Style September 1, 2022

Catch It While You Can: We Found the Best Fall Fashion Deals From J.Crew’s Labor Day Sale

By Diana Valenzuela

An image of a fuzzy sweater, mom jeans, a blue jacket, and pink chelsea boots float in front of a purple background.

For all your very pressing fall wardrobe needs.

Labor Day weekend is already here, which means you’ve got limited time to enjoy summer barbeque weather (among other sunny day activities). Likely, you’re organizing a whirlwind weekend getaway, a leisurely brunch outing, or a family potluck (if so, we have a deviled egg recipe on deck for all your appetizer needs). But when you’re not soaking up the sun (with adequate protection, of course), we have a hot tip for you. As you take a second to cool off inside, we recommend relaxing as you check out J.Crew’s vast Labor Day sale.

We all know and love J.Crew for doing what they do best — providing us with sleek, comfortable, classic basics that are built to last. From non-stuffy office wear to sophisticated summer dresses, J.Crew’s offerings run the gamut. They make stylish men’s and kids’ clothes, too, so you’ll be able to refresh your family’s wardrobe alongside your own.

For the holiday weekend, you can get 30 percent off your entire purchase and an extra 50 percent off sale items with the code LONGWKND.

Because this sale only lasts until Sunday, September 4th, the prospect of sifting through the site may seem exhausting — especially if you’re already juggling a weekend full of activities. To help you out, we’ve thrown together a list of our favorite J. Crew sale items. We’ve found fall-ready sweaters and outerwear, office-ready jeans and pants, a couple of mini dresses (because summer’s not over yet!), and some cute accessories to round things out. All you have to do is sit back, click through to your favorite pieces, and hit the order button. Then embark on your next fun outing — or don’t. If you nix your plans and spend the long weekend curled up on the couch rewatching The Office, we’re happy for you.

Full-length Demi-boot Jean in Kamari Wash

A woman wears crips, fitted, straight legged mid wash blue jeans.

J. Crew

If you love the crisp, stretch-free, fitted look of vintage denim, these demi boot jeans will scratch that itch. The high-rise means you can obtain your ideal mom jean look, while the slim cut maintains a chic silhouette that won’t look baggy. J.Crew boasts that this is a full-length version of their fan-favorite jean. And, they’re 100 percent cotton, giving them a vintage look and feel. Plus, J.Crew’s Better Cotton mission aims “to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment.” The Kamari wash is a medium blue that goes with everything, so you can easily use it to achieve your capsule wardrobe dreams. Say no more! 

Vintage Slim-straight Corduroy Pant

woman wearing yellow corduroys

J. Crew

Corduroy season is a special time, so we couldn’t neglect to put these warm, bright, flattering pants on our wish list. Mostly made of cotton, this pair has some elastane thrown in for a bit of stretch. Plus, the straight leg will tuck into your favorite pair of boots perfectly. One reviewer calls these “the kind of pants you buy in all colors and even in different sizes because you just never want to run out of them” which is a glowing review if we’ve ever heard one.

Cocoon Sweater-blazer

A woman standing against a white wall wears a long sleeved, soft cardigan that is shaped like a blazer with a single button in its center.

J. Crew

It’s so hard to find comfy, loose outerwear that doesn’t look sloppy, boxy, or too baggy. If you’re on the hunt for the perfectly slouchy jacket, this sweater/blazer has come to the rescue. It’s not quite a blazer, not quite a sweater, and definitely not a cardigan — but it looks completely effortless. It’s also one of those rare pieces that’s somehow perfect for both heading into a meeting at work and lazing around the house on a sick day watching Bridgerton

Garment-dyed Cargo Pant in Chino Twill

A woman wears army green, twill, straight-legged cargo pants with deep pockets.

J. Crew

If you have a secret guilty pleasure for cargo pants but don’t want to look like a 12-year-old boy, then welcome to the world of grown-up, fitted cargo pants. This pair features some light utility-inspired details but doesn’t cross the line into total G.I. Jane territory. They come in a few neutral colors, but we love the general surplus shade because it has that classic, military-inspired look.

Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater

A woman sits in a half-lying down position while wearing a buttoned up, deep V, soft, cozy, light purple cardigan.

J. Crew

Since we’re happily re-embracing cuddly clothes, we had to include this classic cardigan. The piece is an absolute must for those who love a sweater with a loose, snuggly fit (because tight cardigans sometimes just aren’t the vibe when you’re trying to relax…or look relaxed). The soft, lavender, petunia shade looks dazzling on all skin tones, too. 

Long-sleeve Soft Gauze Garden Top

A woman wears a flowy, sea green top with long sleeves and ruffles at the neck and three small buttons down the neck.

J. Crew

Is it just us or does this gauzy top check both the grandmillenial and coastal chic boxes? It’s loose (but not too loose), has just a bit of frill at the collar, and is light enough to flutter prettily in an autumn breeze. If you want to feel like the star of your own personal Nancy Meyers movie, throw on this top before you head out to wistfully stare out at a conveniently located beach. 

Puff-sleeve Crewneck Sweater

A woman half-sitting up with her knees curled towards the camera wears a light gray, crewneck pullover sweater with slightly puffed long sleeves.

J. Crew

Yes, the cozy pullover sweater is totally basic, but it’s anything but bland. It’s a neutral crewneck that will never go out of style, but the subtly puffed sleeves add a slight preppy touch. It’s the type of sweater that you can elegantly toss in your suitcase when you need to pack light for an impromptu trip.  

Button-back Linen Shift Dress

A woman wears a short, sleeveless, linen shift dress.

J. Crew

This linen shift dress absolutely screams class. The cut is lightly structured, demure yet flirty, and ever-so-slightly retro (without being at all costumey). Reviewers say it’s easily dressed up or down, so it’s a total shoo-in for your next cocktail or dinner party. The black version might be your dream LBD, so we recommend nabbing one before they’re gone. Or heck, grab a few. After all, one buyer confesses to buying four: “Should I be embarrassed about this confession? I got the black and hot pink two years ago and the soft pink and soft coral last year.” Quite a testament to the undeniable power of this dress. 

Puff-sleeve Smocked Linen Mini Dress

A woman wears a lightweight, soft pink mini dress with a smocked bodice and short, puffed sleeves.

J. Crew

If you want to mellow out a bit this fall, donning this carefree, dreamy mini certainly won’t hurt. The smocking and puff sleeves will make you look like you’re ready to skip off to a cottage (and hopefully your mind will follow suit). It’s made of light, breathable linen that will keep you cool if your area experiences especially long summers, too. Oh, and want to know why this is an absolute must-have? There are pockets.

Packable straw hat

woman wearing a straw hat

J. Crew

Made of cool, woven straw, this hat is made for a stroll in the sun — whether you’re at your local farmer’s market or taking a Caribbean vacation. If you doubt the claim that it’s packable, just know that multiple reviewers say that the hat looks great right out of the suitcase. And if your head is a bit on the large side, take note that this hat actually comes in sizes (s-xl). No more uncomfortably tight headgear for you! 

Cashmere-wool Poncho

A woman wears a camel colored cashmere poncho that drapes over her shoulder.

J. Crew

If you want a quick fix that will help you immediately look and (more importantly) feel like royalty, this cashmere-wool poncho is for you. It’s unbelievably soft and warm, like wearing a blanket — except it drapes beautifully and doesn’t look very, very weird. Once again, buyers gush that they’ve bought multiples of this pick: “ After trying it on, I immediately went online and purchased a backup Camel version (in case the initial one ever gets damaged or lost), plus two more colors. That’s how much I love this item.”

Berkeley Tote

A woman wears a preppy outfit while holding a big, suede brown tote bag.

J. Crew

Fall is the perfect time for suede, no? The warm, chestnut brown shade of this particular bag definitely reminds us of autumn leaves and pumpkin patches. If you’re returning to the office or any kind of school environment (whether teaching or learning), keep in mind that this tote is a carry-all. So if you’re lugging a laptop, you’ll be able to schlep around in style. 

