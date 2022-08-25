It’s a Match! Cozy Up in These Soft Yet Sophisticated Sweatsuits

Share

The era of frumpy sweats is long gone.

It’s no secret that 2020 shifted culture in many ways — and that we don’t fully understand the ramifications of these changes yet (if you’re experiencing increased forgetfulness, let’s just say you’re not alone). But there’s one pretty intuitive fashion trend that rose throughout the pandemic and is here to stay: Loungewear.

Naturally, most of us preferred to quarantine in our comfiest clothing (those who quarantined in jeans, we’d love to know how you managed such a feat). While the pandemic isn’t exactly over, many of us are bidding goodbye to whipped coffee and our sourdough bread experiments as we re-emerge into the world. However, our massive attachment to soft, fuzzy sweatsuits has gone exactly nowhere; 74 percent of us say that remote work should become standard, and our wardrobes are following suit.

We’re happy to say that our favorite brands are swiftly catching up with our needs. Sweatshirts and sweatpants are no longer the excessively baggy, ill-fitting clothes of decades past (though, to be fair, no contemporary star can pull off a sweatshirt like Princess Diana did in the 90s). Once known as the trademark of those who have recently undergone a devastating breakup, sweatsuits have been revamped as an elegant and sophisticated option for people of all emotional states (though they’re still breakup-ready).

In the spirit of cute comfort, we’ve put together a list of our favorite must-have loungewear sets. If you’re a hot sleeper, we have breathable linen options. Those of you who crave a thicker, soft fabric should check out the cashmere picks. Some of these sets are looser, menswear-inspired, and more pajama-like. On the other hand, some picks are more fitted and are viable candidates for your post-gym Trader Joe’s run (the gym part is optional). Whether you’re settling in for movie night or headed out to enjoy the summer weather during a sunny day stroll, you’ll feel as wonderfully put-together as Princess Di — while still maintaining optimal comfort.

The Best Loungewear Sets for Women

Skims Soft Lounge Set Skims This Skims set is for those of us who love our loungewear flowy. The button-down top mimics a classic men’s nightshirt (complete with a breast pocket) but doesn’t look boxy. The set comes in 12 colors (though 10 are seasonal, so you might want to act fast if you have your eye on the hot pink or teal shade) and sizes range from XXS to 4x. If you need to run an errand while wearing these, one buyer assures you that it’s very much possible: “I wear it all day…even to the shops.” buy here

Eberjey Blair French Terry Top and Pants

Eberjey

Eberjey

If you don’t run too hot or too cold, check out this midweight pick. This Eberjey set is crafted from uber soft, luxurious French terry. Reviewers enthuse that this set is made from the softest fabric imaginable and that they’re obsessed to the point of slight discomfort: “I am embarrassed by how often I wear it since I received it. I ended up buying another set in a different color.”

Honeydew Sun Lover Lounge Set Nordstrom For lightweight loungewear (with pockets), look no further than this Honeydew set. A lot of people who have purchased these say that they are perfect pajamas. Still, the set is also cute enough that you’ll look pulled together when you need to attend an impromptu Zoom call. If you’re a sucker for prints, this set has plenty of fun options — including leopard. buy here

Quince European Linen Set Since this set is made from 100 percent European flax linen, it’ll keep you both cool and eco-friendly. If you’ve got sensitive skin, the fabric is also hypoallergenic. Reviewers also note that the set is light and breezy without being see-through. Quince has also hopped on the new “transparent pricing” trend, so you can check out exactly how the set is priced — exciting news for the economics nerds out there. buy here

Lunya Airy Cotton Short Sleeve Set Lunya If you prefer to relax in cotton, this Lunya set is your new, super breathable best friend. Since this set features a button-down top, you can easily achieve that slouchy, cool menswear look that’s a little demure but somehow also a little sexy. Reviewers also consistently describe these pieces as “cooling” and great for hot summer nights. buy here

Nadaam Cashmere Cropped Pants and Cashmere Top

Nadaam

Made of 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, these cropped pants and matching top are warm without being heavy and flattering without being too fitted. KCM staffer Diana owns this set and describes it as buttery soft and unbelievably easy to dress up or down. In terms of the top, you can get a hoodie, a classic cardigan, a sleeveless cardigan, a tank, or a cropped tank top. But…we wouldn’t blame you if you bought them all.

Spanx AirEssentials Pullover and Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

If you’re looking ahead to fall and winter months and are in need of fuller coverage, try this Spanx pullover and wide-leg pants. The sweatshirt is just slouchy enough to look effortless without totally swallowing you, while the sweatpants strike the rare balance between fitted and roomy. Spanx is a trusted brand for a reason — they always know how to make us look and feel our best. And Katie loves their lounge sets, especially this one.

Savage X Fenty Forever Savage Starter Pack Savage X Fenty If you’ve been skimming this list for a set with more of a fitted, athleisure vibe, we’ve got you covered. This Savage X Fenty starter pack includes exquisitely detailed bikini cut panties, fluffy slippers, leggings, and a bralette. One reviewer confesses that “I feel like a new woman walking around the house in this set. Keeps me confident and happy.” buy here

Yitty The Baddest Set Yitty If you want to wear a sweatsuit but crave a bit more support, this Yitty set is right up your alley. The set includes a cross-front bralette and high-waisted shorts, so you can easily dash from the house to the gym. Sizes range from xs to 6x. buy here

Free People Right On Ribbed Set This Free People set manages to be both flowy and supportive, thanks to the ingenious pair of a loose tunic with fitted bike shorts. The Sleeveless top and high-rise shorts are a great choice if you want to work out in your loungewear. Or, you can proudly wear this set out and about on all your sunny day adventures — pair it with gold jewelry and sandals for a simple daytime look. buy here

Calia Sweater Hoodie and Jogger

KCM editor Maggie swears by Calia for all her loungewear needs. Last fall and winter she lived in this soft beige sweater-style hoodie with the matching beige joggers. The sweater will swallow you in the best way possible, while the joggers are a little slimmer, creating a balanced silhouette all around.