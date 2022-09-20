Build Your New Go-To Outfit With Our Favorite Picks From the J.Crew Sale Section

Share

Because who does classic basics better?

If you regularly read our shopping roundups, you know by now that we’re no strangers to the J.Crew sale section. But who can blame us? J.Crew is famous for a reason: The brand turns out well-made, long-lasting clothing and accessories that can consistently be dressed up or down. Their wares are notoriously office appropriate, but they lack that stuffy, polyester-heavy, “business casual” look that we all know and hate. Instead, they produce light, breathable options that are both dinner party- and conference-ready.

Plus, J.Crew always hits a very specific price point. Their clothing isn’t as cheap as the sort of fast fashion clothes that will fall apart after one wear. Still, it’s not so pricey that you’ll be spending long months saving up for a single piece. Instead, J.Crew hits that sweet spot where you’re not splurging unwisely but you’re spending just enough to guarantee that you’ll take good care of your clothes.

However, if full-price J.Crew pieces are out of your price bracket right now or if you just love a deal, don’t dismiss this retailer. We’ve combed through the sale section to find our favorite must-haves. We tried to cover all the bases: We found the best basics, outerwear, and footwear for you to peruse (though if you have some extra cash on hand, you can fill in the gap with a bit of gold jewelry or a stunning pair of sunglasses). Some of these pieces are great for casual Sunday brunch or a stroll on the beach, while some are more tailored toward a big Zoom meeting — though, as is typical of J.Crew, there’s a lot of overlap.

Best of J.Crew’s Sale Section

V-Neck Soft Gauze Popover J. Crew If you want a reliable everyday shirt that’s not a tee, you’d better stock up on these flowy, gauzy popovers. Made of 100 percent cotton, this top features a flattering V-neck that buyers say is eye-catching without being uncomfortably deep. One reviewer points out that the fabric is thin, but not flimsy: “The gauze is thick enough to not look cheap but still cool and so soft. It’s flattering whether tucked or not.” Buy Here: $43-$70

Demi-Boot Crop Jeans J. Crew Made of cotton with just a touch of spandex for stretch, these mid-wash jeans are the kind of pants you can throw on thoughtlessly when you’ve hit snooze one too many times and are suddenly in a rush. The little distressed details give the jeans just enough edge, while the slightly flared hem adds a fun, flirty vibe. According to one buyer they “look great from behind,” which is a nice bonus in a comfy pair of jeans. Buy Here: $52

New Barn Jacket J. Crew If you love the look of classic, American workwear, it’s time to pick up a barn jacket. J.Crew has been shilling it since 1983, with a few updates added here and there, like enamel hardware and waxed cotton twill fabric. The result is a piece of sharp outerwear that’s sporty but still chic enough to wear around town. We especially love the poppy delphinium blue. Buy Here: $78-$90

Collared Cotton Beach Sweater J. Crew Since fall is upon us, investing in a cute sweater is a must, and this piece is a good fitted option if you don’t want to be swallowed up by an overly-cuddly cardigan. The ribbed details add a dose of pizzaz, but since the sweater is made of 100 percent cotton instead of wool, you’ll be itch-free. Buy Here: $65

Slim Perfect T-Shirt J. Crew Is there anything as satisfying as a good old standard T-shirt? We’re fond of this one because it pulls off an effortless vintage look thanks to the thin stripes and light colorways. There’s another special little detail at play, too: The sleeves are just a touch long (they hit right above the elbow), which adds a little more vintage flair. Buyers say that the tee is slim fitting but not suffocatingly tight, which sounds perfect indeed. Buy Here: $25-$30

Eloise Sweater Blazer J.Crew If you’re not on the sweater blazer train, we’re officially welcoming you aboard. They’re guaranteed to pull your look together but they’re also cozy enough to turn your commute into an absolute dream. This pick is a nice introduction to sweater blazers, since it’s pretty lightweight and its got a nice pair of deep pockets. Buy Here: $160

Patch-Pocket Slim Boyfriend Chino J. Crew If you gave up jeans during the pandemic, we’re here for you with one of our favorite denim alternatives: Chinos. They look dressy, but are deceptively comfy, whether you’re wearing tennis shoes or heels. One reviewer can’t get enough of these chinos, since they’re a nice compromise between denim and loungewear: “So, here we are over 2 years working remote. I was trying to find something comfy — something between sweats and jeans. Ding ding! These khakis are amazing. Great weight, great fit (not a low rise or high rise, just a great mid-rise), and versatile.” Buy Here: $53

Linen-Cupro Shift Dress J. Crew We’re over the moon with this dress because it’s an absolute workhorse: It would be a hit at date night, the office, or the park. The front button details add a dab of cuteness without looking twee, and the length is neither too long nor too short. J.Crew bills it as an “adaptable dress” and we (and many reviewers) agree. Buy Here: $80

Relaxed Denim Jacket in Ecru J. Crew We’re here to remind you that a neutral jacket never, ever has to be dull. This creamy denim piece is perfectly neutral — throw it on over anything and everything without a second thought. But still, it’s got a slouchy, tomboyish look that’s not too baggy. Pair it with a mini skirt and tights, leggings, or even blue jeans (because this denim is white, you’ll avoid a Canadian tuxedo incident). Buy Here: $55

Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots J. Crew Perfect for both rain and snow, these rubber rain boots bring us back to childhood puddle jumping days — and who doesn’t crave a bit of childhood magic now and then? These boots will add that shimmer of nostalgia, but you’ll still look like a very elegant grown-up. Buy Here: $85