Warm Up in Style With Our Favorite Leather Jackets

Hello, fall!

As Labor Day approaches and summer winds down, many of us are turning our attention to the exciting task of refreshing our fall wardrobes. We’re looking forward to embracing new trends (all black with pops of highlighter color, lots of feminine detailing, and the happy reemergence of “80’s business lady”) so that we can attend autumn events in style. From apple picking to Thanksgiving dinners, we’re gearing up for some serious sweater weather.

However, a lot of us don’t necessarily feel comfortable dressing head-to-toe in the latest trendy clothing. If you feel anxious you’ll overdo it by investing too much in the latest contemporary styles, there’s always a quick fix that will balance your exciting new trendsetting experiments: Classic outerwear. We all need to layer as the weather changes, and one of the best parts of dressing up in fall is the opportunity to show off a timeless jacket that perfectly compliments your new cold-weather-ready pieces (pro-tip: If you’re lost on where to head for some seriously affordable wardrobe revamping, try Everlane’s sale section).

Of course, if you’re still deciding upon the timeless outerwear of your dreams, we must recommend leather. Who doesn’t love the pulled-together silhouette of a good leather jacket? Just edgy enough to be eternally cool, yet still basic enough to be perfectly professional, a leather piece is truly the best of both worlds. And these jackets are a serious investment: They’ll last for years to come. Oh, and to be fair, we’ve featured both genuine leather and vegan leather on this list (though if you’re conflicted about which option is more sustainable, note that it seems like the jury is still out on which is better and it probably comes down to how it’s made, not what it’s made of). From blazers to moto jackets to trenches, we’ve included a ton of different silhouettes in a variety of colors — from classic black to poppy red. If you’re looking for non-leather options, we’ve sourced the best fall jackets for you, too — plus fall boots to complete the look!

11 Best Leather Jackets for Women

ASOS Ultimate Faux Leather Biker Jacket

woman wearing leather jacket

ASOS

For a classic leather jacket that isn’t stuffy or stiff, we recommend ASOS’s ultimate faux leather biker jacket. It’ll look great open with a vintage tee underneath, or zip it up to show off the asymmetrical zipper detail. Many reviewers say it’s a little cropped, so keep that in mind while shopping. One reviewer gushes, “Love it! Great fit, and goes well with every outfit, can be dressed up or dressed down. A great buy!” Don’t see your size? ASOS makes the same style in curve, standard, and petite sizes.

buy here

The Jacket Maker Flashback Leather Jacket

A woman stands in front of a white wall while wearing a fitted, genuine black leather moto jacket.

The Jacket Maker

If you’re looking for a classic, supple, black moto jacket made from genuine leather, you’ve come to the right place. This Flashback jacket features those awesome, classic lapels that scream “biker chic” without crossing the line into full-on Harley territory. It’s rated five stars and for an extra 50 bucks, you can get this piece customized to your exact measurements.

Buy Here: $250

BB Dakota Singled Out Faux Leather Blazer

A woman wearing a reddish brown leather blazer with a single button and two pockets at the hips stands in front of a white background.

Nordstrom

If you specifically want a leather jacket to wear to the office, this faux leather blazer is a perfect piece for business meetings and work conferences — but won’t look out of place at your post-work happy hour. Reviewers say the material is buttery soft and that the blazer has extra roomy pockets. 

Buy Here: $100

Blank NYC Faux Leather Jacket

A woman wearing a beige moto jacket that is fitted with prominent lapels and gold hardware stands in front of a white background.

Zappos

This faux leather moto jacket boasts edgy and feminine details — which can be a difficult balance to strike. The “natural light” shade also features some seriously pretty gold hardware that is neutral yet eye-catching. Reviewers say that the jacket is substantial without looking boxy and that it’s neutral without being totally blah

Buy Here: $98

Abercrombie Cropped Vegan Leather Blazer

A cropped black leather blazer with a single button at its center lies flat on a white surface.

Abercrombie & Fitch

If you own a substantial amount of high-waisted jeans or skirts, a cropped leather piece will help you show off those pieces while still keeping you warm. We love this Abercrombie cropped vegan leather blazer for all your cold weather needs, but we also adore the shoulder pads because they “create a flattering wedge shape.” Also, the single button closure is a delicate accent that prevents the jacket from looking too bulky.

Buy Here: $110

Nordstrom Rack Walter Baker Liz Moto Jacket

A person wearing a white t shirt and black jeans also wears a bright red leather moto jacket with prominent lapels.

Nordstrom Rack

You can get this Walter Baker Liz Moto Jacket in a pretty wide variety of colors, but we’ll admit we have a soft spot for the bright red shade — it’s a perfect statement piece! Regardless of what color you choose, this jacket is made from real, super soft lambskin. One reviewer exclaims that the material is absolutely to-die-for: “buttery soft, but still substantial, leather, fully functioning, high quality hardware and an even dye job.”

Buy Here: $200

Lulus Ready for Anything Charcoal Suede Moto Jacket

A woman wears a fitted, suede moto jacket that is a soft charcoal gray.

Lulus

If you love the moto look but aren’t that interested in the slick texture of classic leather, we’d recommend this suede version. The stormy, dark color gives it a bit of edge, but is still neutral enough to be toned down for a more conservative look. Plus, this jacket is built to last: One reviewer says, “I bought this jacket last season and it still looks brand new. It’s seriously an outfit game changer for colder months. I love it with sleeveless turtlenecks or bodysuits underneath.”

Buy Here: $86

Urban Outfitters Ryan Faux Leather Trench Coat

A person wears a bright red, belted leather trench coat that falls below the knee.

Urban Outfitters

If you want the look and feel of leather but are craving maximum coverage, meet your new favorite trench. This jacket comes in a striking red shade (what can we say — we’re suckers for red leather) that will guarantee you’ll be noticed by everyone in the room. A fabric belt pulls you in at the waist, which will keep you from looking boxy. Plus, this trench features some seriously deep, roomy pockets.

Buy Here: $139

Levi’s Faux Leather Classic Asymmetrical Moto Jacket

A woman wears a light beige leather jacket covered with white and green floral embroidery.

Amazon

Some of us want a leather jacket with pretty, traditionally feminine embellishments — rather than, say, spikes or studs. This Levi’s faux leather embroidered moto jacket comes in a subtle, neutral beige, but isn’t at all boring. It features gorgeous floral details that are unique without being too bold. Oh, and if you love the cut but aren’t sold on the flowers, the jacket comes in over 20 shades, in both standard and plus sizes.

Buy Here: $31-$180

Madewell Washed Leather Jacket Brass Hardware Edition

woman wearing a leather jacket

Madewell

We couldn’t help but finish up this list with a Madewell pick (does anyone do classic basics better?). This classic moto piece is studded with absolutely stunning brass hardware that will add a sumptuous, warm tone to your look. If you need a little extra encouragement to take the plunge, this reviewer urges you to invest: “There’s a reason everyone LOVES this jacket. It’s incredibly stylish, soft, & goes with everything. Did I mention it goes with everything? The brass hardware is classy and minimalist. Buy this jacket before it sells out. I promise you won’t regret it!”

Buy Here: $525

Allegra K Faux Suede Jacket

A woman wears a button down faux suede leather jacket that is fitted.

Amazon

To steer away from the moto look, this faux suede pick embraces a more casual button down feel that will still keep you looking put together. Buyers say the medium weight fabric will keep you warm without overheating.

Buy Here: $58

