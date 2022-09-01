Catch It While You Can: We Found the Best Fall Fashion Deals From J.Crew’s Labor Day Sale

Share

For all your very pressing fall wardrobe needs.

Labor Day weekend is already here, which means you’ve got limited time to enjoy summer barbeque weather (among other sunny day activities). Likely, you’re organizing a whirlwind weekend getaway, a leisurely brunch outing, or a family potluck (if so, we have a deviled egg recipe on deck for all your appetizer needs). But when you’re not soaking up the sun (with adequate protection, of course), we have a hot tip for you. As you take a second to cool off inside, we recommend relaxing as you check out J.Crew’s vast Labor Day sale.

We all know and love J.Crew for doing what they do best — providing us with sleek, comfortable, classic basics that are built to last. From non-stuffy office wear to sophisticated summer dresses, J.Crew’s offerings run the gamut. They make stylish men’s and kids’ clothes, too, so you’ll be able to refresh your family’s wardrobe alongside your own.

For the holiday weekend, you can get 30 percent off your entire purchase and an extra 50 percent off sale items with the code LONGWKND.

Because this sale only lasts until Sunday, September 4th, the prospect of sifting through the site may seem exhausting — especially if you’re already juggling a weekend full of activities. To help you out, we’ve thrown together a list of our favorite J. Crew sale items. We’ve found fall-ready sweaters and outerwear, office-ready jeans and pants, a couple of mini dresses (because summer’s not over yet!), and some cute accessories to round things out. All you have to do is sit back, click through to your favorite pieces, and hit the order button. Then embark on your next fun outing — or don’t. If you nix your plans and spend the long weekend curled up on the couch rewatching The Office, we’re happy for you.

Full-length Demi-boot Jean in Kamari Wash J. Crew If you love the crisp, stretch-free, fitted look of vintage denim, these demi boot jeans will scratch that itch. The high-rise means you can obtain your ideal mom jean look, while the slim cut maintains a chic silhouette that won’t look baggy. J.Crew boasts that this is a full-length version of their fan-favorite jean. And, they’re 100 percent cotton, giving them a vintage look and feel. Plus, J.Crew’s Better Cotton mission aims “to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment.” The Kamari wash is a medium blue that goes with everything, so you can easily use it to achieve your capsule wardrobe dreams. Say no more! Buy Here

Vintage Slim-straight Corduroy Pant J. Crew Corduroy season is a special time, so we couldn’t neglect to put these warm, bright, flattering pants on our wish list. Mostly made of cotton, this pair has some elastane thrown in for a bit of stretch. Plus, the straight leg will tuck into your favorite pair of boots perfectly. One reviewer calls these “the kind of pants you buy in all colors and even in different sizes because you just never want to run out of them” which is a glowing review if we’ve ever heard one. Buy Here

Cocoon Sweater-blazer J. Crew It’s so hard to find comfy, loose outerwear that doesn’t look sloppy, boxy, or too baggy. If you’re on the hunt for the perfectly slouchy jacket, this sweater/blazer has come to the rescue. It’s not quite a blazer, not quite a sweater, and definitely not a cardigan — but it looks completely effortless. It’s also one of those rare pieces that’s somehow perfect for both heading into a meeting at work and lazing around the house on a sick day watching Bridgerton. Buy Here

Garment-dyed Cargo Pant in Chino Twill J. Crew If you have a secret guilty pleasure for cargo pants but don’t want to look like a 12-year-old boy, then welcome to the world of grown-up, fitted cargo pants. This pair features some light utility-inspired details but doesn’t cross the line into total G.I. Jane territory. They come in a few neutral colors, but we love the general surplus shade because it has that classic, military-inspired look. Buy Here

Ribbed V-neck Cardigan Sweater J. Crew Since we’re happily re-embracing cuddly clothes, we had to include this classic cardigan. The piece is an absolute must for those who love a sweater with a loose, snuggly fit (because tight cardigans sometimes just aren’t the vibe when you’re trying to relax…or look relaxed). The soft, lavender, petunia shade looks dazzling on all skin tones, too. Buy Here

Long-sleeve Soft Gauze Garden Top J. Crew Is it just us or does this gauzy top check both the grandmillenial and coastal chic boxes? It’s loose (but not too loose), has just a bit of frill at the collar, and is light enough to flutter prettily in an autumn breeze. If you want to feel like the star of your own personal Nancy Meyers movie, throw on this top before you head out to wistfully stare out at a conveniently located beach. Buy Here

Puff-sleeve Crewneck Sweater J. Crew Yes, the cozy pullover sweater is totally basic, but it’s anything but bland. It’s a neutral crewneck that will never go out of style, but the subtly puffed sleeves add a slight preppy touch. It’s the type of sweater that you can elegantly toss in your suitcase when you need to pack light for an impromptu trip. Buy Here

Button-back Linen Shift Dress J. Crew This linen shift dress absolutely screams class. The cut is lightly structured, demure yet flirty, and ever-so-slightly retro (without being at all costumey). Reviewers say it’s easily dressed up or down, so it’s a total shoo-in for your next cocktail or dinner party. The black version might be your dream LBD, so we recommend nabbing one before they’re gone. Or heck, grab a few. After all, one buyer confesses to buying four: “Should I be embarrassed about this confession? I got the black and hot pink two years ago and the soft pink and soft coral last year.” Quite a testament to the undeniable power of this dress. Buy Here

Puff-sleeve Smocked Linen Mini Dress J. Crew If you want to mellow out a bit this fall, donning this carefree, dreamy mini certainly won’t hurt. The smocking and puff sleeves will make you look like you’re ready to skip off to a cottage (and hopefully your mind will follow suit). It’s made of light, breathable linen that will keep you cool if your area experiences especially long summers, too. Oh, and want to know why this is an absolute must-have? There are pockets. Buy Here

Packable straw hat J. Crew Made of cool, woven straw, this hat is made for a stroll in the sun — whether you’re at your local farmer’s market or taking a Caribbean vacation. If you doubt the claim that it’s packable, just know that multiple reviewers say that the hat looks great right out of the suitcase. And if your head is a bit on the large side, take note that this hat actually comes in sizes (s-xl). No more uncomfortably tight headgear for you! Buy Here

Cashmere-wool Poncho J. Crew If you want a quick fix that will help you immediately look and (more importantly) feel like royalty, this cashmere-wool poncho is for you. It’s unbelievably soft and warm, like wearing a blanket — except it drapes beautifully and doesn’t look very, very weird. Once again, buyers gush that they’ve bought multiples of this pick: “ After trying it on, I immediately went online and purchased a backup Camel version (in case the initial one ever gets damaged or lost), plus two more colors. That’s how much I love this item.” Buy Here