warm. We love this linen-inspired pair of capri pants because they have a carefree, sunny day vibe. One reviewer has us sold, stating that this pair is a “great vacation item that’s lightweight without being see-through.” And here we thought that was impossible to achieve. $21-$24 at Amazon

Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon If you want pants that will kill at formal occasions, you can get a fitted look without sacrificing comfort. This pair is optimally comfy but will provide a ton of structure. As one buyer says, “The material is light and breathable. There is elastic on the back side so there’s a bit of stretch there if you need it.” $34 at Amazon

Black Flare Jeans Amazon We’re not a fan of waste, so we certainly don’t think you should throw out all of your skinny jeans because kids on TikTok said so. But if you’re in the market for a new pair of pants, it can be fun to play around with a style we all neglected for an eternity. We love that this pair is high-waisted and stretchy yet form-fitting. $31 at Amazon

Best Shorts on Amazon for Spring

Drawstring Shorts Amazon We’re ecstatic to be transitioning to shorts season, and we celebrating by picking up a pair of soft drawstring shorts. This pair (which has pockets!) should be packed along on your travels because they’re versatile, so they can be worn in multiple outfits; they’re comfy, meaning you’ll be happy to have them on for flights; and they’re nice to look at, so you can go from airport to appetizers without feeling frumpy. No travel plans? They’re just as fitting for running errands around town. $26 at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt One Step Pull on Utility Short Amazon Shorts don’t need to be loose to be comfy. These utility shorts will see you through all the barbeques and county fairs that these next couple of seasons have to offer — but with a sturdy 98 percent cotton content, you won’t have to adjust these throughout the day. $22-$28 at Amazon

High Waisted Running Shorts Amazon There’s a big difference between leisure shorts and workout shorts, and many of us need at least one pair of both. These waterproof running shorts are perfect for everything from a light walk to a heavier workout. Though if you just throw these on to pick-up dry cleaning, we won’t tell. $23 at Amazon