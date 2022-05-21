Must-See Outdoor and Indoor Furniture Sales to Shop Now Through Memorial Day!

Share

Check off some big-ticket items from your shopping list.

Have you ever found yourself staring at a piece of furniture in your house and thinking, “Wow, we’re really past due for an upgrade”? We see you. While we all dream of having a house straight off a Pinterest page, furniture costs add up quickly, making the task of creating a room you love even more daunting.

Thankfully, Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy furniture. Tons of retailers mark down big-ticket items, like sectionals and bedframes, allowing you to finally invest in that piece that’s been on your mind for months. It’s also a great time of year to start considering what you need your furniture to do for you. Are you someone who entertains often? Maybe you should get new patio furniture to take things outside. If you’ve been sleeping in the same bed for 20 years, try a new bed frame to change the look of your room (and consider a new mattress while you’re at it).

From your favorite brands like Anthropologie, Article, Lowe’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond, tons of brands are marking down furniture for Memorial Day, with many sales available today. Want to get ahead on your shopping list? Here are some of the best Memorial Day furniture sales you can shop now.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales 2022

Anthropologie You’ve probably perused Anthropologie’s décor section before, but the retailer also carries quite a few boho furniture pieces. Right now, you can snag some pieces from interior designer Amber Lewis’s collection on sale, but we gravitated toward these printed folding chairs, which would look adorable next to an outdoor café table. They have a ton of furniture on sale right now, no code necessary. buy here

Albany Park Created by former NFL linebacker Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica Sharpton, Albany Park is a furniture company dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable furniture for apartments and smaller homes. When the couple couldn’t find a couch they liked for their home, they created one. Now selling sectionals, loveseats, and armchairs, Albany Park is an affordable option for those looking to buy a new couch or accent chair. For Memorial Day, they’re offering 15 percent of sofas and sectionals with the code MDAY15. buy here

Urban Outfitters While most people shop at Urban Outfitters for trendy clothes and accessories, the brand actually has a ton of beautiful home goods. Right now, you can score up to 40 percent off all furniture, bedding, and home décor without a code. We’ve got our eyes on this stunning floor mirror, which will bring a ton of light into dark rooms and create the perfect spot to check your outfit each morning. buy here

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn screams coastal elegance, which is why we were excited to browse the extensive sale section on the site. Right now, select outdoor furniture is up to 20 percent off (no code needed), meaning you can easily zhush up your patio setup without blowing your budget. These mahogany folding chairs are a great option if you’re short on storage space, as they’re easy to fold up and carry away once the warmer weather ends. Starting May 22, they’ll be offering up to 50 percent off in-stock furniture, bedding, and décor, too. buy here

Lowe’s You’ve probably seen outdoor furniture at your local Lowe’s store, but the online selection is wildly expansive. From stylish wicker rocking chairs to outdoor patio lighting, the store is offering major savings on both indoor and outdoor furniture, power tools, and paint. If you need us, we’ll be imagining ourselves with a cold drink in hand rocking in these chairs on a front porch somewhere. buy here

Floyd Minimalists, rejoice: The Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd is finally having a sale! Right now, you can snag 15 percent off the entire site with code SUNNYDAYS22. The discount easily knocks a couple of hundred dollars off the price of their stunning bed frames, which you can upgrade with add-ons like a headboard and underbed storage options. Not in the market for a bed? The sofas, sectionals, and other furniture by the brand are part of the sale, too. buy here

Avocado Avocado began as a company committed to making organic, chemical-free mattresses, and after they achieved that (in numerous variations!), they began to create furniture and clothing with the same goal. For Memorial Day, you can get 10 percent off the entire site with the code SAVE10. buy here

Article Want modern furniture with a vintage-inspired look? Article has you covered. From mid-century inspired sofas to luxurious outdoor furniture, the retailer has somehow managed to create pieces that look and feel timeless. We’ll be adding this solid wood outdoor sectional to our patio. It’s the perfect size for sitting on while you chat with company or for taking a quick mid-day nap in the sun. buy here

Apt2B Known for their sleeper sofas that don’t look like traditional sleeper sofas, Apt2B creates furniture pieces to fit small spaces and unique tastes. This coffee table is made from solid wood, so it’ll last a lifetime, and it has built-in storage for remotes and other gadgets. Right now, you can take 15 percent off the entire Apt2B site without a code, but if you spend over $2,999, the savings get even bigger. buy here

RugsUSA Rugs get nasty real quick, which is why they can be such a pain. Thankfully, RugsUSA has an entire washable rugs section on the site, so you can easily find rugs that you can toss in the washer if you have an accidental spill on wine night. This shag rug is super soft to the touch, and for under $250, you can get it in a 6’ by 9’ size, which is pretty unheard of. Want something else? The site has daily deals you can browse, or you can check out the thousands of markdowns they have every single day. buy here

Wayfair If you haven’t noticed by now, we love Wayfair. Not only do they have reasonable prices on the daily, but they host sales pretty frequently, too. For Memorial Day, they’re offering up to 60 percent off living room furniture, up to 50 percent off office furniture, and all kinds of deals on outdoor furniture. If you want to add some shade to your deck or yard, try this pergola (that measures 9’ by 13’) for under $500. You’re welcome. buy here