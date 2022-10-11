$100 (and Under) Trend-Resistant Finds From J.Crew

Share

Build an affordable capsule wardrobe from one of our favorite brands.

J.Crew has been a staple in our wardrobe throughout every single one of our style phases, even the questionable ones. From ‘90s nautical prep looks full of Breton sweaters and linen pants to color-blocked button-ups and statement jewelry of the early aughts, J.Crew has seen us through it all. While trends come and go (and come back again), one thing has remained constant: We can always rely on J.Crew to make quality, long-lasting essentials that will live in your wardrobe for years.

Because even you have gotten rid of the embellished cardigans that ruled the early 2010s, chances are you hung on to the brand’s perfectly cut jeans or button-up shirts that never retire. The brand has a reputation for creating chic basics, and while they do make a few trendy dresses or tops every season, J.Crew’s core ethos makes them a go-to for easy pieces to slot into your style rotation.

But just because you’ll own an item for life doesn’t mean it should cost your life’s savings. That’s another reason why we back J.Crew — currently, there are tons of items available for less than $100 that are way less expensive than they look. From everyday pants to marked-down sweaters, you can find both new arrivals and beloved classics at prices that justify the investment. Right now, you can even score 35 percent off your entire purchase with the code SHOPEARLY.



Whether you want to completely redo your looks, build a capsule wardrobe, or replace some time-worn basics, J.Crew is a great piece to start. Here are some of our favorite trend-resistant pieces, all for under $100.

The Best Clothing Under $100 at J.Crew

Sydney Wide-Leg Pant J.Crew The supposed death of the skinny jean didn’t make us throw away narrower fits, but we are embracing wide-leg pants. This tailored pair has a flattering high waist and is appropriate for work. Small buttons add flair to the pockets, and the fabric has a decent amount of stretch to keep you comfortable all day. The best part? The pants come in three lengths, so you’ll save even more money by cutting out any tailoring fees. $98 at J.Crew

Tissue Turtleneck J.Crew Turtlenecks are the unsung heroes of the fashion world. Not only do they keep you warm on chilly days, but they can be layered under vests, button-ups, sweaters, and more to add dimension to an outfit. This one is lightweight enough to layer under a jacket, but it’s not so thin that it’s see-through. $40 at J.Crew

Eloise Sweater Blazer J.Crew For something as sophisticated as a blazer but comfortable as your favorite sweater, we love the ease of this hybrid piece. Cut in an oversized silhouette, the soft fabric and wooly texture make it feel lived-in. It’s currently 59 percent off right now, too. Was $158 (59% off) $65 at J.Crew

Vintage Slim-Straight Chino Pants J.Crew A pair of chinos is a timeless wardrobe staple, mainly because they’re unfussy, easy to style, and can be worn year-round. This pair has a little stretch to ensure they’re comfortable to move in, so you won’t be at your desk thinking about restrictive your pants are. $90 at J.Crew

Rollneck Sweater J.Crew Pulling on a soft sweater rivals the feeling of sitting by a crackling fireplace, a welcome experience come fall. This one, made from an alpaca and merino wool blend, is breathable and warm. And with dolman sleeves and the option to choose from five different hues, we suspect we’ll be living in this knit all season long. $90 at J.Crew

Kate Straight-Leg Pant J.Crew File these under “feels like leggings, but looks like dress pants.” Four-way stretch makes these buttery-soft pants easy to wear both in and out of the office and throughout all four seasons (hence its name). These also come in three different inseams, so you can choose your preference between a cropped fit or a floor-length pant. $98 at J.Crew

Full-Length Demi Bootcut Jean J.Crew We thought the bootcut jean wasn’t in style anymore, but everyone from Gen Z to Katie thinks it’s making a comeback. Katie loves these jeans for their leg-lengthening fit, and the raw hemline adds edge to the classic cut. Was $128 (20% off) $102 at J.Crew

Gwyneth Slip Skirt J.Crew A simple slip skirt is a universally flattering fit, and it can be worn year-round depending on how you style it. Layer a chunky sweater over it in the cooler months for a casual look, or pair it with a fitted shirt and blazer for an easy work outfit. Black will go with everything, but if you want to make more of a statement, try lilac, red, or this green polka-dot print. $89.50 at J.Crew

Quilted Excursion Vest J.Crew Sweater vests continue to gain popularity, but we’re here to let you know that quilted vests are coming back, too. This version is similar to one Katie wears and loves. $109 at J.Crew