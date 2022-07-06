Take a Walk in the Clouds in These Super Comfy Dress Shoes

Share

You may even enjoy strutting around the office in these.

Taking uncomfortable shoes off after a long day or night is one of the most freeing feelings in the world, but what if you didn’t spend eight hours of your day wishing that you could kick them off? What if we told you comfortable dress shoes don’t have to come at the cost of style? So many retailers offer cushy, comfy heels and flats that are both dressy and on-trend.

Whether you’re heading back into the office or just want to upgrade your shoe game, adding some new kicks to your collection can seriously change the way an outfit looks, even if you’re just wearing jeans and a T-Shirt. Some of these make more of a statement than others, but all of them are comfortable enough to wear throughout an eight-hour workday, even if you find yourself on your feet instead of sitting at your desk.

From funky flats you can wear during the day and out for drinks at night to comfy loafers you’ll want to wear on the weekend, too, there are plenty of dress shoes that won’t have you dying to change your shoes at the end of the day. If you’re on the hunt for a new pair, here are some of our favorite comfortable work shoes for women.

The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women

Aerosoles Lilia Loafer Aerosoles A classic leather loafer, but with a twist! This pair has a chunky lug sole that adds height without requiring high heels, and there’s even a chunky chain detail to top it all off. These come in both leather and velvet depending on your preference and mood, and there are five colors to choose from. Reviewers say they run a little big, so consider sizing down a half size if you want a snug fit. buy here

Clarks Caroleigh Anya Sandal DSW You can definitely wear sandals to the office, especially when they’re as chic as these. A chunky heel makes them easy (and comfortable) to walk in, and they even have a cushy sole to cradle your feet all day long. They’re dressy enough for weddings and cocktail hours, too, but they can easily be dressed down for casual brunches or date nights. buy here

Birdies Blackbird Loafer Birdies Loafers definitely have a masculine feel, but the leopard details on these suede ones add a bit of a feminine twist. These have a vintage look to them, and they would pair well with velvet trousers for a full-on dramatic look or a floaty dress for something a bit more playful. buy here

Carlson Ursula Slide Nordstrom Speaking of vintage-inspired, these wood-heeled sandals are perfect for casual fridays. A slight platform will add an inch or two to your height without feeling excessive, and they’ll feel like your favorite pair of sandals. We’d style these with a cute dress for work, and then we’d lean into the ‘70s vibe with flared jeans for the weekend! buy here

Nisolo Emma d’Orsay Oxford Nisolo For the comfort of an oxford without the heavy feeling, try a d’Orsay shoe instead. These have a fun cutout on the side that keeps your feet from getting hot and sweaty during a full day of work, but they still have the formal feel of a classic oxford. The leather is buttery soft and comes in four different colors, making it great for any kind of wardrobe. buy here

Ma’am Ruth Mules Ma’am Katie loves Ma’am’s sandals, and these heeled mules are no exception. A pointed toe elongates your leg (without crushing your toes), and the strap near the top adds a cute touch while also keeping your foot from sliding out of the shoe while you walk. These come in five different colors, including a tan croc style, making it so hard to choose a favorite. buy here

Allbirds Tree Breezers Allbirds Commuters rejoice — these flats are comfortable enough to walk a few blocks in without looking like nursing shoes (no hate — it’s just not our favorite thing to wear to the office!). We already love Allbirds for its super comfy sneakers, and these flats are made from a similar material — meaning they’re washable and breathable. buy here

Aerosoles Ronnie Loafer Aerosoles For a funky twist, opt for a loafer made from a fun textured fabric. These ones are made from a mesh material that is extremely breathable, but they come in a classic smooth leather if that’s your preference. KCM’s Maggie was drawn to the gray mesh for a youthful and creative take on the loafer that is endlessly comfortable! buy here

Circus by Sam Edelman Omina Flat Nordstrom Hello, gorgeous! These slingback slides are anything but boring thanks to their embossed leather outer and scrunchy heel strap. You can go with a classic look by opting for black in this style, but we’ve also got our eyes on the punchy yellow hue the shoes come in. At under $40 a pair, why not get both? buy here

Blondo Frey Waterproof Loafer Nordstrom We’ve all been there: You’re running into the office, hands full, and you step right into a murky puddle of water. While it would stain most leather shoes, these loafers are actually waterproof, so the fabric and your feet will be safe from any moisture or funk you may step in. They also have a chunky sole that makes them easy to walk in and adds a bit of edge to the otherwise classic shoe. buy here

Naturalizer Beale Flat Nordstrom You can never go wrong with a black flat, which is why these ones from Naturalizer are a natural choice for a work shoe. They may look like your average pair, but a textured band around the shoe adds some visual interest and a bit of flair to the plain shoe. The insole is also insanely cushy, so they’ll be perfect for long days full of meetings and paperwork. buy here