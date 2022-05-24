Style May 24, 2022

Refresh Your Wardrobe Right Now with These Insane Memorial Day Fashion Sales 

By Katherine Pittman

Make room in your closet for some new finds.

The days are getting longer and we’re leaving our houses more often, calling for new vacation outfits, summer sandals, and trendy ensembles. Thankfully, it’s finally warm enough to toss on a sundress and some cute shoes and call it a day. 

Memorial Day sales are right around the corner, too, meaning you can score some serious savings on furniture, bedding, and mattresses, but clothing retailers are marking down prices as well. From our favorites like J. Crew, Nisolo, and Nordstrom to specialty stores like REI, Pistola, and Dagne Dover, stunning designs are on sale for a fraction of their original prices. 

Now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe basics, treat yourself to a little gift, or invest in a new staple. We’re all about the deals here, which is why we’ve combed through sale sections to bring you some of the biggest scores out there for Memorial Day. 

The Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales 2022

J. Crew

jcrew swim

J.Crew

Sale on sale! J. Crew is offering 30 percent off all styles, including sale items with the code SUMMER. We’ve raved about this flattering ruched one piece (which is on sale for 50 percent off!), but they also have deals on dresses, pants, and more.

buy here

Madewell

madewell dress

Madewell

The words “25 percent off everything” are music to our ears! With the code LONGWEEKEND, you can save 25 percent off, you guessed it, everything online at Madewell right now. From flirty frocks to leather totes, there’s no end to the savings.

buy here

Alo Yoga

alo sweats

Alo Yoga

You can score up to 40 percent off new yoga and workout essentials at Alo Yoga right now. Whether you’re in the market for some cozy loungewear or new leggings to up your flow.

buy here

REI

hoka shoes

REI

REI is currently holding its biggest sale of the year, with up to 30 percent off outdoor essentials, from clothing to camping gear. All footwear is up to 25 percent off, so there’s no time like the present to update your hiking boots or running shoes (even Hoka is on sale!). Or, if you were waiting to invest in some new clothing for the upcoming season, now is the time to grab up to 25 percent off brands like Athleta and The North Face.

buy here

Anthropologie

anthropologie swim

Anthropologie

It’s not pegged to Memorial Day specifically, but Anthropologie is currently offering 30 percent off loungewear, swimwear, and more right now, no code needed. From cozy pajamas to swingy skorts, there’s something for everyone. We’ve currently got our eyes on this retro-inspired one-piece.

buy here

Dagne Dover

dagne dover bag

Dagne Dover

While there’s no official word on whether or not Dagne Dover will be having a dedicated Memorial Day sale, they have a Shelf Sale section full of bags that are marked down in price. These items are final sale because of small defects (think old logos, slight creasing, or a loose thread), but they’re offered to you at a discounted price! If you’re on the hunt for a long-lasting work bag, we suggest the Allyn tote, which fits a laptop and all your other essentials.

buy here

Parade

woman wearing underwear and a tanktop

Parade

The last thing you need as temperatures rise are base layers that hold in heat and moisture. Starting May 24, Parade is offering up to 40 percent off some of its best-selling items like the nearly weightless Scoop Bralette and line-free Hip Hugger undies, which come in seven shades of nude. We’re partial to the breathable mesh offerings like the Triangle Bralette.

buy here

Outdoor Voices

OV Seamless Longsleeve

Outdoor Voices

Sales at Outdoor Voices are rare, so we suggest you hop on its Extra Sale as soon as you can. OV is offering up to 50 percent off select styles for both women and men, and we’re not sure when the sale will end so don’t wait. We’re eyeing the Seamless Longsleeve for those still-cool early summer mornings or evening walks.

buy here

