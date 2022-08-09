Spread the Lululemon Love! 10 Gifts Guaranteed to Please From Our Favorite Athleisure Retailer

Share

From gym-goers to homebodies, there’s something for everyone (including yourself!).

lululemon probably isn’t the first place to come to mind for getting someone a gift — but we’re here to argue it should be. Sure, for many of us “fitness” and “gift” are two words that don’t belong in the same sentence. But if you’ve learned anything from our love of lululemon, you know that some of their best items have little to do with exercise. The clothing can be super fashionable and the accessories are completely practical for everyday activities, whether gym-based or not. And if you’re shopping for a fitness fanatic, you’d be remiss to look anywhere else.

That doesn’t mean you have to drop a ton of money on a high-tech pair of leggings for your friend. The accessories section is full of items that nearly anyone would be thrilled to receive. Or, if your loved one has been eyeing lululemon’s famous leggings or new sneakers, they’d for make a special splurge gift.

You can always shop the We Made Too Much section online or in-store for some deals, or buy anything online and pick it up in your local store if you’re tight on time. If you’re overwhelmed by the plethora of options online, here are a few go-to gifts from lululemon — most of which are under $100 — including a favorite of Katie’s.

The Best lululemon Gifts

Restfeel Slides lululemon If marshmallows were appropriate to wear on your feet, we’re pretty sure they’d feel like these slides. Banish achy feet forever and relish each pillowy step these slides offer. Made from layered foam, a cushy upper layer cradles your foot, while the firmer bottom layer gives you arch support. Plus, they’re engineered to help you recover after a workout, so they’re comfy and will put some spring in your step post pilates class. KCM editor Maggie got these for her husband, who lives in sneakers, but once he slid his feet into these, he felt right at home. They also have them in women’s sizes. buy here

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt lululemon Having a perfect backhand is not a requirement for rocking the tennis-inspired fashion trend, and for that, we are grateful. Katie is a huge fan of this skirt because it’s longer than most other athletic skirts, and it has built-in pockets for extra coverage when you’re running cross-court or running errands. buy here

ABC Jogger in Warpstreme lululemon For the person who is always in sweatpants when they probably shouldn’t be, gift them an option that’s a bit more dressed up. These smooth joggers won’t pill or stretch out like regular cotton ones, and they’re certainly an upgrade from a pair you’d wear to the gym. A slightly tapered fit with a band around the ankle elevates the look of these, and they’re still just as comfortable as the tattered pair they’ve had for years. buy here

Align Leggings lululemon Buttery, soft, and lightweight are words you’d use to describe a fresh loaf of bread, but we’d also use them to design these cult-favorite leggings. A wide waistband offers support and light compression across the midsection, which always feels comforting, and the full-length legs won’t ride up as you move around like cropped leggings tend to. With 19 colors to choose from, the hardest choice is deciding if you want to buy more than one pair at a time. buy here

The Hot/Cold Bottle lululemon Can’t decide on a hot or cold drink? Don’t. This stainless steel bottle can hold one or the other, so there’s no need to carry around more than one vessel at a time. After your morning coffee or smoothie, rinse it out and use it to hold ice cold water. This makes a great gift for the person on the go, especially if they’re all about staying hydrated. buy here

Everyday Backpack 2.0 lululemon It’s time to let go of that tattered Jansport you’ve been carrying since the early ‘90s. Upgrade to this Apple of backpacks, which is full of pockets to keep cords, clothes, and anything else you carry daily organized. An amazing gift for commuters or those who travel often, it even has a padded laptop slot with its own zipper for easy access. buy here

Sling Crossbody Bag lululemon Belt bag, meet sling bag. If you think fanny packs should stay in the ‘80s, then consider this crossbody cousin of the bag instead. This one has a roomy interior with a mesh pocket and key loop to keep them from getting lost in your bag. On the outside, there’s one slip pocket for a phone and one zippered for any other essentials. The strap is long enough to wear crossbody, but you can also adjust it to be a shoulder bag if you want to rock an athleisure look. buy here

Chargefeel Workout Shoe lululemon Thankfully sneakers are in style again, both for exercise and day-to-day. Those who need some extra arch support will love lululemon’s new training shoe, which was specifically designed to seamlessly transition from running to training, however, we’d wear them to transition from walking to sitting at brunch. Plus, these come in eight different colors. buy here

Perfectly Oversized Crew lululemon You can’t send a literal hug through the mail, but this may be the next best thing. Made with snuggly French Terry, this soft sweatshirt will cloak your recipient in love — even if you are the recipient. Treat yourself! buy here