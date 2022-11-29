Function and Fashion *Can* Coexist — And These Convertible Pieces Prove It

Share

We’re not just talking about zip-off cargo pants, people.

If the thought of convertible clothing conjures up images of zip-off cargo pants and reversible raincoats, it’s probably not the type of attire you’d deem appropriate for everyday wear. (Unless you’re spending every day hiking in the rainforest — in that case, we’re extremely jealous.)

For those of us who aren’t adventuring outdoors on a daily basis in multi-use clothing, having pieces that can be worn multiple ways and serve a variety of purposes makes more sense. We’re talking about a skirt that connects to a shirt to become a dress or a blazer that turns into a vest — items that can be easily altered into new garments and then easily turned back again. To us, convertible clothing also includes pieces that can be styled for both casual and dressy occasions.

Whether you want to pare down your wardrobe to save space, expand your wardrobe with a few new pieces, or just like the idea of having items that can be worn in a multitude of ways, these high-tech and versatile garments are the way to do it.

Stylish Reversible and Convertible Clothing

ADAY That’s a Wrap Top ADAY Depending on how you tie this blouse, you can have a flowy tunic or a fitted wrap shirt. Made with a silky fabric, you can effortlessly wear this as a drapey top or you can cross it over in the front and tie it in the back for a more romantic feel. In total, it can be worn five different ways. $150 at ADAY

Pistola Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit Pistola Jumpsuits are a staple for Katie, mainly because they’re a one-and-done outfit and they can also be styled in a myriad of ways. This one from Pistola has adjustable tabs at the waist, so you can adjust the fit based on your mood, and you can easily roll the legs and sleeves to change the look. Wear it with heels for a date or sneakers for a weekend outing. $168 at Pistola

Alex Mill Button-Back Crewneck Sweater Alex Mill Consider this the mullet of sweaters, and we mean that in the best way possible. With a plain front and buttons down the back (are you getting it yet?), you can wear it as a spunky crewneck, but turn it around and you instantly have a classic knit cardigan. $135 at Alex Mill

Reversible Quilted Jacket Nordstrom Quilts and quilted fabrics are back in full force with the arrival of the grandmillennial trend, and while some look more Little House on the Prairie than trendy, this one is certainly the latter. Made in a gorgeous olive on one side and a ditsy floral on the other, you can flip it either way to display a different pattern. $64 at Nordstrom

Halogen Funnel Neck Top Nordstrom Turtlenecks are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of fashion, and that’s because they can be worn with literally anything. Put it under a button-down to add dimension to an outfit, wear it alone as a basic, or layer it under sleeveless tops or dresses to make them more seasonally appropriate. The possibilities are truly endless, especially since it comes in a wide range of sizes. From $16, Nordstrom

Everlane Quilted Mid-Length Liner Jacket Everlane For those few weeks of unpredictable weather between the changing seasons, a light jacket will do the trick. This one can be worn on its own as a lightweight coat, or you can layer it under a winter jacket to keep you warm on the coldest of days. If you think you’ll wear it on its own often, opt for the exciting camo print. $168 at Everlane

Vetta Convertible Blazer Vetta A tailored blazer can take jeans and a T-shirt up a notch, but it can also feel bulky if you want to layer. This one has removable sleeves so it can be worn as a vest over dresses and shirts, and you can easily reattach the sleeves without any sewing skills. They simply zip off and on thanks to a hidden zipper inside the shoulder seams. $188 at Vetta

Pashion Footwear Convertible Bootie Pashion We’ve all carried a backup pair of shoes in our bags for days when we know we’ll be walking long distances or when we want to wear cute shoes that aren’t comfortable, but what if you could save yourself some bag space and trouble? These booties have heels that can be taken off and swapped for different heights and styles, making them the ultimate transformer shoe. Go from heels to flats in seconds, all with a simple snap mechanism that keeps the heels in place. $225 at Pashion

Fleece-Lined Tights Amazon Don’t let cooler temps stop you from showing off your legs. If you like wearing dresses and skirts even during the winter, a pair of tights can add coverage and warmth to your look. Pantyhose don’t always cut it when cold wind blows by, but this pair is actually made with flesh-toned fleece to make it look like you’re wearing sheer hose, all while keeping your legs toasty. You can also wear these under pants or leggings as an extra layer on extremely chilly days. $18 at Amazon

Lulus Infinity Dress Lulus From weddings to beach vacations, this infinity dress will serve you well. It’s essentially a maxi skirt with two seven-foot strips of fabric sewn at the waist, but you can fold, twist, and wrap those pieces in hundreds of different ways to create an entirely custom bodice. The hardest part will be deciding on what your favorite look is. $89 at Lulus

Athleta Delancy Moto Tights Athleta After three years of working from home, leggings have become our pant of choice (other than sweatpants, of course). While you probably aren’t wearing your leggings to the office or out to a nice dinner, we think you could get away with both in these moto tights. They have ribbed detailing at the knees and hips, and the pockets on the back mimic those on dress pants. Consider these your new wear everywhere bottoms. $98 at Athleta

Madewell Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag Nordstrom Between work, weddings, and other outings, we all need a crossbody, a clutch, and a shoulder bag, but not everyone has the closet space or budget for all three. Plus, having to switch your belongings from purse to purse gets risky — and if your wallet doesn’t fit in one of the bags, you may as well forget the entire endeavor. This leather bag from Madewell can be transformed into any of the aforementioned styles at the clip (or unclip) of a strap, making bag changes easier than ever. $158 at Nordstrom

Belt Bag Amazon The fanny pack is back and better than ever. We rave about belt bags often here at Katie Couric Media, and we’re quite fond of this style that can be worn crossbody or around your waist. $15 at Amazon

Wayre Roma Reversible Wrap Dress Wayre If you tend to be the person who has to sit on their suitcase to get it to close, you may want to consider adding a few convertible pieces from Wayre on your next packing list. This dress can be worn forward or backward depending on your mood, and it’s made from recycled water bottles. Several other pieces by the brand can be worn in more than one way, and everything is made from anti-stink fabric that dries quickly if you need to wash it while traveling. $155 at Wayre